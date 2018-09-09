Daily Horoscope: 9 September 2018

How will life treat you today? Find out from your daily horoscope for September 9, 2018.



Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Your finances will be average today. It is advised you keep a close check on your expenses. You may face some health problems as well. Taking a break from work and concentrating on your health would do you good. Receiving the support of your family members will give you some mental peace. Hard work and the help from your loved ones will help you achieve success. Arguments, accusations and discrepancies should completely be avoided in your marital life today. You are advised not to undertake any travels today.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

It is predicted to be a day full of gains for this zodiac sign. You will come across a lot of opportunities to earn wealth. However, opportunities of investment should be looked into carefully. You may get assigned a project at work today that will help increase your experience level and may also end up teaching you something new. All work and no play may make you dull. Therefore, it is important to indulge in some fun-filled activities as well. A romantic day will be spent in the company of your life partner today.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

Your habit of mistrusting others may put you in deep trouble today. It is advised you concentrate on bettering yourself instead of finding fault in others. An optimistic day at work is foreseen. There will be a change of pace in your work place today that will make your seniors happy. Plans of investment should be done rather carefully so as to avoid losses in the future. Make sure to read all the fine print as well. Excess expenditure may be in stores for you today but the good position of your stars may not allow you to face any financial problems.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Sudden wealth gains will help strengthen your finances today. This may also enable you to complete any impeding tasks. It may not be a good day for your marital life today. You will find that things will not go according to you. Patience will help get you through these tough times. Your partner may make you feel special today. Your feelings for a special someone may be one-sided. Therefore pursuing them would just be a waste of time. You are advised not to pressure yourself with too much worries or else it may just have a bad affect on your health.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

It may not be a good time for students as they may find it difficult to concentrate on their studies. You are advised to fully focus on your studies if you want to achieve success. Your domestic life will be good today as peace and prosperity will prevail at home. There will also love and camaraderie among family members. A colleague at your work place may become the reason of your irritability today. Keeping a calm stance will definitely help change things for the better.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

You are advised to refrain from speaking on controversial issues at home if you want to avoid arguments. It is predicted to be a good day for your finances as received wealth will be according to expectations. However, too much stress may have a negative effect on your health therefore you are required to take care. Practising yoga and meditation will help relieve you of some mental worries. A memorable evening will be spent in the company of your friends today. Your marital life will be good.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

It may be a stressful day at home as arguments among family members may ensue. Using your tact and intelligence will help salvage the situation for you. It will be a good day for your finances. You may not face any financial problems in spite spending excessively today as your stars are positioned in the right places. You are advised to stay away from negativity and instead try to find things that inspire you. Taking some time off for yourself and indulging in your favourite activities will help relax and rejuvenate you. A company of a dear friend in this regard will indeed be delightful.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

It will be a grand day for your work life today. Your hard work and dedication will be noticed by your boss and they may award you with a promotion as well. Your marital life will be great too. Your love partner too may take back their complaints regarding you and all will be well in your love paradise as well. However, a tiff with younger brother is foreseen. It is advised you be at your best behaviour n order to resolve the matter as soon as possible. Your health will be good.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

You are advised to take a break from work and concentrate on your health else you may be affected with weak physical as well as mental weakness. It is better to take a vacation to some place on your wish list. A gathering organised at home will increase your happiness. However, they may be some enemies among the well wishers in the crowd whose main aim will be to spread false rumours about you. Mental peace is important to have a good life and you may visit a religious place to attain it.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Falling in love every other day may invite lots of problems in your life. Arguments with your family members may arise. It is important you keep a check on your words under such circumstances and try to avoid saying anything that you may regret later on. Too much work stress may tire you out. An average day for your finances is foreseen. It is very important to keep a check on your expenses though.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Travelling may prove to be an expense but will be very fruitful for you. A financial gain coming your way may be delayed. Leaving you a bit frustrated. You are advised not to be disheartened as you will definitely be rewarded for your hard work. Your marital life will be filled with happiness. You may also spend some memorable time with your life partner. The ill health of your father may trouble you mentally. It is important not to neglect your own health as well.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

You may be quite sensitive to your partner’s behaviour today. You are advised to keep a check on your anger and refrain from saying anything that may hurt their sentiments. Feuds with regards to paternal property may arise among family members. It is important to solve the issue amicably. You may be busy with socialising and meeting new people today. There will be some problems in your marital life as well.