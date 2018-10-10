Daily Horoscope: 10 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April It is predicted to be a joyous day for you today. Spending a memorable time with your friends, partying and travelling will take up most of your day. In fact, your friends may even introduce youto someone influential, which will prove to be beneficial for you in the future. New sources of income will be foreseen. The support of your life partner will help you complete any important pending task. You will remain in high spirits throughout the day. Overall, a gainful day for you is foreseen.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May Health-related issues may trouble you today. It is advised you bring about a change in your lifestyle. A balanced diet along with exercise will help you stay fit and active. An average day for your finances is foreseen. Do not spend unnecessarily. Indulging in gossips with your colleagues may prove to be hazardous for your work life. It may also affect your image in front of your boss and you may also become the target of his bad temper. It is important to focus on your work. It is predicted to be a romantic day for your marital life. Your life partner will be in an excellent mood. You may also spend some quality time with each other. You are advised to consult the elders in the family before taking any financial decisions.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June A religious event will be held at your home. Receiving the blessings of a learned sage will also help you attain mental peace. The stars will be in your favour and help you accomplish everything you aspire for today. You may find yourself full of enthusiasm and energy. This is the right time to finish off any impending task as well. There will be a change in your workplace today, but this change will prove to be positive for you.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July You will be busy making important purchases and carrying out other daily tasks today. There will be an increase in your enthusiasm, which will help you accomplish all your tasks for today. A good day for your finances is foreseen. Recovering from some bad debts will further increase your happiness. Matters relating to land and property will prove to be gainful. People in the business field will also find sudden gains coming their way.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August You may find things going according to your wishes today. Receiving the support of your life partner will increase your self-confidence. This will also lead to an increase in the understanding between you. You may have to embark on sudden travels which may be quite tiring. However, it will be a good day for your finances. You may also come across opportunities to gain wealth so make sure to utilise them to the fullest. However, problems from your family members may arise. Things at your workplace are looking fine though.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September People in the business field are predicted to have a great day, especially those who are connected to the clothes business. A huge gain will be coming your way pretty soon. It is important for you to exercise control over your anger or else things may go out of hand. A good day for your work life is foreseen. Any task that you choose to do today will be successful. You may be so busy with office affairs that you may not have enough time to spend with your life partner. You will also get to see some seriousness in your partner's behaviour.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October A small issue with your life partner may turn into something major. It is important to keep a check on your speech. Obsessing too much over something will only drain your mental energies. However, it will be a positive day for your work as your hard work will pay off. You may want to stall your plans of spending money on luxuries and entertainment as it may put a strain on your finances. Some problems are foreseen with your family members. A good news in the evening will give you a reason to smile though.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November A relative may become the reason for a tiff between your life partner and you today. It is advisedthat you stop others from interfering in your marital life. Your boss will praise your hard work and determination. Try to stay away from taking hasty decisions when it comes to your finances. Receiving the support of your parents will make you happy. It is predicted to be a romantic day for your love life. You may also visit your favourite place with your partner. You will spend a majority of your time in grooming your image and personality today.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December Your marital life will be good. You may also spend some quality time with your life partner today. A tiff with your father is foreseen. It is advised to listen to their wise words and work accordingly. Difficult finances may become the main reason for your mental worries. Stay away from taking decisions under the pressure of others and instead rely on your sharp intuition. Your habit of bossing over your friends may put you in trouble. Be ready to face some last minute changes in your schedule today.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January Your mother may suffer from some health issues. Negligence may worsen their situation, so it is advised to give special attention to them. It is predicted to be a very important day for your marital life. You will receive complete support and love from your life partner. This will also make your relationship stronger. However, people in a romantic relationship are advised to be cautious as misunderstandings may crop up between you and your partner.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February You will be quite energetic and active today. You may feel happy. Property dealing will prove to be extremely beneficial. It may be a favourable day for your marital life. Your life partner will support you through all walks of life. There will also be good coordination between you. A good day for your health is foreseen. Travelling to a religious place is on the cards.