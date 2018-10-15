Daily Horoscope: 15 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April Receiving the love and support of your life partner will you forget all your worries today. In fact, you will also be relieved by spending some quality time with them. You will finally get to understand what married life is all about. It will be a good day for your work life as your seniors will be quite satisfied with your work. However, there may be a tiff between your love partner and you. You are advised not to take the help of lying and try to understand the root of the issue. An average day for your finances is foreseen. It will be rather cordial for students today.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May If an old illness has been troubling you from quite some time, you will find some relief from it today. You are advised to take complete care of yourself and not be negligent. Making a schedule before for your entire day will help you be more efficient. Some troubles are foreseen at home. Lack of understanding among family members may create a rift between them. This may be the main cause of your mental worries. Close friends and brothers will help you complete an important task. An average day for people in the employment sector is predicted. However, your finances will be good as old investments will pay you a hefty return.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June Your adamant nature may create a lot of problems for you today. You may even have to face criticism due to this. When it is comes to your loved ones, it is better to let go off your ego and instead exude love and peace. It may not be a good day at your work place today. Your carelessness may invite the wrath of your seniors. It is important to keep a control over your anger things will be blown out of proportion. You may have to careful with your finances as well. It is advised not to trust anyone blindly as you may have to incur losses as a result.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July Your life partner may not be in the pink of health today. You are advised to spend some time with them and take special care. This may have its effect on your work but you will be successful in managing everything well. It is predicted to be a special day for people in love. You may get to experience a different type of love. It is important to give some attention to your kids today as they may constantly require your guidance. Financial gains towards the end of the day will elevate your happiness.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August Receiving the support and love of your elders at home will make you happy and also attain mental peace. This may also make you quite serious about your family responsibilities. You will be filled with positive energy today. Work related travels will be exceptionally gainful. New sources of income too are foreseen. However, it is better to take the advice of your family members before starting anything new. Do not be hasty towards any of your tasks as it will prove to be negative for you. The blessings of your parents will help you complete an important task. You will enjoy good health as well.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September It will be a day full of fun and frolic today. You will also feel better by spending some quality time with your family members. It is advised not to neglect your health and avoid consuming oily and refined food. Your life partner's snide remarks may spoil your mood. The Environment at your work place will be good and your seniors will praise you as well. You may go on a fun trip in the evening. However, you will inclined towards religious activities may also visit a religious place. You are advised to be cautions while driving.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October You are advised to avoid taking up controversial topics for discussion as it may pave way for arguments. You may have been battling with too much work pressure lately which had raised your mental worries as well. It is important to take a break intermediately and give your body some rest in order to maintain your health. Try to be honest with your relationship and avoid taking the help of lies. Avoid doing anything today that will fill you up with regret for the rest of your life. You may have to go through some hard work in order to earn some gains. If you plan on spending excess money on luxuries and entertainment, you may just have to return home empty handed.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November You may feel lonely and sad today. If you are overcome with an uncertain restlessness, it is better to take a break from your work and stay home. Sudden increase in your expenses may invite some financial troubles for you. When bombarded with choices of investments, you may take the advice of an expert in the field who may help you take the right and unbiased choice to grow your money. Your life partner may be upset with your over something. Try to do something special for them to elevate their mood.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December Your life partner will be in a great mood today. In fact, they may surprise you with something special that will make you feel on top of the world. It will be a good day for financial transactions. Plans of making fresh investments should also be taken forward. Try not to indulge in office politics or any kind of gossip sessions. You will feel energetic and will be successful in completing most of the impending tasks. However, it may be a day full of difficulties for your family life.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January It is predicted to be a good day to make investments which will prove to be quite profitable for you. Old matters relating to land and property will also finally be resolved. You may not find enough time to spend with your family members due to your busy schedule today. An auspicious day to start something new is foreseen. All your plans will be successful. Travels will be entertaining. Enthusiastic news received in the evening will further elevate your happiness.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February Sudden wealth gains are foreseen and they will provide a huge relief for you. There may be some change in your business. You may also have to embark on a journey due to this. There will be some problems with your family members but the love and support you receive from your life partner will help you overcome these issues. You are advised to keep control over your anger and avoid doing anything that will make you regret in the future.