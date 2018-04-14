Daily Horoscope: 14 April 2018

The movement of the celestial bodies on a daily basis have a huge impact on our lives, at times negative and at times positive. Let's find out what the alignment of the stars are like for us today.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for 14th April.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



It is an average day for your marital life. You are advised not to invoke the anger of your life partner by digging out old issues, or else small things too may escalate into a full-blown argument. It is a good time for lovers too, as any proposal that you put forward will be accepted. But make sure to ask yourself if you indeed want to go forward with the relationship or not. Huge success at work is clearly predicted for you today. You may come across a golden opportunity to gain wealth. Increase in your influence on others is foreseen.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



You may notice that your partner's behaviour may be irritated and somewhat secretive. Make sure to fully understand your partner's feelings before arguing with them. The atmosphere at home will be peaceful, giving you peace of mind. However, increase in expenses is predicted for you. You may benefit greatly from your old contacts today. Your adamant and angry attitude may not go well with your colleagues, family or friends. A change in your self is necessary. You will have to be really careful regarding your health as even a small mistake may cost you.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



It is a good day for you financially. If you are handling your father's business, you are predicted to earn a huge profit with his guidance. Increase in business leads to increase in wealth. Love will blossom in your marital life. You may go on a romantic date with your life partner to your favourite place. Also, you are advised to take into confidence all your seniors at work, as it may benefit you greatly. Bad health of someone in the family may be the cause of your concern today.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



You may face some problems in your domestic life today. There may be some misunderstandings between the family members. Bad health of your spouse may trouble you. You are advised to visit a doctor in such cases. You may feel attracted to an important person today. For people in love who are planning to propose to their partners, they will be met with success. Property dealings and matters relating to import-export will earn huge profits. You are predicted to complete a task with the support of your friends and siblings.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



You will be filled with enthusiasm, excitement and activeness. Peace and happiness will prevail in the family, which will be the reason for your mental peace. Financially, your day will be good. However, excess expenditure may imbalance your budget. Marital relations will be cordial. Your life partner will extend their full support to share your responsibilities. You are advised to drive your vehicle very carefully today, as accidents are foreseen.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



People suffering from high blood pressure may have to take extra care of themselves. You are advised to control your anger, especially at your workplace. It is a good day for your marital life. You are predicted to be especially attracted towards your partner. New sources of income will open up, which will improve your financial condition. A journey done for financial purposes will prove to be profitable for you.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



Partnerships in your business will be profitable for you, as you will benefit more than your partners. It is a good day for government employees too. Your marital life will be quite memorable today. You may expect complete love and support from your life partner. Disputes in your family may arise due to paternal property, which may cause unrest in your mind. You are advised to carefully choose your spoken words for they have the power to turn your life upside down.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



It is a very good day for your marital life. You will be more emotionally attached to your life partner. Domestic co-ordination between you will also increase. However, you will have to take special care of your finances. You may take up a loan to take care of the increasing expenses. You are advised not to trust anyone blindly, as someone close to you may cheat you. Today is not appropriate for travels.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



Excessive anger and irritability may trouble you today. Try to handle things with a calm mind. You are advised to keep your work aside and concentrate on relaxing for a while. It will be a mixed day for you, from the financial point of view. You are required to control your expenses. Arguments with life partner is foreseen. Keep a close check on your choice of words, as they may hurt your life partner. Legal matters will turn out to be in your favour.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



You are required to take special care of your health, as there are chances of you suffering from some health complications. Also, staying away from partnerships is advised for you, as your partner may cheat on you. Your marital life will be good, provided you control your emotions and refrain from doing anything which may put you in trouble. It is a good day for you to go on an outing to refresh your mind and soul.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



You are advised not to let negative thoughts in your mind come in, as they may serve as hurdles on your path to success. You will succeed and achieve your goals by properly utilizing your time. You will have to keep a check on your finances though, as a sudden loss of wealth and difficulty in pocketing a steady income will keep your finances in troubled waters. However, it is a good time to solve family disputes. Your life partner may have to take special care of your health. It is better to stay away from controversies to avoid disputes in your relationship.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



Excess work-load may put a pressure on your health. Taking a holiday and travelling with your family will prove to be beneficial for you. Your life partner may forget all past issues and return back to you. For people in the business field, it will be a very profitable day for you. You may be a part of any chaotic confusion or tension due to sudden travel plans. Your marital life will be peaceful and lovely. Awakening your spiritual side and practizing meditation will help you break away from the monotony of everyday life.