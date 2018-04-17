Daily Horoscope: 17 April 2018

The stars are so wonderful to look at. They are so far away from us and the fact that their movement determines our future is something that still amazes us.

So, here is your daily horoscope for April 17th, 2018. Read on to know more.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



Some domestic issues may affect your work today. You are advised to solve these issues as soon as possible. Your strong confidence on yourself and ease of work today will give you ample time to take rest. A new financial agreement will come to an end and this will lead to the inflow of wealth for you. You are predicted to be caught up with things at work. There may be some troubled times in your marital life. You are advised to try and solve them amicably. Taking part in sport activities will keep you physically fit and active.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



You are advised to focus on the present instead of worrying about the future. Meeting with an old friend is on the cards today, which will remind you of the happier old times. Decisions relating to speculation should be taken with utmost caution. Taking advice from elders will help you avoid losses. Ailments relating to the stomach may trouble you today. Therefore, you are advised to take a special care of your diet.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



Issues may arise in your domestic life today. There will be peace and co-operation at your work place, which will help optimise your performance. Financial gains are predicted for you during the second part of the day, which will enable you to pay off some loans. Argument with your life partner is foreseen in your marital life today. Make sure not to give an ear to baseless rumours and completely trust your partner. Health issues may be the reason of your uneasiness today.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July



Your hard work will finally pay off and you are in for some financial gains. Your personal life has been the focal point in your life for some time, but your focus will shift to social work now. There may be a huge loss at work due to your negligence, therefore you are advised to stay cautious. Try to stay away from people whose main purpose is to tarnish your image in the society. Your partner is going to pay more attention to you. Avoid talks on matters which may stir a controversy with your family members.



Leo: 23 July - 21 August



It is a good day for your marital life. Your partner will shower you with love and affection, which will make your day. You will also enjoy some peace of mind. Investments in stocks and mutual funds will give you good returns today. You are advised to stay away from frivolous talks and gossiping at work. You are advised to be cautious while driving a vehicle, especially at nights.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



It is not a good day for you health wise, as even little ignorance may cause problems for you. You are advised to avoid embarking on a long journey, as it will tire you out. Recovering from some bad debts will give you some much needed financial relief. You are about to get a project assigned, which you wanted to work on from a long time. There may be some differences in your married life today.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October



You are advised to stay away from partnerships, as your partners may cheat on you. Taking control of your emotions is necessary for you today, as decisions taken in haste will be harmful in the long run. You may plan to go on a fun trip, which will fill you up with enthusiasm and positive energy. You are about to receive good news from your children. It is an auspicious day for any kind of travels.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November



Disputes in the family may trouble you mentally and this may also take a toll on your health. Pressure at work too may upset you mentally and increase your troubles. This is the time for you to get rid of bad habits to maintain a command over your family members. Your partner will use special words to let you know that you are indeed very special to them. Do not doubt someone over things told in jest.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



Financially, today is a day to be very careful and control your expenses, as it may otherwise put you in hot soup. You are advised not to take any decisions in haste to avoid regrets in the future. Stay away from negative thoughts and indulge in tasks that give you mental peace. Helping your partner to complete domestic chores today will make your connections stronger and will also make you happier.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January



It is a good time to resolve domestic issues if any. Try to take some time out and spend some memorable moments with your family. However, you are advised to be careful in your financial dealings. You are predicted to meet someone very important at work, which will benefit you greatly. Asking for forgiveness for your previous mistakes from your life partner will help you get rid of the past and make a new beginning.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



Happiness and peace in family life will prevail today. It is a good day for you financially too. Investments today will make your future financially strong. However, you are advised to be careful during travels. Your life partner's demands will put a strain on you. Try to look into tax and insurance matters in detail.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March



Work hard genuinely and the stars too will favour you, as the day is yours. You are advised to refrain from sharing your secrets with your colleagues, as you may regret it later on. You may have fights with your partner today, but never forget the fact that you love each other. Avoid spending more than necessary on things you need, as it may make your budget off balance.