Daily Horoscope: 09 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April You are advised not to neglect your health and avoid eating out. It will be a good day at your workplace as you will be highly appreciated for your skills and hard work. Your marital life will be excellent as well. It is important for you to stay away from any kind of arguments or issues. Success in your endeavours and achieving your financial goals will give you a reason to celebrate. Work-related travels are on the cards.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May An increase in your expenses may be the reason for your worries today. Therefore it is important to be careful with your finances. You are required to understand that obsessing unnecessarily over the past will only increase your problems. Your aggressive attitude may cause a tiff with your family members. Health will be good. Neglecting the needs of your life problems may add to your woes. An auspicious day is foreseen for students, especially those waiting for the results of competitive examinations as success is predicted.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June Domestic issues may bother you. This may negatively affect your health as well. An average day for your finances is foreseen. However, it is important to take monetary decisions wisely. The second part of your day will be somewhat rewarding. The hard work that you may have been putting in from quite some time will finally bear fruit. There may be some trouble with your children. On the other hand, your marital life will take an interesting turn. Receiving the support from your life partner will make you happy.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July You are advised to stay away from consuming alcohol. Elders are required to take special care of themselves today. It is better to keep mum about anything unless asked for advice as giving your two cents may put you in trouble. An old issue between your friend may emerge which could once again become the reason for an argument. It is predicted to be a good day for your love life.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August A difference of opinion may emerge between you and your partner. You may lose your temper and this may elevate the argument to a whole new level. It is important for you to understand that blowing the issue out of proportion will lead you nowhere. You are advised to be the better one here and try to resolve the issue. After all, any kind of argument can be sorted with love and care. It will be a good day for your health. All your tasks will be completed and you will achieve the fruit of your hard work. An average day for your finances is foreseen. Try to stay away from unnecessary expenses though. MOST READ: Significance Of Each Colour In Navratri

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September The favourable positions of the stars will ensure happiness in your marital life. You will also receive the complete support of your life partner. Spending some quality time with friends in the evening is foreseen. You are advised to be stress-free today and catch up on some sleep. The support from your seniors and your colleagues with help finish your tasks fast. Your enemies will remain dormant. People related to the field of politics are predicted to achieve a huge success.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October You have the ability to succeed in any field that you may choose to work. Therefore you are advised to focus on your goals and work hard to achieve it. You may find yourself full of energy and enthusiasm. It is advised that you utilise your time to pursue your interests. All work and no play may make you dull. A good day is foreseen for your finances as there may be a sudden increase in your income. You may also buy an expensive gift for your life partner today.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November You are advised to take full care of your health or else you may only be inviting a huge problem for yourself. A special day will be spent in the company of your life partner. You may get to see a loving side of them and fall in love with them again. All the hard work that you may have been putting in the past will finally bear fruit and serve as a befitting answer to your enemies. Try to take some time off work and relax for a while. An auspicious day is foreseen for your finances. The majority of your day will be spent in making some important purchases.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December It is predicted to be a good day for people in the employment sector. There may be a promotion in store for you. However, students are advised to be careful as they may experience a lot of hurdles in their studies. The support from someone important may help you complete an important task. You may have to undertake long travels which may be quite tiring. Helping those in need may give you mental peace. There will be peace and happiness at home.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January You may have to keep a check on your anger or you may lose those who are dear to you. Investments made in haste will only prove to be losses. You are advised to stick to your budget if you want to stay away from financial difficulties. You are predicted to visit a place of interest with your partner. However, your relatives may cause you a bit of trouble today. It is important to handle the situation peacefully or else things may go out of hand. MOST READ: 10 Body Changes After Abortion

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February There is a huge change foreseen for people in the employment sector; most probably a transfer to a new location. A small issue may give rise to a huge argument between you and your life partner, which may turn the relationship sour. However, an auspicious day for travel is foreseen. It is important to indulge in daily exercise to keep yourself fit and active. You are advised not to take too much physical or mental stress.