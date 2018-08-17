Daily Horoscope: 17 August 2018

The daily horoscope for August 17, 2018, is here. Find out how your day will turn out to be.

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Increase in responsibilities towards your family may stress you out a bit today. Taking too much work stress may deteriorate your health but practising yoga every day may make you mentally and physically stronger. A good day for your finances is foreseen. Using your knowledge to make the right decisions will help you bag a good profit. It is predicted to be a great day for the employed. You will be completely devoted towards your work which will help you earn a good name with your seniors. Meeting with important and influential people today is predicted to bring about some positive changes in your life.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

It is not the time to be sad and broody but instead do something impossible and surprise the people around you. Not a great day for your finances may be foreseen. It is important to spend only on things absolutely necessary and avoid indulging in things you can do without, at least for now. Invest in a new business only after careful planning. Travels will be tiring and stressful. However, things at your work place will look up and your status will also improve. You are advised not to doubt on your life partner’s loyalty as it may just weaken your ties with them. Also, you need to keep away from selfish people who only try to take advantage of you for their benefit.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

Everything may not be well with your family members as the issues regarding ancestral property might create a tiff. It may not be wise to pursue matters of the court too. Increase in expenses may be another cause of your worries. However, the bright point of today will be your marital life. Students may have to deal with their share of problems as they may have trouble concentrating on their studies. It is important to keep calm and prioritise things. On the other hand, you will notice that your endurance levels have increased and you will still be as intimidating to your enemies as you were before. Regular exercise will help keep you fit and active.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

It will be a day filled with enjoyment for you. Spending time with your children will help keep you calm and stress-free. However, it may be an average day for your finances. You will have to take the right decisions in order to avoid losses. A colleague at work place may try to sabotage your plans as you are advised to be careful of such people. On the other side, your life partner will forget the past differences and may want to get back with you. This will only make your relationship stronger in the future. It is important that you refrain from commenting on controversial topics and also avoid ignoring your closed ones due to work.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Your marriage may have to go through some problems today. You are advised to think from the mind rather than the heart in order to deal with such issues. It may be an average day for your finances. It is important to keep your expenses under control. The positive efforts you are putting in at your work place will reward you with good results today. It is a good day to finish off any impending tasks for which you may also take the support of your colleagues. You may take some time off from work and indulge in things that hold your special interest. This will make you feel happy and lively again. Day dreaming will only prove to be a waste of time. Good news in the evening will elevate your happiness.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

You are required to keep control over your anger or you may run the risk of a closed one drifting away from you. Some members of your family may cause you trouble. It is important to handle these situations in the right manner, with calm and maturity, otherwise, things may turn ugly quite easily. Your hard work in the office will be rewarded with sweet success. However, you are advised to keep your expenses under control your budget may go haywire.

Some monetary gains expected today may get a bit delayed, increasing your mental worries. There may be a few concerns regarding your health as well. These things should be brought to the attention of a doctor immediately as ignoring them may only make things worse. It is a good day to pursue your artistic interests. There will be an increase in your energy levels, which should be directed towards constructive tasks.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

You may get to spend some quality time with your friends today, which will make you mentally happy. There will be an increase in your contentment towards life. Things at home too will be peaceful. However, making guesses in your business decisions will prove to be harmful. On the other hand, investing in new schemes will be profitable. It is a good day for travel and entertainment. Your finances will be great too. Ignoring the needs of your life partner may put your marital life in jeopardy. You will be brimming with confidence and enthusiasm today.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

Keeping your emotions under control will help you enjoy the finer things in life. Difficult finances may give way to negativity in your mind. It is important to understand that life has its ups and downs and things will definitely change for the better soon. Your life partner may expect a gift from you today. You may also surprise them with a candlelight dinner. Receiving good news in the evening will elevate your happiness. You are advised to be careful today as someone may try to cause you harm.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

You are advised to keep a check on what you speak in front of your seniors at your place as a wrong choice of words may create problems for you. It is predicted to be a good day for your love life though. Your plans of confessing your love to your crush should be carried forward as there are high chances of it getting accepted. You will achieve good returns on your financial schemes today. You may also come across new opportunities to earn wealth, which will help improve your financial condition. However, problems with regard to your children are foreseen.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Lack of self-confidence may let negativity creep into your mind today. It is important to keep yourself motivated and positive. It may not be a great day for your finances as well so try to avoid unnecessary expenses. However, it is a good day to improve your marital relationship. Not giving equal importance to your family along with your work may put you in trouble with your family members. Things at your work place may not be great as you may have to face challenges and obstacles on your path. This may disturb you mentally and lead to a raise in your anger levels, inviting a whole other set of problems. Therefore you are advised to stay calm and composed.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

You will be surrounded with positive energy and will also experience mental peace. You are advised to take decisions yourself without getting influenced by other’s thoughts. Your efforts to improve your finances will be successful but you need to keep a check on your expenses as well. It is a good day to spend some quality time with your life partner. You may also go on a fun trip with them. Couples in love will experience a rather romantic day in the company of each other. There will be an increase in respect and recognition at your work place along with a salary hike as well. Your work may compel you to undertake a long journey today.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

Making positive changes in your lifestyle and health will help improve the quality of your life. Unnecessary worries will only zap you of your positive energy. You are required to be patient. The needs of your family members should be your priority for today. You may be worried over your future which may also cause you mental stress. Difference of opinions between your partner and you may lead to arguments among you. It is important to keep a check on your words. Not a great day for your finances too, therefore expenses should be made rather carefully.