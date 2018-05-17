Daily Horoscope: 17 May 2018

Astrology is a medium to understand your daily events and also predict about your future. This information will help you a lot in dealing with problems and finding their solution.

Here is your daily horoscope for May 17th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April



Today is a good day for love relations. Your life partner will take this opportunity to make you realise that you are very special to them. There will be an increase in understanding between you two. Expenses are expected to sore, but increase in income will luckily balance it out. You are required to keep a control over your anger. Do not take decisions in haste, especially during the financial dealings. You may suddenly experience lack of energy at work, which may put you in a difficult position. Give some time to yourself to relax, instead of burying yourself with work. It is not a good time for travel.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May



You are advised not to over burden yourself at work and take adequate rest. It would be better to postpone some work for tomorrow. Hasty decisions regarding money may prove to be a loss for you. Thinking before speaking will save you from a lot of trouble. A busy schedule may stress you out. You may feel less energetic than usual. The careless nature of yours will upset your family members. An argument with life partner may destroy peace in your domestic life. Decisions need to be taken very carefully by employing matters of the mind instead of involving the heart. Things at work place will improve.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June



Important tasks should be very carefully handled, as any mistake may cost you dearly. You may take part in a social event and make new friends too. Meeting with an influential person may prove to be advantageous for you. You are advised to keep your investment and future plans a secret. Making good money is foreseen, provided you invest the money in a good way. You may get to taste the true meaning of marital life today. Even a simple smile from your life partner may help erase all your worries. Travels today will be fruitful.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July



It will be positive day at work. You will receive the full support of your seniors as well as colleagues. However, your life partner may not be in the best of moods today. Chances of arguments between you both are high. Your financial aspects will improve as the day passes. You may be bombarded with many opportunities to earn wealth. Not spending enough time with your loved ones will make them feel sad. Your mother’s failing health will be the reason of your worries today.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August



It will be a mixed day for your finances today. Increase in work pressure may mentally stress you out. It would be advisable for you to take a break from work and spend some quality time with your family and close ones. Things spoken in jest shouldn’t be taken seriously. You may have to change a few habits of yours in order to maintain an influence over your family. Avoid ordering people around as well. Your life partner will use beautiful words to let you know that you are very special to them. Practising yoga and meditation will benefit you greatly.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



You are advised not to waste time in finding faults of others and rather spend time in improving yourself at work. You arrogant nature will invite criticism for you. Do not meddle in your partner’s affairs, as this may put you in trouble. It is a good day to buy assets with increasing value in the future. New sources of income will help strengthen your finances. Sudden plans of travelling may stress and tire you out. Exercising regularly may help manage your weight. Try to stay away from oily and fried stuff. An ex flame may try to contact you today and make this day memorable.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October



Avoiding people who irritate you is the best you can do today. But being too emotionally involved in something may spoil things for you. It is a good time to start anything new in partnerships, as huge profits are foreseen for everybody involved. Beware of hidden enemies, as they may try to spread false rumours about you at work. Sudden travels will prove to be stressful for you. You will enjoy marital bliss today and will also experience increase of feelings for your partner. Exercising regularly will help you manage your weight in a good way and also improve your health in the long term.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November



You are advised to quit procrastinating and get things done today. Your negative thinking will prove to be the biggest hurdle on your path to success. Therefore, it is important to drive away negative thoughts in order to taste success. Emotional decisions should be taken while keeping rationality in mind. It is not a good day for your finances, as increase in expenses will be the reason for losses. Not giving enough time to your life partner may make them upset and you may also feel that special spark missing in the relationship. Good news coming in from a distant family member will elevate your happiness.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



Stressing yourself too much on work can make you physically weak and susceptible to illnesses. Do not be too harsh on your children and talking to them politely may do the trick. It would be advisable for you to avoid either taking or giving out a loan today, as the stars are not so favourable. It is a good day for business-related activities, as a huge gain is foreseen. You are advised to forget the bitter memories of the past and make a fresh star, as no one will ever gain by living in the past. Keeping your thoughts positive will help you cross all the hurdles in your path. Encouragement from your partner will keep you going. It is a good day for entertainment and fun trips.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January



Tensions for your relatives are foreseen. Taking things slowly may help you solve issues. Sharing your difficulties with your life partner will help you relax. They may also help find a solution to your problem as well. It is advised for you to keep your anger under control, as your harsh words may upset your loved ones. It will be an average day for your finances. Investment decisions should be taken wisely. You may not get enough time to relax in your busy schedule. Sudden travel plans may be troublesome and hectic for many. Your health will need extra attention today. Taking part in a social or religious event today is foreseen.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



Actions of donating money or volunteering for an NGO may bring you mental peace. You are advised to take any important decision carefully and also be ready to face its consequences. Financial decisions like money give and take should be done very carefully. Do not blindly trust your business partner today. It is important to go through any papers carefully before signing them. Hasty decisions will only lead to losses. Increase in expenses may keep you worried. Problems in your personal life may affect your work. Therefore, it is better you solve them as soon as possible.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March



Positivity and hard work will ultimately lead you to success today. You are advised to control your words in case of love relationships, as things may escalate quickly otherwise. Do not bring up controversial issues. You will be successful in recovering from long impending refunds as well as bad debts. It is bad to think about your future; but worrying too much and wasting time will definitely spoil your future prospects. Your friend’s jealous behaviour may be the cause of your uneasiness. A huge gain will strengthen your finances, and beware of increase in expenses as well. It is not a good day for travelling.