Daily Horoscope: 12 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April You may take part in a religious activity today and may also spend some money in the course. You will finally achieve success in a financial endeavour you have been on for quite a while. Keep working hard and you will definitely come across many good opportunities. It is a good day to invest in a new business. Your marital life will be cordial. An auspicious day is predicted for your work as you will able to give your heart and soul to anything you do. However, it may be wise to use your brain rather than your heart while making important decisions.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May Spending some fun time with your friends will liven up your day. You may feel extremely energetic throughout the day. Receiving the required support from your colleagues at your work place will help make things a lot easier for you. However, tensions may prevail in your family. The reason may be your failure to successfully carry out your responsibilities, angering the elders of the family. You are advised to hide your weaknesses from outsiders as they may take advantage of you.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June Happiness will prevail in your marital life. You will make plans for an outing with your life partner and spend some memorable time with them. It is important to control your anger in order to keep away from trouble. You are advised to keep away from any kinds of risks involving your money. Certain jealous colleagues may try to create obstructions on your path. Keeping away from such kind of people is advised. Your health will be good.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July You will be quite occupied today but it will have no effects on your health. People will praise your positive attitude today. There will be an increase in your work ability, which will help you finish off any impending tasks. Your life partner will extend their full support to you in order to complete your domestic responsibilities. Work related travels are on the cards. It is important not to impose your opinions on others today and try to understand their point of view as well.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August A great day for your finances is foreseen as sudden wealth gains are predicted. Tasks impending due to difficult finances will also move forward. There will be peace and happiness in your married life. You will also get to experience the felling of true love. You may take a break from work and spend some memorable time with your friends. It is a good day to carry out important tasks so try not to procrastinate. It is better to be vocal about your feelings to your lover today. MOST READ: 12 Negative Effects Of Gadgets On Your Health

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September Hard work is the key to success therefore always be ready to give your best. You will soon reach the pinnacle of success. However, you may face some financial problems which may dampen your spirits. It may be wise to keep a check on your expenses. A day full of hope is foreseen for your married life. You may also have more feelings for your life partner lately. Ill health of a family member will be the cause of your concern today.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October You are advised not to house negative thoughts in your mind. Also, try to stay calm even in adverse situations. These thoughts may prove to be a hurdle on your path. Your finances will be good but you may be too stingy. Having good understanding and co-ordination with your life partner will make your marital life joyous and peaceful. People connected to the share market or the technical field will experience a lot of gains coming their way.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November It is important to keep a check on your words and not embroil yourself in any kind of controversy today or else it may endanger your job. Worrying unnecessarily will create mental stress and make you feel quite uneasy. You are advised to keep yourself calm or else things may go out of hand. The health of your child and yourself should be your priority for today. Your relations with your friends and siblings will seem to improve as the day goes by. You may get to meet certain influential as well as socially active people today.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December The stars will be in your favour and you will achieve huge success today. There will be an increase in your expenses but increase in income may not let you face any financial problems. You will get to spend some more time with your life partner today. You may have the desire for worldly pleasures today. People who are unemployed may come across a lot good opportunities. While you may have high regards for your own words, you may not give much importance to others opinions. This may create problems in your personal relationships. It is important to focus on your health today.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January It is predicted to be a favourable day for your love life today. You will be in a good mood and may plan to do something special for your partner as well. If your father is connected to your business, their advice with help you bag a huge profit today. You may feel yourself getting attracted to a special person. Plans of proposing to your loved one should be taken forward as there are high chances of them accepting your love. MOST READ: Causes Of Hard Belly During Pregnancy

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February You may be too sensitive towards your partner today. New sources of income will help strengthen your finances. Increase in your business will also translate to increase in your profits as well. There will be peace and happiness in your family life and you will attain mental peace. Matters related to the court will be successful. You may find yourself inclined towards religious activities. However, try to avoid taking a lot work load on to yourself.