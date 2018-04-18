Daily Horoscope: 18 April 2018

How is today going to fare for you? Will it be full of ugly surprises or pleasant memories? Let's find out in your daily horoscope.

Here is your daily horoscope for April 18th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



It is a good day for students. You are predicted to do well in almost all examinations. Your father's prestige and respect in the society will increase. There are also chances of his receiving an award. Too much expenditure may put you in a hot soup later on. This may also lead to obstructions in your everyday tasks. You may not be able to spend time with your life partner because of your hectic schedule and this may lead to a tiff between you. Business travels will be fruitful. Meditation will help you bring mental peace.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



You will be particularly be inclined towards things relating to fun and entertainment. Love and affection between family members will bring you mental peace. You may understand the true meaning of married life today, as your partner will make you feel extra special. Do not step back from sharing your difficulties with them, as they may indeed help bring a solution to your problems. It is a good day for you financially. New investments will bring in profits and also help secure your future. You are advised to go on a long walk in the mornings for good health.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



You will be filled with positive energy today. However, most of your day will be spent in fulfilling your domestic responsibilities. Your parents will extend their full support and love to you, which will increase your happiness by two folds. You may also bag a huge profit due to your father's support. Do not doubt your partner unnecessarily, as this may put a dent in your relationship. Your hard work at office will finally pay off. You will also be assigned a project which you were waiting to work on. Not paying attention on your diet will increase your chances of suffering from an illness.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July



You are advised to be extremely careful as sudden loss of wealth is foreseen for you. Stay away from share markets or buying of lottery tickets. Financial decisions are to be taken very carefully so as to not regret in the future. You may experience tiredness today, which will be the reason of your irritated mood. Too much mental stress may put a pressure on your health too, so keep calm and try to solve issues amicably. Your partner's love and support will help you sail through difficult times. Being part of a huge social event will also be a huge part of your day.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August



Strong mental strength will help you sail through most of the tasks at work today. Things at home too will be peaceful, giving you peace of mind. Financially, today is the day where you will come across a golden opportunity. Make sure to keep your expenses under control, as otherwise it might cause an imbalance in your finances. This may also give rise to issues between your partner and you, but things will be solved by evening. Your careless nature may give rise to some difficulties. You may spend a lot of time polishing your personality, which will definitely give you positive results.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



Your marital life will be good today. However, small arguments in the past will give rise to a bigger issue today. You are advised to be calm and try to salvage the situation with tact. Do not let loneliness take over you. Try to spend some time with your family or go out with your friends. Work pressure may put both metal as well as physical strain on you. You may come across a huge opportunity to earn wealth, which will strengthen you financially. Ignoring your health may have ill effects in your life later on.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



Health issues may trouble your father today, so you are advised to take care of him and give extra attention to his needs today. Increase in expenses may put a strain on you financially. Matters relating to land and property may be the cause of your troubles. Clashes between family members may destroy the unity. You are advised to solve these issues as soon as possible or else it may impact negatively on your work. You may spend some memorable time with your life partner in the evening. Try to avoid travelling today.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November



You may be inclined towards spiritual as well as religious tasks today. Reading a book in your free time will help you gain knowledge. There may be some changes in your work life, which may compel you to stay away from your family. Long travels will be very fruitful for you. For the unemployed, you will come across an excellent job opportunity today. You are predicted to face some difficulties in your marital life. It is advised that you keep control over your anger and speech, as they may hurt your partner. You will enjoy good health despite your busy schedule.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



Arguments with your family members may trouble you mentally today. You may also face difficulties in taking some important decisions. Your children will receive a good result of their hard work, something that will give you happiness. Your life partner will shower you with extra attention today, which will increase your feelings towards each other. You may go on a religious journey today. You are advised to take decisions regarding speculations, only after consulting a specialist.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January



It is a good day for you financially. However, you may tend to spend some money on the necessities. Increase in business may lead to increase in income for you. However, your partner may suffer from some health issues today. Therefore, you are advised to take care of them. Make sure to respect your parents' feelings. Ignoring them will hurt their feelings. There are chances of a tiff between you and someone close to you. Health issues may act as a constraint in carrying out some tasks.



Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



You may be surrounded with a lot of difficulties today. Make sure to give time to important matters though. You are advised to take any decision after much thought, as a wrong move may affect your future. Stay away from selfish people who will use you for their own good. These people may take you towards the wrong path as well. You may find peace in the company of children today. Try to read a motivating book today to keep away from negative thoughts.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March



You may have to control your feelings today, as they may cause harm in your daily life. Do not take excess work load on yourself for it might affect your health badly. It would be advisable for you to take rest between your busy schedules. The third person may cause a tiff in your marital life today, so make sure not to trust anyone blindly. Financially, you may come across some exciting opportunity today. You will enjoy good health today.