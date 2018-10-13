Daily Horoscope: 13 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April You are advised to keep your personal information as secret as those around you can easily misuse them. It will be a good day for your family life. There will be peace and happiness at home and you will also receive the complete support of the family members. Your children will be the carrier of good news today. It is important to keep away from jealous colleagues as they may create hurdles on your path to success. A day full of financial gains is predicted. Buying of a new house or vehicle is high on the cards. A good day will be spend in the company of your loved ones.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May You are advised not to waste your valuable time and instead make constant efforts to learn something new. Tasks at work will be complete in a streamlined manner which will give you complete joy. It is a good day to clear off any misunderstanding between your partner and you. You may even voice your feelings for them in order to make them understand how special they are to you. Health issues should not be neglected. A special day for your marital life is foreseen. Financially, you will come across good opportunities to earn wealth today.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June It is required for you to keep a check on your expenses or else financial problems may not be too far. Try to mind your own business at your work place as indulging in gossips and wasting your time may have negative consequences for you. Clashes in your marital life are foreseen as arguments may arise between your life partner and you. You are advised to keep your temper under control and mind your speech or else it may not be too long before things spiral out of control. A long standing issue you may be having at your work place lately will finally come to an end.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July You may spend a special day with your life partner and will help make your relationship stronger. You will have to work hard in order to improve your finances but will ultimately succeed. New sources of income are also foreseen for you today. Matters relating to the court will be successful. It is also a good day to seek legal advice from a lawyer. The praises you receive from your seniors will increase your confidence and make you extremely happy. The deserving candidates will also be rewarded with a promotion or a pay rise.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August Receiving the support from the elderly will help increase your self confidence and fill you up with courage. You will enjoy pink of health today and will also seem more energetic. However, not a great day for your finances is foreseen. Monetary issues will require your complete attention. Any business dealing should be done with utmost care and background check. Your marital life will be good and peaceful. In fact your efforts to improve your marital relations with your better half will be fruitful. An auspicious day for travels is foreseen.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September A tiff with your life partner is foreseen. It is important to understand each other in order to improve things between you. Not keeping a check on your spoken words may invite criticism your way. Your weird behaviour may irk those around you. Your health should be your priority for today. Try to stay away from excess work pressure and give adequate rest to your body. Your hard work will finally reward you with some good financial gains which will help you overcome a financial problem you may have been facing lately.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October Taking too much stress will only increase your worries. The efforts you may have been putting from quite some time will finally reward you will sweet success today. It is a good day for your finances as well. Increase in your income is foreseen. However, it will be quite a hectic day at your work place today as you will have a lot of work pressure. The adamant nature of your kids may get on to your nerves. It is advised you try to make them understand in a calm way instead of getting aggressive. You are advised not to trust anyone blindly today, especially the ones that you consider your ally as they may stab your back and break your trust.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November It may be a very tiring day for you today as you may have to embark on sudden travels. Playing your cards right will help you bag some good profits. Your love life may have to undergo some problems due to misunderstandings between your partner and you. Ill health of a family member may be the main cause of your concern. This may also result in a huge medical bill which may imbalance your budget. An old sweet memory may suddenly be reminiscence in your marital life and this will help you forget the current tiff you may be having with your partner and reunite with them lovingly.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December An old friend will try to get in touch with you today. You may spend amazing time with them which may remind you of the past. However, your family life will be filled with problems and difficulties as there will be misunderstandings between your family members and you. You may also be overcome by laziness. Increase in your expenses today may put a negative effect on your finances. A busy day may not allow you to eat your meals on time and this will further create health issues for you

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January It may not be a good day for your finances. Your spendthrift nature may make you face a lot of financial problems. There will be some added responsibilities towards your family which may further cause you worries. Arguments may become the reason of tiffs. You are advised to avoid such issues as there is absolutely no way to win over them. Important tasks will see a lot of hurdles on the way therefore it may be wise to postpone them to a later date. You may be overcome with a weird restlessness in your mind towards the evening.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February It will quite a hectic day for you today but all your hard work will definitely be paid off. You may find that things are slowly turning in your favour. New investments will prove to be fruitful. You will also come across many opportunities which will give you good gains so try to make good use of them. A tiff with your life partner is foreseen. It may be wise to keep control over your anger or else things may quickly spiral out of control. You are advised to keep away from risky tasks as an injury is foreseen for you towards the end of the day.