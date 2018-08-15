Daily Horoscope: 16 August 2018

Do you wake up in the morning wondering what you are doing with your life? Well, all of us do of course. But more often than not, we do not get the opportunity to pursue our goals and interests in life. While that may be disheartening, it is important to not be demotivated.

We Indians are conditioned to listen to our elders right from our childhood. No matter right or wrong, they reserve the right to make decisions regarding our future. But the rebellious generation often separate from them to carve their own niche. It is important to remember that no matter what we want to achieve in life, the blessings of our parents are very important. Instead of driving them away from your life, you need to make them understand what is important to you. To find out if you will receive the support and blessings of your parents and if they will support your endeavours read your Daily Horoscope for August 16, 2018.

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Your marital life will be filled with happiness and peace today. Spending some time with your children will help make your connection with them stronger. Your efforts to improve your finances will be successful and this will increase your enthusiasm as well. It is important to give preference to the mind rather than the heart while taking important decisions. A favourable day for students is foreseen. You may have to undertake a small journey due to work.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

Planning the schedule for your day beforehand will help you avoid feeling that you have wasted the whole day. The stars will favour you. You may get high returns even with minimum efforts. It is predicted to be an auspicious day with regard to your family life as there will be happiness and camaraderie among the members of the family. You will receive the complete support of your husband. In fact, there will be a huge increase in their respect and recognition in the society. Spending money on family requirements is foreseen. You are advised to give full attention to your work today as even a small mistake may cost you a lot. Travel is on the cards.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

A huge success at your workplace is foreseen. It may be a great day for your finances as well. New income sources will open up, strengthening your finances. You may spend some money on home renovations. A tiff with your life partner is predicted. The health of your parents will be good. Their complete love and blessings will help you achieve success. However, the thoughts of your future may occupy your mind and may become the cause of your concern. It is important to realise that what matters the most is to live in the present.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

Obsessing over the future is fruitless and will only drain your physical and mental energies. Increase in work pressure will trouble you mentally. It is important to mind your actions and words in front of your seniors at work as even a small mistake may cost you your job. Giving importance to the needs of your family should be your priority for today. The support of your parents will help you accomplish an important task, which will give you mental peace. Increase in expenses is foreseen but it will be balanced by income from different sources.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

A good day with regards to finances is foreseen. You may spend excessively on entertainment and travels. But be careful s it may imbalance your budget as well. The support of your seniors at your workplace will help you complete an important pending task. In fact, your hard work will be appreciated. You are advised not to ignore family responsibilities as it may hurt the sentiments of your family members. Everything will move according to your plans today. You may also spend some good time with your children which will give you joy. A huge gain is in store for people in the business field.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

A good day for your work is foreseen. You may feel more energetic than usual and complete your tasks quickly. Positive energy will surround you and you will experience some mental peace. This beautiful day is perfect to be spent in the arms of your life partner. However, you may have to take extra care of your finances. You are advised to stay away from partnerships in business as well as shady financial schemes. It is also important to keep your feelings under control and not let them override your rational decision-making capacity. People will praise your stamina and ability to make impossible things possible.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

You are advised not to let loneliness take over you. Go out and meet new people. A small tiff with your life partner may spoil the atmosphere at your workplace. Your hard work will finally see results and all your efforts too will be successful. There will be an increase in your expenses. You need to keep a check on people whom you are carrying out financial dealings with. Your health will need extra attention today. Excess anger will only prove to be a hurdle in your path and may keep you away from your goal.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

It may not be a good day for couples in love. You are advised not to give in to your partner’s exuberant demands. You may have to stay extremely conscious of your surroundings at your workplace as someone will try with all their might to sabotage your plans and create hurdles on your path. Your friends will prove to be the best medium to overcome boredom and loneliness. Not a great day for finances is foreseen as you may have to be stringent towards your expenses. Your life partner will sing your praises today. It may be wise to take some time off from work and spend it with family. Health problems may be on the cards.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

The stars will favour you today. A picnic with family members and children is foreseen. Things are looking up at your workplace too as you will finally receive the fruit of your success. An important day for your marital life is predicted. You may want to make it special by confessing your love for your partner once again and rekindle the romance. Sudden gains of wealth will relieve you the many financial difficulties that you may be facing for a long time. In fact, you will also come across many opportunities to earn wealth from different sources. The success of your children will make you proud.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

It may be a day strewn with difficulties for you today. It is better you keep patience and handle things in a calm manner. Your marital life may have to go through some troubled waters too as misunderstandings may create a riff among your life partner and you. Giving more freedom than necessary for your children may become the reason for your worries today. However, you may feel better as the day passes. Meeting with friends in the evening will cheer you up.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

Increasing pressure from seniors at your workplace will be the reason for your mental worries today. It is advised you concentrate on your tasks at hand instead of thinking about the future and wasting your time daydreaming. A day full of opportunities is foreseen for people in the business field, which will bring in positive changes in their lives. Your life partner’s criticism may trouble you mentally. Love life will be good for couples in relationships as you may find solace in the arms of your partner.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

A great day for your work life is foreseen. You will be successful in winning the hearts of your seniors with your hard work. In fact, your friendly and attractive personality will help attract people in your workplace. Financially, it is important not to make investments in haste. Analysing in depth regarding the scheme before investing will keep you away from potential losses. You may forget all worries and spend time with your family, which will bring you mental happiness. A romantic day for married couples is foreseen.