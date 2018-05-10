Daily Horoscope: 10 May 2018

We make loads of efforts in life, some pay off, some don’t. What will it be today for you? While it may be true that hard work pays off, it is important for our stars to favour us. It just makes things a lot easier for us. That is why we bring to you your daily horoscope which will tell you if your hard work will pay off or not.

Here is your daily Horoscope for May 10th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April



While your travels will be hectic and tiring, they will bring in a lot of financial benefits for you. It is not an auspicious day to start any new venture. Selfish people may use you for their own benefit so beware of them. Some issues in marital life may crop up. Your partner’s bad behaviour may trouble you all day. Do not let it occupy your mind as these things are a part of every relationship. Planning something special for them may help mend things. Bad health of your mother may upset you.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May



Recovering a bad debt will give you huge financial relief. You will be successful in completing all your goals. Your day will have a great start as your efforts to better your finances will be met with success. Peace and happiness will prevail in your marital life and you will also get to see a new side of your partner. You may have to spend some more time with your children as they need more of your attention. Take rest in intervals in order to enjoy good health.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June



Your finances may not be great today. You are advised to postpone any plans to making new investments. Sudden expenditure will leave you mentally disturbed. People in the business filed may have to remain very cautious. Issues in marital life due to misunderstandings will prevail. Do not forget to take the blessings of your parents before starting from work.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



Opportunities are galore for people in the business field today. It is a good day for you to finish your pending work. You can take the help of your colleagues too in this regard. Splurging both money and time on entertainment and other purposes will make you regret your decision later on. Rude behaviour of your life partner may trouble you. Health wise, it will be a good day.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



It is a good day to pursue your literary pursuits. You will feel renewed energy today, so make sure you use it for constructive tasks for gains. Investing your hard earned money wisely will provide a good security for your future. Happiness in your marital life will keep you happy as well. Partner’s support will help you finish impending tasks as well. However, there may be some issues coming from your children. Beware of hidden enemies. Students will have luck favouring them today.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



Your anger fits may spell trouble for yourself so you are advised to remain careful. Your careless behaviour may hurt the sentiments of your family members. Financially, it is a good day for you as your investments will give good results. All your planned activities will be completed. There may be some challenges at work today. It would be better to focus on the tasks at hand instead to loitering around. Do not forget the responsibilities you have towards your family. You will experience the feeling of being in Love in the right sense today.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



You are especially required to take care of your health so don’t forget to take rest along with work. You may realise that your partner does not understand you and also may not be in the best of moods. Keeping your anger under control will help avoid situations that make mountains out of a molehill. Taking a break once in a while will help reduce excess work stress. It will be a good day for students. Long travel is on the cards.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



All your financial efforts will pay off and your happiness will know no bounds. But you will strictly have to take care of your expenses as this habit of yours may cause a riff between your partner and you. Listen to your mind instead of the more emotional heart while taking important decisions. It will be pay back day for the employed as their hard work will finally pay off. Your children will be the reason of your happiness today. It is a good day to meet friends and relatives.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



You may have to face some issues at work today as your seniors will be too vigilant on you. Excess work pressure may mentally disturb you too. However, there will be peace in your marital life. Your life partner will use sweet words to tell you how precious you are to them. You are advised to stay away from strangers, especially during travelling.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



You may be irritated due to some reason, so it is advised to watch your words before speaking. Support of close friends as well as brothers will help you complete a pending task. It may be a difficult day for people at work. Make sure not to neglect your family due to work pressure, though. Your life partner may be emotionally hurt today. You will however be successful in achieving success due to positive thinking. It will be special day for love relations and love at first sight is highly possible.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



Your finances will be average today. You may have to take care of your expenses. Arguments may ensue between your life partner and you due to your wrong choice of words. So make sure to use soft words while speaking to your partner. Excess anger and irritation may trouble you today. Try to remain calm as much as possible. You are advised to keep your work aside and take rest.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



You are advised to remain careful at work as you may be the target of office politics today. Your life partner’s support will help you fulfil an important responsibility that will make you happy. It will be an average day for your finances. While out shopping, make sure you buy only the necessary items and not splurge. You may not focus on your work due to family tensions. Make sure to solve these as soon as possible.