Daily Horoscope: 14 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April Your children and family will be the object of your complete focus today. Your life partner will also sing your praises throughout the day which will lift up your spirits. You are advised not to worry too much and instead seize this beautiful day and make it special. Investing your savings in the right scripts will help you bag some good profits. All your tasks will culminate according to your plans today. It is better to keep away from selfish people as they will use you for their own benefit. Your health will be good.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May It may be a day full of challenges for your marital life today. Your life partner's behaviour towards may not be right and this will be the main reason of a tiff between you. Your high temperament may invite some troubles for you today therefore it is better to stay calm. You may feel that you are not giving enough attention to your work off late. However, it is a good day for your finances. Recovering some bad debts will give you a sigh of relief. A special day for your love life is foreseen as a special someone may fall in love with you at first sight. Meeting up with friends and relatives will make this day memorable.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June You are advised to take special care of your diet or else you may fall sick. Increase in family responsibilities will give rise to some mental stress. However, receiving the support of your life partner may ease your troubles. You may have to be careful at your work place. Not minding your language may put you in trouble. You may come across lots of opportunities to earn wealth but increase in your expenses may imbalance your budget. It is better to keep a check on your expenditure. Travels undertaken today will be entertaining.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July Mental worries may not allow you to focus on your tasks today. Family problems will also occupy your mental space today. You are advised to stay calm and composed during such and difficult time and handle the situation with tact. Remember that there is a solution to every problem. It may not be a great day for your finances but the favourable position of the stars may not let you face any financial problems However, you may start saving money for a rainy day. An old illness may become the reason of your irritability today. It is advised you do not neglect the issue and get yourself checked by a medical practitioner.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August A very gainful day is foreseen in terms of your finances today. You may also buy an expensive item for your home. Peace will prevail in your domestic life. Peace and unity among family members will give you mental relief. You will also be successful in fulfilling all your domestic responsibilities. Your life partner's support will help you complete an impending task. However, students may face some troubled times ahead. You may not concentrate enough on your studies and will be distracted. It is important to keep yourself calm and focused.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September Sudden increase in expenses may imbalance your budget. An important task will also be stalled mid way due to difficult finances. Your family life will be good. Your life partner may surprise you with a gift. You may also feel the old intensity of love in your relationship, which you may have felt during the early days of marriage. You will receive the support of seniors at your workplace which may help fast track your tasks. You may have to take family problems seriously but unnecessary worries will only add to your mental stress. Matters relating to paternal property will work out to be in your favour.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October It is not predicted to be good day to take important decisions today. you may be surrounded with lots of worries and troubles. Certain domestic problems may also be the reason of your worries. Iit is important to focus on your tasks at your work place. You are advised to give your opinions only when asked. Your spendthrift nature may be the reason of tiffs with your life partner. In order to get rid of your health problems, it is important to make some necessary changes in your lifestyle. Your love life will be cordial. The stars will favour you at your work place as a promotion or elevation in your position is foreseen. Business related travels are foreseen. There will be an increase in your working ability which will help you stay on top of your competitors.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November This day will indeed be special with the company of your friends. You may spend considerable amount of money on travels and entertainment. However, it is advised you think carefully before making any promises. Receiving expected amount of money will elevate your happiness. You will finally be relieved of certain family problems and will get to see peace and happiness among family members. It is predicted to be a great day for people in the employment sector. You will come across many good opportunities if you are planning for job change. A good day for students too is predicted as they will achieve success in examinations.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December It is not a good day to make any new investments. Furthermore, Plans of spending money on entertainment will also prove to be disastrous for you. However, a gainful day at your work place is predicted as you may come across many opportunities to earn wealth. Therefore you are advised do make good use of them. It is important to take good care of your health and give your body rest from time to time. A long standing argument with your life partner will finally come to an end and things will be back to normal. Try to avoid doubting on your partner. Remember that trust and understanding are the foundations of any relationship.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January You are advised not to let your friends take advantage of your lenient nature. Also, it is important for you to take decisions alone and not under the influence of anyone. You may be tied up with some day-to-day responsibilities today. Business dealings will prove to be profitable. It is better to properly balance your personal as well as professional life. You will feel that things will finally be working in your favour and you will achieve success in anything you do. It may be quite a hectic day for you but your hard work will certainly not be wasted. Taking part in social events will help you make new friends.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February Things may not go according to your wishes but you are advised to have patience. Your seniors at work may not be satisfied with your efforts and you may get to see a rebellious streak in them. However, it is predicted to be a gainful day for your finances but you may have to keep a close eye on your business transactions. Many new changes are predicted to take place in your married life. You may feel that your life partner does not understand you enough and their mood may be quite off. Your adamant and angry nature may create tensions between your loved ones and you.