Daily Horoscope: 11 August 2018

The sky is divided into twelve zodiac houses and each of us belong to a zodiac house according the date and time of our birth. The cosmos has different planet which revolve around our planet and make their presence felt in different zodiac signs. Each cosmic body has a particular energy, which will subsequently cast upon the person belonging to the zodiac sign that houses it.

So will the cosmic bodies have a positive effect on you or negative? Find out by reading your daily horoscope.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

All your hard work will pay off and will also increase your respect and recognition in the society. Your day will be joyous in the company of your friends. It is a good time to make investments. Matters related to property will be fruitful. Family life too will be happy and peaceful as there will be love and camaraderie between family members. However, keeping bad company may cause you harm. You will have good energy levels in spite of having a hectic and busy day. It is advised you stay from eating outside food for today as it may give rise to serious health issues.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

You may tend to lose control over your anger at your work place therefore you are strictly advised to refrain from it. It may be quite a memorable day for your marital life today. A good day in terms of your finances too is foreseen. Recovering some bad debts today will give you some relief. Business will earn profits. Investments made today may prove to be quite fruitful provided you take the advice of an experienced person in this field. You are advised not to neglect your health issues. Legal advice taken from a lawyer will prove to be in your favour.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You may experience extremity in your love for your life partner today. You will also be quite sensitive to their behaviour. Try to avoid doing anything that may make you regret for the rest of your life. Financial gains are predicted as the day passes and you may also make some important purchases. It is important to be at your best behaviour with your partner today as even a small mistake from your side may become the reason for arguments between you. Your health will be good. You will get to savour your favourite culinary dishes today. Friends and relatives will extend their helping hand towards which will feel you up with a sense of pride and happiness.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

It may not be a great day for your finances therefore you are advised to be careful while spending your hard earned money. Obsessing over unimportant things will only prove to be a waste of your time. You are advised to stay away from controversies as arguments may ignite quite easily, increasing your mental worries. You may be a bit upset over your life partner today. It is better to stay away from people who try to steer you in the wrong path by giving you wrong information. However, good news in the evening will prove to be a perfect ending to your day.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

Completion of an important task will make you happy today. A profitable day is foreseen for people in the business field. Your stars will favour you and help you earn some good money. Your search for a job will finally end if you are awaiting an opportunity from a long time. Moreover, the sweet behaviour from your life partner will further brighten up your day. You will spend a happy and peaceful day with your loved ones today. The day will indeed be lucky for you as buying f new clothes and jewellery too is foreseen towards the end of the day.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

People in the business field will see some good profits coming their way today. Arguments with closed ones may give you some mental stress. However, no matter what the situation is, you are advised to be at your best behaviour. Your hard work will serve as a fitting answer all those colleagues who do not expect any good from you. In fact, your seniors will too recognise your determination and reward you for it. Some problems in your marital life is foreseen as your life partner may be upset with you over some petty issue.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Peace will prevail in your married life. Your life partner is predicted to do something special for you, making you feel on top of the world. Your hard work and determination will be recognised by your seniors and you will also be rewarded for it. It is important to give immediate attention to issues at your home as things may escalate quickly otherwise, causing lots of problems for you. Increase in work load may be the reason of your mental stress. You are advised to take some time off from work and revitalise your body and mind. Sudden travels are foreseen for you today.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

Your timely help to someone will have the power to save their life today. Therefore, you are advised not to let go off any opportunity to help others. It may be wise to take part in a social event to change your mood. Be wary of carrying out important business transactions will strangers. Also, it is better to avoid giving or taking a loan today. It is important to keep a watch on your words while talking to someone important as a tongue slip may cost you heavily. Giving some time to your family will make them feel that they are an important part of your life. You are advised to keep a check on your expenses as excess expenditure may invite monetary problems, which may stall your important project mid way.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

It is a day to enjoy to the fullest and indulge in activities that interest you. Decisions related to making investments in new businesses should be done after thinking carefully about it and taking the opinions of people who matter to you. At the same time, it is also important to keep away from people who try to harm you by giving you wrong information. Travels will be tiring and hectic but will be financially fruitful. Peace and happiness will prevail at home. In fact, the support you receive from your family members will help increase your self confidence.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Your hard work will be appreciated by your seniors. This will make you quite happy. In fact, your colleagues will extend their helping hand in order to realise a very important change at your work place today. Keeping your thoughts positive will help you achieve success. A good day for your finances is foreseen. An old flame may try to contact you and make this day memorable for you. Your arrogant nature may invite some criticism your way. You are advised to stay calm and try to handle things in a way that may not come across as selfish to others.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

You are advised to use your intelligence and tact to solve issues at your work place today. You may gain profits from only one source of income today therefore it is important to keep your expenditure to a minimum. You need to keep a clear boundary between your work and home in order to give your best at your work place and keep things peaceful at home. Difference of opinions may lead to a tiff between your father and you. You may finally confess your love for your life partner today.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Business related travels will prove to be extremely fruitful today. Investments will also give good returns. However, you may have to face some problems in your married life as they may be upset with you over an issue. Things are looking bright at your work place. Your hard work will finally be rewarded with a promotion. You may try to help others in need. Travels will be fruitful nd entertaining.