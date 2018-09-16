Daily Horoscope: 16 September 2018

Are you unlucky in your love life and wonder when your fate will change? Well, as is everything else in life, our love life also lies in the hands of the stars above. Reading your daily horoscope is just a perfect medium to find out what the future holds. Check out for September 16th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

You are advised to keep away from any kind of arguments and issues in order to have a peaceful day. It is also important for you to stay away from risky tasks for the fear of getting hurt. You need to be careful while handling machinery or vehicles. However, a good day for your finances is foreseen. Matters relating to paternal property will be resolved. Try not to entertain people who want to borrow money from you. It is a good time to finish of impending tasks. Your health will be good. You may have to entertain guests in the evening.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

Neglecting your health issues may put you in some serious trouble today. It is important to take care of yourself. You are advised to be careful during business transactions as monetary losses are foreseen. It may not be a good day for your domestic life. Family members may be upset with you regarding something. Too much work pressure may make you physically as well as mentally tired. Plans of travelling should be postponed to a later more auspicious date.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

The unemployed will finally come across some good opportunities their way. Business travels undertaken today will prove to be extremely fruitful and may help expand your business contacts. Being in a hurry to finish things off is always a bad idea. In fact, it may also turn away things that are already in your favour. A good day for your finances is foreseen. Your intelligence will help you bag some good profits. It is important to express your love to your life partner. Visiting a religious place in the evening will help calm you mentally.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

A huge issue is foreseen in your life today. You are advised to stay calm under such circumstances. You will make some new financial plans, which will in turn prove to be quite profitable for you. There will be increase in the pace of work in your office, which will help you accomplish tasks efficiently and effectively. Remember that hard work never goes to waste and you will definitely achieve the result of your labour. A good time will be spent in the company of your life partner. Meeting old friends and relatives will result in an enjoyable evening.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



A very romantic day is foreseen for this zodiac sign as your romantic plans with your partner will culminate. This will also prove to be a great day for married individuals. You may receive a surprise from your life partner, which will make you feel over the moon. However, you may be inclined towards social causes and making donations too will be on top of your list. Long term investments in stocks and mutual funds will prove to be extremely gainful for you today.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Neglecting your health issues may invite some problems in your life. Your ill health may also affect you mentally. A good doctor’s advice will make sure that your problem is solved instead to getting elevated. Making good use of your time will allow you to complete any impeding tasks. This will also give you more time to spend with your family and children. A memorable evening will be spent in the company of your friends. However, your finances will be average.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Impending matters may deepen further, but you are predicted to have a good day nevertheless. You will receive the blessing of your parents which will help you stay calm and composed even during tough times. Your romantic life will be good as your mind will be lost in the romantic thoughts of your partner. You may want to spend excess money on entertainment and other luxuries but doing that may put a strain on your finances. Eating oily and spicy food may give rise to health problems, especially stomach related ailments.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

You are advised not to waste your time day dreaming and instead divert your energies by doing something constructive. You may feel overwhelming emotions which may cloud your mind and make decision making a tedious process. Do not fall into things which are in no way concerning you. Laziness may take over you during the first half of the day but being energetic and enthusiastic will help you accomplish many things.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

Tensions and worries may make you fell restless. Taking a walk out in the open will help clear up your mind. You are advised not to trust anyone blindly as you may get taken advantage of. You may find yourself with a lot of time to spend with your life partner so make sure to make the best use of it. Try to keep your conversations strictly about your feelings for each other rather than the daily grind. It is a good day for your finances as well. You may get an opportunity to earn money from a completely unexpected source. Health wise, taking long walks in the morning will help improve your health in a big way.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You are advised to refrain from opening up your secrets to anyone as it spread around. Playing your financial cards in the right manner will help you bag some good profits today. Making some efforts from your side may just be the thing to get the spark back in your married life. The right advice from your family members will benefit you greatly today.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Your life partner is predicted to do something special for you today. They may just end up doing something that is totally unexpected and will be etched in your heart and mind forever. Spending some quality time with your children will give you some peace of mind. A movie outing with family is foreseen. All the singletons may find someone attractive. Losses due to robbery or accidents are predicted therefore you are advised to be extremely cautious. Buying or selling of land and property is on the cards too.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Using your god-gifts and natural talents will help you get the most of your day today. However, this is predicted to be a very special day for your married life as your life partner will confess their love for you in the most beautiful words. Matters relating to property will prove to be very gainful. There will be increase in your expenses but receiving income from other sources will help balance them out for you. However, financial transactions still need to be taken care of. Your love life will be cordial. It is a good time to pursue legal matters as the verdict will definitely be in your favour.