Daily Horoscope: 16 April 2018

It's a Monday, the first day of the week. Want to know if this day will prove to be lucky for you or not? Read on to find out more.

The position of the planets in our zodiac signs may either bring us luck or difficult times. If you want to find out what is in store for you for today, you have to read your daily horoscope for April 16th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

You are advised to choose your spoken words carefully and control your anger, as things may escalate otherwise. Also, stay away from any kind of arguments. An issue with someone in the family may cause you mental stress. Income from an unexpected source is foreseen. Carefully thought of investments in speculations will help you avoid losses in the future. You may feel tired due to sudden travels.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



A colleague at work may try to test your patience and intelligence. You are required to handle these issues with patience and tact. Thinking twice before taking financial decisions will help you stay away from losses. Business travels will be successful. Excess work load will take its toll on you mentally and physically. Therefore, you are advised to take rest in intervals. There are chances of injury for you, so you are required to be cautious.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



It is good time for you financially. Old investments will bring in profits for you, which will solve some of your financial problems. You will also be able to pay out some loans. Your large-heartedness and enthusiasm will keep everyone enthralled at work. Romantic feelings may take over you today. You will also spend some quality time with your life partner. It is a good day for you to meet up with your extended family and mend broken ties.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



You are advised to stay careful of your hidden enemies, as they will be successful in spreading false rumours about you. Sudden travel plans will be very hectic and may put a strain on you. Your marital life will have some happy moments, where you will spend some quality time with your partner. It is a good time to start any new ventures in partnerships for you today, as all will gain profits out of it. Taking some rest apart from your busy schedule will help you maintain good health. Getting too emotional with anything may spoil things for you.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



Some people may be a cause of your irritation today. It is best to avoid them. Recovering from a few bad debts may help you better your financial situation. You may put your complete energies on completing your domestic responsibilities today. Your life partner may help you feel special. You are required to do your work with complete concentration at your work place, as a small mistake may cost you. Taking care of your diet will help you remain physically active.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



Spending some good times with your friends may help you overcome boredom. In fact, they may also help you complete an important task. You will be filled with enthusiasm today and positive thinking will help you succeed in your tasks. However, you will have to be careful in financial matters. It is a good day to buy assets whose value you will appreciate over time. You may have to face some issues in your marital life. Solving matters peacefully will help.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



Your marital life may take an interesting turn today. Receiving your partner's love and support will increase your confidence to take on life. Financially, your day will be average. You are advised not to take hasty decisions, as it may affect your future gains. Good news in the evening will get your family and you in high spirits. Be aware of your surroundings at work, as there are chances of someone else getting appreciated for your hard work. Ignoring your health may create problems for you, so you are advised to take care.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



Income from new sources will help improve your financial condition. Take care in matters relating to speculations and invest only after taking advice from a specialist, as only guessing may increase your chances of losses. Your speed of work may surprise people whose performances are below yours at work. There are chances of difference of opinion between your partner and you. You are advised to avoid using words that will upset your partner. Sudden travels will be hectic and problematic for you. People with high blood pressure are required to be patient, as excess anger may take its toll on your health.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



The present is the best time to solve issues regarding your marital life, as tomorrow may be too late. Sharing an intimate talk with your partner will bring you closer. Ignoring your parents may put your future prospects in danger and also hurt them immensely. If talks with your colleague at work may not turn out according to you, it may hurt you and you may end up talking rudely to them. Therefore, you are advised to be careful while talking. You are advised to stay away from oily stuff, as it may harm your health.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January



Your amazing performance at work will help your seniors realise your true value. You are also required to be completely satisfied with your job and remain mentally happy too. However, you are advised to walk very carefully. Financial health will improve as the day progresses though. You may go on a shopping spree with your family. The love that you receive from your partner may further add to your happiness. You will experience some very romantic moments in your life. Your health will be good.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



Trying to run away from problems in your life won't help you get rid of them. It would be much better if you face them and try to solve things amicably. Your timely support to someone in your life will help them ward away a major problem in their life. Your love life will be somewhat controversial today. Avoid bringing out topics that will upset your partner. Taking part in a social event will lift your spirits. You are required to exercise precaution while travelling today.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



You are predicted to do hard work today, which will impress your seniors at work. However, it will be a difficult day for your domestic life. Arguments with your life partner may mentally trouble you. Health of your father too may remain the cause of your concern. Financial troubles may be in store for you because of increase in expenses. It would be advisable for you to take care of it, especially expenses that you can avoid.