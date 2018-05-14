Daily Horoscope: 14 May 2018

Our Zodiac signs have a lot of influence on our lives. Whatever we do in our daily lives, the results are always dictated by the planetary positions in our zodiac signs. But they are constantly moving in the sky, bringing new twists and turns in our lives. Find out what the forever stars have in stores for you today.

Here is your daily Horoscope for May 14th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April



Your personal life has been the focal point of your life lately. The tables will turn today as you will be more inclined towards your social responsibilities and also give a helping hand for those in need. You are advised to stay away from topics which may start an argument at home. It is finally time for your hard work being noticed by people and it may also bring you financial gains. There is a possibility of a loss at work because of you so try to think things through before acting. Staying away from people who harm your image in the society is advised. Marital bliss will prevail. Your life partner will take more care of you than usual today.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May



Your parents will drag you out of a bad financial situation today. Taking part in social activities will help you make new friends. Issues in the family will occupy your mind and will have an effect on your work as well. Therefore, try to solve issues as soon as possible. You may have to use your contacts to get out of a sticky situation today. Long travel will be quite fruitful. Your life partner will forget all negativities of the past and return back to you lovingly. However, there may be an increase in your health issues. Making exercise a healthy part of your life will help you solve these issues.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June



Your life partner will be in the best of moods today and you are predicted to spend some romantic moments together. However, received monetary gains may not meet your expectations. Moreover, increase in expenditure may be the reason of you facing some financial difficulties today. Do not let negativity occupy your thoughts. Try to be hopeful and look at the brighter side of things. A dear friend or a partner in business may be upset with you and make your life difficult. Neglecting your health may only put you in trouble. Having your meals on time and exercising will surely contribute to good health.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



You may have to face challenges in your work life today. There may be hurdles on the way while completing important tasks. Arguments with a family member may make you upset. However, people in the business field may expect some gains today. The time after noon is not auspicious for you therefore you are advised to be careful. Health wise, you may experience pain in parts of the body below the waist.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



Your marriage will have to go through some troubled waters today. Taking any decision from the mind is advised in such cases. It is predicted to be a very important day for students. For those who are appearing for competitive exams, you are advised to keep your mind calm. Do not let the stress of exams take over you. Spending time in pursuing your hobbies or doing things you enjoy the most will bring in some happy moments in your life. All your efforts will give positive results. Old investments will benefit you and bring in wishful returns. You are advised to refrain from sharing personal secrets at your work place.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



Taking part in a social event will turn out to be interesting for you. Your financials will be average today, but making an important purchase today is foreseen. You may wrongly interpret your partner’s intentions, which will upset you. It is advised you settle all difference between you today as it may be too late for it tomorrow. Your careless nature may upset your parents. Not taking their advice before starting something new will only invite their negativity.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



You may have to face some issues with your family members, but the love and support of your life partner will help you overcome all difficult situations. Taking mindful decisions will help you bag some good financial returns. New schemes will bring in expected results, making you happy. Meditation and yoga will help you gain both physically as well as mentally. You are advised to stay away from selfish people as they may cheat on you.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



You are advised to be cautious when it comes to money matters. You are also required to keep a check on your speech. Your love life may face a bit of difficulties today so it is better to be alert. Running away from tough situations will never help you get rid of them. You can take part in a social event to change your mood. Be ready to say NO to people who expect a lot from you. You are to refrain from sharing your personal information to people in your work place.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



Health issues may prevail today. Yoga will help you get fit, physically, mentally as well as emotionally. Keeping your emotions in check will help you enjoy the finer things in life. You are advised to be very careful with your finances, do not trust anyone blindly. Your children will be the reason of your tensions today as they may not concentrate well on their studies. Things at your work place aren’t looking brighter either. It is advisable to concentrate on your work instead of other miscellaneous things. Your enemies may try to conspire against you and harm you today.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



Your patience will be put to test at work today. A troublesome colleague may spoil your mood today. You are advised to spend your positive energies on important things rather than wasting your time in day dreaming. Finances will need your complete attention today. Increase in expenses is foreseen but new sources of income will open up which will eventually strengthen your finances. Your domestic life will be good and you will receive complete support from your family members in all matters. It is a good time to surprise your life partner with something special today if you haven’t done it from some time now.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



Not getting the expected support from your life partner may lessen the love spark between you two. But do not worry as everyday is not the same. Difficult finances may make many of your tasks impending, increasing your mental tension. You may have to come out of your comfort zone to meet people some influential people. Sudden long travel plans are predicted. Taking things slowly is advised in such regard as a wrong step may get your future in a knot. It is advised to concentrate on your task at hand instead to finding fault in others.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



You may not live up to your family’s expectations today. Do not expect them to live up to your expectations either. Spending some romantic time with your life partner will be the high point of your day. Take care of your speech while talking to someone important. Real estate investments will bring in huge gains for you. New partnerships will also prove to be fruitful. You may not be stable mentally today so take care of your behaviour in front of others. It is not a good day for fresh investments. Colleagues at work will help you more than usual. In case you are embroiled in a controversy, stay away from giving out your opinions and trying to make a truce between the parties involved.