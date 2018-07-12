Daily Horoscope: 12 July 2018

Ancient people knew how to read the language of the stars and they passed this knowledge onto us. This knowledge helps us understand how the cosmic energies influence the life of us humans.

Though this is ancient knowledge, it has off late caught the fancy of the new generation too as they find it interesting. The common myth about astrology is that it is considered to be a form of magic. But it is anything but that. Astrology is as much a part of science as technology is.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for July 12th 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

You are required to take special care of your health today as ailments relating to the eyes may trouble you. It may be a great day for your marital life. Your life partner will be in the best of moods. A huge gain is foreseen in matters relating to house and property. Business too will earn good profit. Children will be the carrier of some good news today as they may excel in their studies. Your habit of dictating your terms on others may put you in trouble today.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

It may be a day full of difficulties in your finances. Received wealth may not be up to your expectations. Increase in expenses may further elevate your troubles. On the bright side, your marital life will be good. Your life partner's good mood will brighten your day and drive away problems. You are required to stay away from negativity and always hope for the best. Neglecting your health may put you in trouble. Eating your meals on time and taking rest in intervals is advised. There may be some last minute changes in your plans today.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

It is an excellent day to re-vamp your marital life if you have been experiencing a dull period off late. You are advised to give special attention to their feelings as small arguments here and there may weaken your relationship. An auspicious day for the employed is foreseen. You will rightly be rewarded with a promotion for all the hard work that you have been putting in. Making the right financial decisions may help you make some good money. You will also come across many opportunities to earn wealth, so try not to let them slip away from your hands. Some problems in your family life is predicted to be the reason of your mental worries today.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

A positive day at your work place is foreseen. The pace of your work also will increase. It will be a great day for your marital life too as you may spend some quality time together and make memories. The ill health of your father may be the reason of your worries. You are advised to let bygones be bygones and make a fresh start as worrying about the past will only waste your precious time. New investment schemes will seem attractive and may also become a source of income for you. Your efforts to improve your financial situation will pay off today.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

Children may give you some difficulties today as they may not be interested in their studies. Practising yoga every day may help you stay physically and mentally active. You are advised to be very careful regarding your finances today. A huge financial gain is foreseen but there will be an increase in your expenses as well. Things may be a bit problematic at your work place as your enemies may try to conspire against you. Sudden arrival of some guests may disrupt your schedule. Do not let go of any opportunity to travel today as your journey may turn to be quite beneficial.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

A good day for your finances is predicted. You may recover some bad debts too. Success is foreseen in matters regarding land and property. Visiting a romantic place along with your life partner may give you inner peace. You may also feel more connected to each other. Most of your day will be spent working on your personality and improving your looks. Making exercise and a healthy diet a part of your daily routine will go a long way in ensuring good health for you.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

Taking part in social events will let you make some new friends. You may feel the increase in your health problems today but exercising daily may help ward away these. Family tensions may worry you. Your mind will be occupied with a lot of things, making you quite irritable. You are advised to keep a check on your anger so as to not hurt the ones closer to you. A good day for your finances is foreseen. Long travels undertaken today will prove to be quite fruitful.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

You may be inclined towards social causes and may also make significant contributions for the betterment of the society. A mixed day for your domestic life is foreseen. You need to think your decisions thoroughly or else the repercussions of wrong decisions can spoil your future. You will move out of your comfort zone and make new friends, who will have high contacts. These contacts may further open new doors for you in terms of opportunities. Your health will be good.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

It may be a good day for your finances. However, expenses made for entertainment and luxuries may have negative effect on your finances. All may not be well among family members today as arguments between them are foreseen. Students may have to face obstacles on their path to success. Difference of opinions between your life partner and you may lead to problems in your married life. You may embark on a long business-related travel towards the end of the day. The health of your siblings may be the main reason of your worries.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

An average day for your marital life is foreseen. It may, however, be a good day for couples in love. You may get to see different facades of your partner’s personality which may make you fall in love with them again. A change in your employment is foreseen and this will prove to be quite positive for you. Your seniors will appreciate your work. Hasty decisions during financial dealings may prove to be fatal. Receiving the complete support of your parents in all your endeavours will make you happy. You may be happy by spending some time with your close family member or friend in the evening.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

You may be quite busy with excess work load, which may not give you enough time to spend with your life partner. You will notice that they are grumpy off late while you may be filled with energy and enthusiasm. A good day for your finances is foreseen. An investment scheme will mature, giving you monetary gains. Having control over your emotions will help you get a grip of the things around you. Practising yoga and meditation will benefit you both financially as well as physically.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

Your carelessness will attract criticism from your parents today. Good co-ordination between your life partner and you will only make things easier for you and let you enjoy your marital life. Taking part in a huge social event will prove to be quite entertaining for you. Make sure not to meddle in others' affairs or else it may make things difficult for you. There may be some obstacles on your path today but you are advised to be hopeful and keep moving on. Success will surely find you. A good day for your finances is foreseen today.