Daily Horoscope: 12 June 2018

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

You may have to face some issues today but your overall day will be good. You need to take extra care of your health and avoid eating outside to stay away from stomach-related ailments. Sticking to your budget will help you keep your finances balanced. Old investments will give good returns. You may also take part in a religious or social event. Spending some time with your colleagues will help elevate your mood. It will be a good day for your marital life. Going on a fun trip with your life partner is foreseen.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

You are advised to not listen to others when it comes to investing. An issue with a family member might be the reason of your increased mental stress. It is important you keep a close watch on your words, as a wrong choice of words may put you in trouble. Success at your work place is foreseen. Your hard work will finally be paid off. It will be a good day for your love life. You are predicted to spend most of your day in the arms of your beloved. Your life partner will be in a good mood and will help extend a helping hand in completing a task. However, trouble from your children's side is predicted.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

It is a good time to finally complete any impending task. Moving ahead with positive thinking will definitely help. Your finances will be on a roll today, as a huge gain is foreseen. Your life partner will be in a very romantic mood and may even surprise you with a gift. You may find yourself high on energy and self-confidence. However, couples in love need to be careful, as argument over small issues is foreseen. Spending some time with your friends in the evening will help you get rid of the negativity.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

Staring your day with exercise will help you stay fit and active throughout the day. Also, it is a good time to start taking care of your health, as a healthy body is equal to a healthy mind. It is going to be an average day for your finances. However, be wary of spending excessively. Your life partner's carelessness may create differences among you. Trying to forget the issue and thinking about the sweet memories will help ease your bitterness. Sticking to the plan while doing a project will help you complete it on schedule. Any issue at work needs to be solved immediately, so that you can get back to focusing completely on your job.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

You may be mentally tensed due to some work. Spending time with friends and family may help reduce the stress to an extent. You are advised to avoid spending excessively on your friends, as you may have to return home empty-handed. It may just be one of the most romantic days of your marital life today. You life partner may just surprise you with a gift. Trying to focus on doing good deeds and taking part in social causes will bring about a positive change in your life. Ailments relating to your eyes may trouble you today. Try to stay away from polluted areas.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

Spending some quality time with your life partner will help you reconnect and increase mutual understanding. Your health will be good in spite of mental tensions. It may not be one of your great days at work, as you may be given a rather boring assignment to work on. Taking financial decisions carefully will help you avoid losses in the future. You are advised against making unnecessary jokes, as your colleagues may take it in a wrong way. Ill health of an elderly in the family may be the reason of your mental worries.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

Too much physical work may tire you out completely. Not taking complete care of your diet may make you prone to illnesses. Receiving the blessings of a saint will help calm you mentally. A huge financial gain will help strengthen your finances. You will receive the complete support of your parents. Your life partner will confess his/her undying love for you. However, you need to be careful while undertaking any business transactions.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

You may find yourself attracted to someone today. Any plans of proposing your loved one today should be taken forward, as your proposal will definitely be accepted. It will be a good day for your finances, but keep a check on your expenses. Huge gains are in store for people dealing with property and import-export. You will have to take a special care of your health, as a weak body is equal to a weak mind. Ignoring your domestic responsibilities may invite criticism. It is advised to make a thorough background check of the person before entering into a partnership with them.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

You may feel good measures of positivity, energy and enthusiasm. Pace at home will give you mental peace as well. Relationship with your life partner will be good, as you may help each other in fulfilling your responsibilities. This will also lead to an increase in understanding among you. Your excellent performance at work will be recognised and appreciated by your seniors. Their praise will definitely amp up your confidence. It will be a good day for your finances. Keeping your expenses under control will help keep away financial tensions.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

Monetary gains will strengthen your finances. You will move ahead of your competitors to earn profits today. It may be a grand day for your marital life today. You can expect complete love and support from your life partner. Going on a fun outing will enable you to rave up your energy and enthusiasm. However, you may face some health issues today, so you are advised not to neglect any health issues. It is a good day for travels.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

A tiff with life partner is foreseen. Try to avoid doing anything which may create a crack in your relationship. You may be overcome with excess anger and irritability. You are advised to remain calm in all situations. It may be an average day for your finances. However, issues relating to paternal property may arise. Keeping a good relation with your higher authorities and colleagues at work is advised.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

There may be some issues between your younger brother and you. You are highly advised to keep a check on your speech. Entering into a partnership needs to be avoided, as your partner may backstab you. Taking some time off of work and relaxing will benefit you physically. Arguments with a life partner needs to be totally avoided in order to keep your relationship from turning sour. Trying to spend maximum time with each other will help rekindle the old spark and get your relationship back on track.