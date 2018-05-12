Daily Horoscope: 12 May 2018

We are always worried about our finances right? But we never seem to get the right balance. No matter how many income sources we have, our ecpenditure always seems to surpass them. Want to know what your finances wi bring in today? Find out in your daily horoscope below.

Here is your daily horoscope for May 12th 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

Your responsibilities towards your family will increase which will be the reason for your mental stress. Remember that arguments and disagreements will be the main reason for differences in the family which cannot be resolved. There may be some hurdles on your path while doing an important task so try to postpone it to a later date. Your finances will be in trouble today. Your spendthrift nature will lead to shortage of funds that may put incomplete tasks. You may even take a loan for it. There may be some issues in your marital life. Interference of third party will lead to misunderstandings between your partner and you.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



There are huge chances for singletons to receive a marriage proposal today. Sudden gains due to a lottery or betting are predicted which will improve your financial situation. Gains from new business is foreseen. Work related travels will be successful. Your life partner will be stressed out today which will lead to you being mentally worried as well. You may meet your relatives and complete an important social responsibility too. Tiredness may take over you. Try to take up a healthy habit that will help you improve your health in the long run.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



The stars will favour you today and things will finally go as you expected and all your tasks will be completed. There will be a change in your work ethics and financial schemes as well. You will be able to make good wealth provided you invest your savings in a good place. It is a good time for couples in love as you may spend some quality time with your partner. There are also chances of you meeting an old friend in the evening which will make you happy. You will enjoy good health today.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



Your boss at work will be in a very bad mood so make sure to work harder today. Indulging in gossiping with your colleagues will only spoil your image. You will come across new opportunities to earn wealth but there will be an increase in your expenses as well. People in the business field may have to face some issues. A tiff with life partner too is predicted. But you need to remember your love for each other. You are advised to be careful with matters relating to vehicles, machinery or fire. It is not a good day for travels.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



The best way to improve your mental well being is by making donations to a charity. This will not only uplift your mood, but also make you feel good from the inside. Matters relating to property will be successful and fruitful. However, bank transactions will need your special attention today. Sudden arrival of guests at home will upturn the atmosphere at your home. Your life partner too will be in the best of moods and you will enjoy some romantic moments together. It is advised to take special care of your health as you may suffer from some injury or an illness. A wierd restlessness may take over your mind in the evening.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



You are advised not to believe in silly batter, until and unless you have seen the situation with your own eyes. Life partner's ill health may be the reason of your worries today. You may use your spare time in some contructive work and to finish any impending task. Your efforts to move up in life wil be met with success. For the employed, you will recieve complete support of your seniors at work. You will also be apperciated for your hard work. Arguments may arise at home for silly reasons so you are advised to stay away from it. Health wise, you will have to pay close attention to the signs your body is giving you.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



It is finally time for relief if your marriage is going through troubled waters lately. Things will trun out for the better today. However, do not undertake risky issues today as chances of an injury are foreseen. An hidden enemy may try to harm you by spreading a false rumour about you which may put you in trouble. You are predicted to be extremely busy but your hard work will definitely pay off and things will turn in your favour. New investments will reward you with handsome returns. You will be bombarded with many opportunities so make sure to keep your eyes open and benefit from them.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



Tiff with life partner is foreseen. You are advised to keep your calm or else things may slip out of hand. Ill health may not let you concentrate on your work and may act as a hurdle in completing important tasks. Therefore, make sure to take good care of yourself and rest intermediately. Try to do things which will help increase your income instead of wasting your precious time. Your work in the society will be appreciated and your respect will increase. However, your enemies may try to harm you so be cautious.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



There may be some problems in your day today. However, sudden gain of wealth will improve your finances. You may have to sacrifice your happiness for the sake of your family. Do not expect something from them in return. Taking the advise of elders today will help solve your issues. You are advised not to undertake risky matters as there are chances of an injury or an illness.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



You are about to experience true marital bliss today. A simple sweet smile from your partner will be enough to wipe away all your tensions. Meeting an important person will prove to be very beneficial for you. You are advised to exercise complete precaution while doing an important task as carelessness may land you in a hot soup. Taking part in social events will help you make new friends. Travels will be successful. Your financials will be good today.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



Your hard work will be appreciated by your colleagues and seniours at work. In fact, promotions are predicted for the deserving candidates. A long impending task will finally be cleared off today, something that will be a huge sigh of relief for you. New income opportunities will open up, giving you joy. However, there may be some business related issues. But making more efforts will definitely help turn the tables for you. Your life partner will prove to be a solid suport in all your downs. People suffering from high blood pressure need to be on a high alert as your health may deteriorate.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



You may suffer from an upset stomach today. You are advised to visit a doctor as neglecting this issue will only make things worse. The stars will however be in your favour as any task you choose to do will be completed. Buying of new clothes and jewellary is in stores. However, you may have to be cautious in your married life. Try not to do anything that may upset your partner. It is a good day students today as success in a competitive examination is foreseen. Be careful in matters relating to your finances, though.