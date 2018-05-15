Daily Horoscope: 15 May 2018

Astrology is the only medium which helps us to know our future and help make it better. Your daily horoscope will let you know everything you need to know about today. Knowing the future has its own advantages. It helps us understand where we are going wrong and help rectify our mistakes. So, let us move on to read our daily horoscope without further ado.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 15th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March–20 April



Your life partner’s mood will be a bit off today. You are advised to keep your crude behaviour under control, as things may whirl out of hand pretty soon. Keeping your work strictly within office limits will keep your domestic life be stress free and peaceful. Do not worry about your health more than necessary, as worrying is the root cause of all health issues. You may not get enough time from work to relax. It is a good time to seek legal advice from a lawyer.

Taurus: 21 April–21 May



Difference of opinions between your father and you may lead to arguments between you both. Your wit and intelligence will help you solve issues at work today. Financially, your income will be from only one source, so try to avoid unnecessary expenses, if you do not want your finances to be tied up in a knot. Careless nature will invite criticism from your family. Keep a check on your behaviour when out with your life partner. Travel will be happy and fruitful. You are advised not to neglect any health issues you may be facing.

Gemini: 22 May–21 June



Better understanding between your partner and you will lead to a happy, satisfied and contented life. Decisions relating to new investments or business should be done very thoughtfully and after taking the advice of an expert in the field. Do not let anyone have an influence on you, so as to have an effect on your mood. It is a good day to have fun and do things you love doing. You are advised to stay away from people who try to steer you on the wrong path by giving you wrong directions. Your travels today will completely tire you out and zap you of your mental energies, but will be financially fruitful nevertheless.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July



Your life partner will use sweet words to tell you how special you are to them. Your competitive nature will help you win over your enemies in a competition you choose to enter. Increase in work pressure may make you mentally unstable. Change of habits will be necessary in order to maintain your influence in the family. You may have to visit the hospital due to a health problem, therefore you are advised to take care.

Leo: 23 July-21 August



You may feel that your creativity is lost somewhere and it is getting rather difficult for you to take decisions. It is a good time to start any new ventures. Investments in speculations will be fruitful. Your life partner will do something special for you, which will elevate your happiness. Bad debts will likely to be paid off and you may also get the required funding for the new ventures you are about to start. Plans of an outing may get changed at the last moment. You are strictly advised to remain cautious while driving today.

Virgo: 22 August–23 September



Marital bliss will prevail. Your life partner will take a special care of your needs today. They will also provide complete support to you in order for you to come out of a difficult situation. Keeping positivity in your thoughts will bring you closer to success. Your hard work will be noticed by people and you will also gain financially from it. You may have to give special attention to domestic matters, as they may get serious rather quickly. Helping those in need today will provide mental peace. A loss at work due to your careless nature is possible, so be alert while taking decisions. Try to stay away from people who try to disrespect you.

Libra: 24 September-23 October



Channelizing your literary interests in the right directions will help bring in some gains for you. Sweetness in your words will help you strengthen your position at work. Your seniors at work will recognise your hard work and praise you for the same, elevating your happiness. Your colleagues too will help you to move forward in your career. You are advised not to meddle in your life partner’s affairs today and mind your business. Family will serve as a strong backbone to fight against life’s most difficult situations. Participation in social events will be entertaining, but expensive nevertheless.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November



Your aggressive nature is surely to invite criticism for you today. You are advised not to find faults in your partner and rather concentrate on yourself. New sources of income will open up, increasing your overall wealth. It is a good time to buy things whose value will increase over the course of time. A person from your past may try to contact you today, making this day rather memorable. Sudden travel plans may tire you. Long standing issues between your life partner and you will finally be resolved.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December



You are advised to stay away from arguments as well as keep a check on your spoken words. Matters relating to family should be taken seriously, but unnecessary tensions will only increase your mental stress. Try to spend some time with your family and make them feel that they are important to you. Excess expenditure needs to be strictly avoided, as troubled finances may put your important projects on hold. There may be some problems in your married life. Try to think before speaking anything out loud. Health wise, you may have some problems.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



It is the day to take utmost precaution for you today, as even a small mistake may cost a lot. However, it is a good day at work. A promotion or raise in salary is also on the cards for the deserving candidates. A new façade of your life partner’s personality will take you by surprise. You are advised to stay away from partnerships in business, as there is all possibility of your partner taking advantage of you. Long travel is on the cards. Your health should be a priority for you today. Plans of an outing will fill you up with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February



Your love life is predicted to be controversial today. Trying to run away from a difficult situation will not help you get rid of it. Your timely intervention may help someone evade a very big problem in their life, so do not shy away from helping others today. You may take part in a social event to change your mood. However, you may have to be careful while talking or dealing with matters relating to finances. It is better to remain alert during travelling. Learn to say no to people who only try to take advantage of you and expect a lot.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March



It is a good time for business people, as huge gains are in store for you today. You are strictly advised to remain cautious against dealing financially with certain people. Also, avoid giving or taking loans today. Minding your words while talking to important people will help you stay out of trouble. Encouragement from your life partner will increase your self-confidence. Do not stress yourself on unnecessary issues. Take care of your actions while dealing with your children, as your negative words may upset them.