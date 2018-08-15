Daily Horoscope: 15 August 2018

Our Country celebrates its 70 years of Independence today. But what does the term freedom mean to you? It may have different meaning for different people. For some, freedom means having the right to make their choices. For others, it might just mean to life live on their terms. But that isn’t always possible. Though, all of us are free from slavery, we are still the slaves of time.

Responsibilities towards our family, work or children keep us from enjoying our freedom. However it is possible to have a balance in our lives where we can utilise our freedom to truly make us happy while fulfilling our responsibilities towards our family and society as well. Our daily horoscope helps us deal with problems in life that may prevent us from enjoying our freedom.Here is your Daily Horoscope for August 15th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

You may come across many opportunities to earn wealth, which may not do much for you if you do not control your expenses. Therefore it is important to keep a check on your expenses. Problem in your marital life is foreseen. Not keeping a control on your speech may escalate things quickly. It is a good time to start working out in order to improve your health. You will also find solutions to most of your problems today. The advice of your elders will help you find direction and make the right choices. However, a valuable item may be stolen from you today so you are advised to be very careful in that regard. Travels undertaken today will be entertaining.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

Tiffs with your father may be the reason of your mental worries today. You are advised to have patience with this regard and also refrain from speaking out something that may fill you up with regret in the future. An average day for your finances is foreseen. Your spend thrift nature may end you up in a hot soup. This may also give rise to arguments between your partner and you. All impeding tasks at your work place should be completed on a priority basis in order to avoid getting negative remarks from your boss. Ailments of the stomach may trouble you today.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You are advised to stay away from difficult situations or taking a huge responsibility today as things are not in your favour. Some trouble with regards to your marital life is foreseen. However, good news is in stores for people looking for a job as they will finally come across a good job opportunity. It is also an auspicious day to apply for your dream job. Your finances may suffer a loss today so you are advised to take monetary decisions very carefully. The support of your parents will help you sail through tough times. Your enemies may be proactive and will make all efforts to harm you today so make sure to keep your eyes and ears open.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Students may have to face some difficulties today. You may not be able to concentrate on your studies, which may leave you a bit frustrated. A long standing tiff with your life partner will finally end and things will get back to normal. Financial aspects should be looked into rather carefully. You are advised not to trust anyone blindly when it comes to money. Health wise, little care go a long way in ensuring that you stay healthy and active. An auspicious day with regards to travels is foreseen. It is important to take the advice of elders in the family before starting anything new.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

Your finances may not be very strong today but the favourable condition of your stars will not let you face any financial problems. However, you may to face criticism from your family due to your spend thrift nature. It is important to start saving for your future and avoid financial difficulties for you as well as your family. An old illness may become the reason of your irritability today. You are advised to get medical attention quickly instead of avoiding the problem. Having suspicious thoughts regarding your partner may prove to be false and will also become the reason of a tiff among you. You need to remember that honesty is the foundation of a strong relationship.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

You are advised to pay special attention to your children today. It is important to show them the right path from time to time. A huge financial gain will elevate your happiness today. You may also buy an expensive item for your home. Peace and happiness will prevail in your family life, with all members having respect and love for each other. At the same time, you may not get enough time to spend with your life partner due to your hectic work schedule. This may make them upset and causes problems in your relationship if not resolved sooner.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Your choice of words may put you in a whole lot of trouble today therefore you are advised to keep a check on your speech for today. Making hasty decisions may not turn out to be in turn favour so make sure to take time and think rationally. You are advised to keep a check on your anger. Also, you need to stay away from people who try to steer you in the wrong direction and take advantage of you. You may finally be rewarded for your hard work. Increase in your respect and recognition at your work place too is foreseen. Investments should not be made on fleek and it is always better to take the advice of a specialist. It may not be a bright day with regards to your work as you may be faced with a lot of obstacles on your path.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

Financially, it will be a day full of gains for you as income in income is foreseen. However, your relatives may give you some reason to worry. It is important to handle things with patience or else things may spiral out of control. On the bright side, your life partner will surprise you with an unexpected gift. This may take you back to the time when your relationship was new. You may receive the support of your seniors at your work place which may help fast track your tasks and complete them. The blessings on your parents may help you sign an important deal today, which may otherwise seem impossible. Your health will be good. You are advised to take family matters seriously, at the same time also differentiate between what is important and what is not, to avoid fussing over unnecessary things.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

You may finally get to see some bright light in your work place after a period of difficulties. Your habit of spending money on others will prove to be a problem for you. Matters relating to paternal property may finally end up in your favour, which will make your finances stronger. A colleague may end up being the reason of your irritability today. The best thing to do is to avoid them and concentrate on your work instead. A good day for students is foreseen. However, the health of your mother may become the reason of your worries. Difficulties coming from the way of your children too will worry you.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

It is important to make necessary changes in your daily schedule in order improve your health. Your love life will be favourable today. There may be a change in your work place today. But not to worry as this change will seem to be favourable for you. Your image in the society will be good and respectful. You will also take special care in fulfilling your family responsibilities. The support from your seniors at work will help you complete an impending but important task. You may go on a romantic trip with your life partner in the evening. Taking part in religious activities is how you will spend the evening.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Making the right choices with regards to your finances will help you bag a huge gain today. You are advised to keep control over your anger issues today, especially at your work place. The stars will seem to be in your favour at your work place. A promotion too is predicted. Your work may require you to undertake a long journey. Your ability to handle stress will increase by many folds and this may seem to make your enemies feel quite intimidated. You may buy an expensive gift for your life partner today and make them feel special.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

All your creative tasks will be successful today. Meeting with your old friends is foreseen. A great day for your finances is predicted as you will receive a huge gain. You may also end up buying an expensive item for your family. An auspicious event will be held at your home today. An old family tension will finally resolve, giving you some peace of mind. It is a good day for entertainment and travels. This day will be beneficial for the employed who are planning for a job change as they may come across good opportunities.