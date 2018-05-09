Daily Horoscope: 09 May 2018

The stars are always bright and shining. But we notice them only when the sky is clear. Similarly we see the good things in life only if we are happy. But it is important to notice little things in life that makes us happy, no matter what the circumstances are. Whatever it is, your daily dose of Horoscope is here to your rescue.

Here is Your Daily Horoscope for May 9th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April



Peace and harmony will prevail in your marital life. Better understanding between your partner and you will lead to a stronger relationship. It is day for some enjoyment today. You are advised to talk to an expert before investing in any new schemes to avoid losses. Keep away from people who try to steer you in the wrong direction or give you information that can prove to be disastrous for you. Travels will be long and tiring but will financially benefit you.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May



People disliking you for your aggressive nature will maintain their distant from you. Try to keep your emotions under control when you are interacting with them. You are advised to concentrate on your work instead of focusing on finding faults in your partner. They are going to stand by you, keeping aside all the problems in their life. Make sure to spend a great evening with your life partner. New sources of income will strengthen your finances. Sudden plans of travelling may tire you out.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June



Using your influence and wit will help you get out of a sticky situation at your work place. Make sure to be in your best behaviour when outside with your partner. Travelling will bring you happiness as well as monetary gains today. You may be criticised for your spendthrift nature at home. It is better to start planning about your future to avoid unpleasant circumstances. Difference of opinions between your partner and you will result in a tiff. You are advised not to ignore your health.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



Travelling may prove to you tiring for you today. It may be a day full of financial issues, which may put an important task in pending. Your marital life will be smooth, provided you stay away from arguments and mind your words. You are advised to take domestic issues seriously, but unnecessary tension will only lead to mental stress. Ill health of your parents will be the cause of your concern today.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



You may feel that your friends and family do not understand your needs. You will have to honestly look into yourself for a change in order to change the circumstances. Too much work pressure will leave you little time to unwind. Your partner may not be in the best of moods today so keep a check on your oppressive behaviour as a tiff may easily arise between you two. Do not overstress on your health much. Not worrying too much is the greatest remedy for health issues.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



Peace and harmony will prevail in your married life. Your life partner may use to sweetest of words to let you know that you are very special to them. Increasing work pressure may give you some mental tension. You are advised not to take serious the things which are spoken in jest. It is high time you stop filming over issues at home. Your emotions of rivalry will help you win over competitions today. Not eating your meals on time may be the root cause of all your health issues.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



You are advised to remain cautious with finances today. Do not sign on documents blindly as you may have to pay heavily for it later on. Any major decision needs to be taken carefully or else you may want to get ready for the consequences. You know your situation better. Increase in expenses may keep you worried. Problems in your marital life will affect your work so try to solve any matter as soon as possible. Donating to the needy or volunteering for an NGO will give you mental peace.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



Your marital life will be somewhat controversial. Running away from the problem will not help solve the issue. You are advised to be cautious while talking and also during financial dealings. Your autocratic and demanding nature will be troublesome for your family members. Try to take part in a social event to cheer up. While travelling, ensure that your belongings are kept safely. Get ready to say no to people who expect a lot from you.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



It is predicted to be a good day for you, provided you keep a control over your expenses. There will be happiness in your marital life that will give mental peace. You will also complete an impending task with the support of your spouse. Positive changes will happen in your life as you will come across excellent opportunities. It will be a good day for students as you will achieve success in any competitive examination. You will enjoy good health today. However, some issues regarding your children may crop up.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



Your hard work will definitely pay off. Your way with words will weave its magic and help you win over people. There may be some issues in your marital life. It would be advisable to let your partner be and not meddle in their affairs. Using your artistic talents in the right way will give you favourable results. You will always receive the support of your parents in the most difficult of life’s situations. Participating in social events will be recreational but financially unhealthy. Spending money on others especially may put you in a hot soup later on.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



Money inflows will be good for you today as you will recover some old bad debts. You may also plan to invest money in a new scheme. Your partner will be irritated with your interference, but they may end up doing something good for you. You will find that your artistic liberties are lost somewhere and it is not that easy to take decisions anymore. Changing your lifestyle or your personality will help you lead a better life. You are highly advised to take precaution while travelling.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



New investment schemes will be attractive as well as earn you handsome returns. New dimensions to your partner’s personality will ne unveiled, making you fall in love with them all over again. Friends will be supportive and encouraging. Plans of an outing will refresh you and fill you up with renewed energy. You may be very sensitive to your partner’s words today. You are advised to control your emotions and refrain yourself from doing something that can put your relationship at stake. Do not neglect your health. Stay away from alcohol.