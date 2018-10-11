Daily Horoscope: 11 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April You may have to take care of your financial dealings today. Investing in speculations will be quite fruitful for you. Your life partner may make an exorbitant demand, which may irritate you a bit. It is predicted to be an important day for students, especially those who are awaiting results of competitive examinations as they will be successful. You are advised to focus on important issues today.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May You are strictly advised against lending money as you may have to regret your decision later on. It is important to keep a watch on your words while speaking with your loved ones so that you may not hurt their sentiments. It will be a good day for your finances but you may have to control your expenses. You will achieve success in all your tasks today. However, try to keep away from controversies as it may put you in deep trouble. There will be love and happiness in your marital life. In fact, your life partner will extend their support to you even through the most difficult situations of life. This will help you understand the feeling of true love.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June Travels undertaken today will prove to be auspicious as well as gainful. You will feel high on energy and enthusiasm. On the other hand, you may be required to mellow down your behaviour a bit or else you may end up upsetting your loved ones. Also, trying to force your opinions on others may strain your relationships with them. Understanding the seriousness of the situation before acting will save you from a world of trouble. A huge financial gain will give you a huge relief and also help pay off an old family debt.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July You may receive good news today which will lift up your spirits. This will also increase your self confidence. A financial help from your father may help you get back on your feet. Matters relating to land and property will be successful. You are advised to keep good relations with your colleagues as well as your seniors at your workplace in order to succeed. However, hidden enemies at your workplace may try to sabotage your image by spreading false rumours about you. The second part of the day is excellent to take up activities that interest and excite you.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August It is predicted to be a day full of challenges for married individuals today. Your life partner's behaviour may seem a bit rude towards you. It is important for you to keep your investment opportunities a secret. An auspicious day for making new investments too is foreseen. However, business transactions need to be carried out carefully. Do not take any decision in haste which may prove to be regretful later on. You may face some issues throughout the day. Dealing with them through courage and patience will definitely make things easier for you. Your health will be good.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September Your efforts towards bettering your finances will prove to be successful and provide you with a huge sigh of relief. You are advised not to waste your energies on worrying unnecessarily and instead focus on more important tasks. It is better to restrain yourself from discussing on any controversial topic along with your life partner as even a small issue may turn into a huge argument. If you want your partner to live up to your expectations, you may have to live up to theirs as well. Try to work on something that will give you good returns in the future.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October Your adamant attitude may create problems with your friends and you. A light-hearted conversation may quickly turn ugly. You are advised not to take offence in sarcastic comments. The second half of your day will be turn out to be gainful. Any kind of worry may become the reason for your irritability today. Not focusing on your work and wasting your time will invite troubles for you at your workplace. A good news in the evening will become the source of happiness for your entire family. Visiting a religious place may help you achieve mental peace.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November The efforts you have been putting in at your workplace lately will reward you. However, your health needs to be your priority. Try to take a break from work and give your body some much-needed rest. New investment schemes will seem attractive but it is always better to do a thorough background check before investing your hard earned money. It is advised you spend more time with your children as it is important to focus on them as well. Some things may not go according to your wishes. This may upset you a bit. It is important to remember that ups and downs are all a part of life.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December A tiff with your life partner may upset you today as a small issue may turn into a huge argument. It is better to maintain silence in order to avoid the relationship turning sour. You are advised to go on morning walks in order to keep your health issues at bay. Family members may criticise your careless attitude. You are required to be at your best behaviour while going out with your life partner. Travels undertaken today will be entertaining and gainful. Try not to neglect your health issues today.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January You are advised to keep an eye on people who give you the wrong advice and try to steer you off on the wrong path. Your life partner may express their love for you today in the most beautiful words. Your competitive nature will help you achieve success in any competition you choose to take part in today. Increase in your work pressure may directly translate to increase in your mental worries.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February It is important to give priority attention to matters at your home or else things may quickly escalate into something bigger. You may try to help others in need today. Your carelessness may cause a huge loss at your workplace, therefore it is important to focus on what you are doing and fully concentrate on it. You are advised to keep away from people who try to harm your image. An old flame may try to contact you today and make this day memorable.