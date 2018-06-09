Daily Horoscope: 09 June 2018

The position of the planets in the sky determines our future. While some planets in our zodiac house bring positivity while some bring negativity. What will it be for you today?

Find out in your daily horoscope below.

Here is Your Daily Horoscope for June 9th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

You may have to be careful at your workplace today. Your colleagues may end up making you the butt of their jokes. You are advised to handle such situations with maturity. It is a good day to start any new ventures, provided you take your parent’s advice into consideration and also receive their blessings. A long standing worry will finally move away from you. You are required to stay away from selfish people who only try to use you. Good day ahead for your finances. Your father will be the reason for a big financial gain today. Business travels may be tiring but very fruitful in the end.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

It is a good day for your finances. A huge gain will help strengthen your monetary situation. Conscious efforts to keep away from negativity and arguments will ensure a smooth day. You are advised to keep a check on your anger flare ups today, especially at work where your co-workers will try to test your patience. Business travels will be fruitful. You may not be able to give sufficient time to your family due to your busy schedule. However, your children will make you proud of their achievements.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You are advised to forget all your worries for today and give some quality time to your family. This will mentally calm you. It is a good day for your finances. A slight change in your behaviour may bring about positive changes in your married life. Full concentration on your work at office is required as even a small mistake may cost you dearly. Your habit of criticising others may put you in a hot soup. Do not let loneliness take over you. Going out and socializing with your friends will help keep negative thoughts at bay.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

You are predicted to receive the complete support of your parents. There will also be complete unity seen in the family today. A religious journey is foreseen. There may also be an auspicious event held at home. Your health will be good and you will also get to enjoy some amazing delicacies. Income from a completely surprising source is foreseen for you today. However, you may have to face some difficulties at your work place. Too much work pressure from your seniors may mentally stress you out.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

It will be an average day for your finances. Try o keeping unnecessary expenses at bay. Your health is predicted to be good and you will also feel energetic throughout the day. Your attractive and interesting personality will attract everyone at your work place. A surprise is in stores in your marital life. It is a good day to meet your relatives and fulfil all your social obligations. Making a schedule will help utilize your day to the optimum. You are strictly advised to refrain from driving after consuming alcohol.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Your adamant nature may spell trouble for you today. Spending money on luxuries and entertainment should be given another thought as it may only make you regret in the future. Your finances may not be well today. Big loss is foreseen. Precaution is required while handling banking transactions. Small arguments may give rise to bigger arguments with your life partner today. Therefore you are advised to keep your spoken words under check. Putting your creativity in use today will ensure to bag some good profitable returns.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Some trouble may be brewing in your marital life. Try to stay away from arguments and keep a check on your speech. Ignoring your parents may just destroy future opportunities for you. Spending excessive money relentlessly will only invite trouble. Sudden travels may be extremely hectic and tiring. There will be camaraderie among your colleagues today and you may also expect their help in your projects. You respect and recognition is predicted to increase due to your job. A promotion too is foreseen.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

Some financial opportunities are foreseen for you today. You may easily pay some long impending bills. Your health will be good. Make sure to keep your financial investments and other plans a secret. Wrong words in a wrong situation may just invite criticism for you. Your marital life will be filled with happiness today. It is a good time to take legal opinions from your lawyer. You are advised to keep away from telling lies today as it may just complicate things further.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

It will be a special day for the couples in love today. Romance may be all over you head. You may also get to spend some romantic moments with your life partner. Sudden travels will tire you out mentally. You are required to plan things carefully before acting. Your finances may improve as the day passes. The love and support you receive from your life partner will help you stay stronger. This will strengthen your relationship with them as well. It is a good day for students as they will finally receive the sweet fruit of their hard work.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You are advised to keep yourself away from any illegal thing as the time is not right for you. It is a good time to meet old contacts or relatives today. . Your friendly and warm nature will keep the people around you happy. Try not to be too stern with your children as they may just get upset with you. You need to make them understand in a peaceful and also guide them to do the right thing. A bad debt will finally be recovered. You may also receive some wealth which can be invested in a new financial scheme. Your life partner may not be in the best of moods today. It is advised to keep a check on your sharp words or else things might be spoilt for good.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Your had work will speak for itself at your work place today. In fact, all your seniors and colleagues at work will appreciate your hard work. Things at home will be peaceful and happy. You are predicted to spend some quality time with your friends today. This will help you unwind mentally as well. However, you are required to keep a check on your finances as too much expenditure may put an important project of yours on hold. Your way of words will turn situations in your favour today. Success and happiness will greet you.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

It is a good day to start any new ventures. Investing in the share market too will be profitable. You may get to do the things you love. A better understanding between your life partner and you will make life all the peaceful and interesting. All your government hurdles will clear off. Your efforts will finally bear some sweet fruits for you today and also come across some good future opportunities. Things at work will be favourable. You will receive full support of your colleagues in order to make a big change at yoru work place.