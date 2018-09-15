Daily Horoscope: 15 September 2018

Our Daily Horoscope section will provide you with everything you need to know about your day. Check out for September 15th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Your enemies will be pro-active today and will do anything to try and harm you. It is important for you to keep your eyes open and stay alert. Your important task may get delayed, which may increase your mental uneasiness. You will have to protect your pride and respect by not getting yourself involved in others’ issues as it may lead to you getting insulted. A tiff with life partner is foreseen. People in the business field are expected to receive some gains in their business. However, be careful not to spend excess money on pursuing your interests or other unnecessary things.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

It will be quite a beneficial day for you. Huge investments done lately will give you expected returns and it will elevate your happiness. Your responsibilities towards family members may increase. However, you boss will be quite delighted with your word and sing your praises. You are advised to continue working hard in order to achieve your goals. Travelling plans with your friends may culminate. Your health will be good. The achievement of your children will make you happy. You may be inclined towards religious activities.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

The ill health of your children may be a huge cause of your concern today. You are advised to take decisions very thoughtfully. An old friend may visit your home, which may surprise and delight you at the same time. A favourable day for students too is foreseen. Your hard work will definitely translate into success. It is a good day for some financial gains as well. However, things may not be well for the employed as they may have face a set of challenges in their work space. Being lazy with your work will invite a whole lot of trouble for you.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Receiving good news will elevate your happiness today. Financial help from your father may help you avert a huge problem. It is predicted to be a good day at your work place. Keeping good relations with your colleagues and seniors will definitely help you a lot in the future. You are advised to refrain from worrying unnecessarily and rather concentrate on your health. Plans of travelling may be changed or scrapped altogether therefore try to make your schedule flexible in accommodate these changes.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

Travels undertaken today will prove to be extremely beneficial for you, though you may have to spend a little for the journey. It is a good time to spend some quality time with your family and children. Continuing to work hard will definitely bring you closer to your goal. You are advised to refrain from driving rashly as you may end up hurting yourself. Your life partner may make a bizarre demand from you today which may trouble you mentally. Your hectic work schedule may not give you enough time to spend with your life partner and they may feel a bit neglected due to this.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Making investments in the share market will be quite beneficial for you but you are advised to make thoughtful investments only. You may face some difficulties in your family life today. Tiffs among family members may result in a not-so-peaceful atmosphere at home. It is better to keep a watch on your words as they may just escalate the topic to a whole new level. Trying to use your intelligence and tact will better help you from destroying the delicate threads of relationships. Too much expenditure may imbalance your budget. You may come across a very good opportunity at your work place therefore you are advised to make good use of this to your advantage.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Difficult finances may give you a headache. On the other hand, not receiving enough support from your life partner may lower your interest in the relationship. Your patience may be tested at your work place today as your seniors may be rather stern with their behaviour towards you. You may be busy with your daily activities that may leave you physically exhausted. It is advised refrain from wasting your time getting involved in unnecessary issues to plan your day accordingly which will help you feel more productive.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

It may be quite a difficult day form married individuals today. Your life partner’s indifferent behaviour may spoil your entire day. You are advised to refrain from sharing your financial details with your colleagues at your work place or else you may find yourself in some serious trouble. Spending some quality time with a friend or a relative is foreseen. Keep away from negative worries as your positive attitude will be the only thing that will help you fight your demons. Matters of business transactions need to be carefully supervised.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



You will find yourself full of enthusiasm and energy. Your family life will be filled with happiness and you will receive the complete support from everyone. However, it is important to keep a check on your words while speaking with your seniors at your work place as a slip of tongue may put you in deep trouble. It is a good time to make new investments. Your irregular eating habit will give way to a lot of health problems for you.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

A huge financial gain will make you very happy today. You will be in the pink of physical and mental health as well, which will enable you to complete your tasks quickly. However, your adamant nature may create a lot of hurdles on your path to success. Marital life will be cordial. You will get you enjoy the perks of a married life with your life partner today. Your hard work in office will reward you will positive results today.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

A religious event is predicted to be held at home. New income sources will elevate your happiness. You will also come across many good opportunities to increase your wealth which will help improve your financial condition. Your health should be your top priority for today, therefore try to take some time off work and indulge in activities to improve your health. It is advised you concentrate on more important things in life instead on obsessing about something you absolutely have no control over.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

People will be quite attracted to your charming personality and sweet nature today. You will come across a lot of opportunities to showcase your artistic talents so try to get out there are show the world what you are capable of. You may find that laziness tends to take over you sometimes and surrendering to it may put you in deep trouble. You are advised to sort out problems in your personal life as soon as possible in order to avoid it affecting the other spheres of your life as well. An average day for your finances is foreseen but you need to closely monitor your expenses. Your life partner’s ill health may play spoil sport to your romantic plans.