Daily Horoscope: 16 May 2018

The alignment of the stars brings in luck for some zodiac signs but it may turn out to be unlucky for some too. Whatever it is, your daily horoscope will surely let you know about it much in advance.

As beautiful as they seem, stars do have the amazing power to predict our future. And we decode their predictions for you in our daily horoscope here. Read on to know your Daily Horoscope for May 16th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April



Some problems are foreseen in your marital life. Lying may put in some really sticky situations today, so you are strictly advised to avoid them. Avoid sharing your personal secrets with your colleagues, as you may have to regret about it later. Honesty will reap its own benefits for you today, as the stars will favour you. Spending excessively on household items may tip your budget off balance. Take special care of your diet, as it will help you grow healthy and strong.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May



Any pending tasks will move forward and get completed today. You are advised to stay away from gossiping and giving ears to rumours, especially at work place, it may get you into deep trouble with your seniors. Your life partner’s soft and loving behaviour will make you happy throughout the day. Spending your spare time with your children will give you peace of mind. It is a good time for new investments. You are advised to be very careful while driving a vehicle, especially if you are travelling at night.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June



Sharing your troubles with your life partner will help you find some relief. Also, spending more time with each other will elevate your mood and make your love connection stronger. Increase in expenses will be the main reason of your financial difficulties. You are advised to keep a control over your speech, as negative words may hurt the feelings of the ones closer to you. Work pressure as well as family tiffs may trouble you mentally. It may be advisable to think carefully, as taking hasty decisions may let you to regret later in life. Do not bottle up your feelings today. Do things which will give you peace and happiness.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July



You are predicted to enjoy marital bliss today and will also realise the importance of your partner in your life. Taking thoughtful decisions in your finances is advised, as guess work may put you in a hot soup. You are advised to go through all the fine print and understand the risks before making any new investments. It is a good time to let your creative juices flow. Your weight needs to be under check in order to ensure good health. Taking some time off of work and relaxing will help you maintain a healthy body and mind. Some people might irritate you today, so it is best to ignore them. Keep an eye for hidden enemies, as they may do everything possible to tarnish your image at workplace. Sudden travel plans will prove to be hectic and troublesome for you.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August



Your finances will be good today, provided you keep a check on your expenses. Some health issues are foreseen, so you are advised to take a special care of your diet. You will have to think carefully about your personality development and make efforts to improve the same. It will be a rather entertaining day for you, as you may go on a fun trip with your loved one. An issue may trouble you today. Unnecessary tensions should be avoided. Some things are better left in the hands of fate and hope it takes a good course eventually.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



Work may compel you to stay away from your loved one and the separation pangs with trouble you. Your children are predicted to make you proud due to their achievement. Colleagues at work will try to bring the worst in you today by testing your intellect and patience. Therefore, you are advised not to lose temper in such situations. Decisions need to be taken very carefully. You are predicted to earn income from a completely unexpected source. Travel for work-related purposes will prove to be very fruitful.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October



There may be some romantic restrictions in your life today because of your partner’s bad mood. Try to restrict your words to avoid arguments of any kind. You will have to strictly follow the plan to attain expected results. Good news is predicted for you in the late evening, from a faraway place. A huge financial gain is in store for you. Too much work may put pressure on you mentally as well as physically, therefore avoid biting more than you can chew. Health wise, yoga and meditation are two things that will help you grow stronger mentally.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November



Arguments and misunderstandings may create tensions in the family. However, the second part of the day will be rather good, as financial gains are seen around this time, which will help you pay off a loan. The environment in the office will be calm and peaceful. You may also expect some help from your colleagues. Third person intervention may create problems between your life partner and you. Therefore, avoid listening to their word and try to find out the truth instead. Health issues may restrict you in certain ways today.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



You are predicted to spend some fun time with your friends today. Avoid lying, as it will only complicate things between your partner and you. Support from influential people will elevate your happiness today. It is a good day to meet up with your old friends or relatives and re-live certain old memories. Romance is going to occupy your mind today and you will enjoy some good time with your partner. Financially, it is a good day today, as your old investments will bring in some huge returns today.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January



It may be a mentally exhausting day for you. Argument with close ones is foreseen. You are advised to restrain from doing anything that will upset your loved ones. Keep away from morally and legally wrong things, as they will put you in deep trouble. Spending too much on entertainment and luxury items may make you feel bad, as you may have to regret later due to a bad financial condition. Do not pressurize anyone into doing something for you. It is always better to keep their interest in mind as well. Travel plans today should be postponed.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



Your hard work will itself speak volumes at your work place today and make them realise your true worth. You will spend some quality time with your friends and family, which will make you mentally happy. Finances are predicted to improve as the day progresses. Love and support from your partner will elevate your happiness. You will experience a different kind of romance today. It is a day to take thoughtful decisions.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March



Work pressure may ruin your peace of mind for you today. Spending too much time in the office may give rise to problems at home, so try to spend time with your family as well. You are advised to be very careful regarding monetary issues. Life partner’s bad health may be the cause of your concern. However, it is a good time for people in business. A huge gain will help strengthen your finances. Do not let your kids take advantage of your lenient nature. Keep patience, as your hard work and efforts will definitely pay off.