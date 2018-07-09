Daily Horoscope: 09 July 2018

Do you have an important appointment today and would like the stars to favour you? We all want to be blessed in life but it doesn’t happen all the time. The planets in our zodiac houses need to be in the right position for good luck. So what will it be for you today? Will the stars favour you right? Find out in our daily horoscope below.

Here is your daily horoscope for July 9th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

A good day for your finances is foreseen, but you need to keep a check on your expenses. Focusing more on resting yourself and taking care of your health is advised. There may be an argument with your life partner. You are required to take efforts to avoid such situations as it may create a deep crack in your relationship.

Your anger issues may cause problems in your day-to-day life. It is advised you stay calm under such situations and practise meditation to curb anger issues. Matters relating to the court will prove to be successful.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

Your partner may not be in the best of moods today. It is better to understand their feeling instead. You need to bring about a positive change in your attitude to keep your anger and arrogance under control. This will enable you to have better relations with those around you.

Increase in expenses is foreseen. Old business contacts will bring in some financial gains for you today. You are required to be extra cautious regarding your health today. Family life is predicted to be peaceful and this will give you metal peace.

Gemini- 22 May - 21 June

You will notice some progress in your work life today. The stars will be in your favour and things will finally be in your favour. All your efforts too will be successful. A great day for your marital life is foreseen. Your feelings and love for each other will grow over time. You are advised not to trust anyone blindly as they can just backstab you.

Spending time with your family in the evening will help you mentally relax. Do not over indulge in entertainment or luxuries as it may only lead to financial losses. Excess expenditure may also compel you to take a loan.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

You are predicted to spend some quality time with your life partner in spite of having a busy schedule. You may also go on a fun trip with them. It may be a good day for your finances. Lots of gains are predicted for you today if you are a part of your father’s business.

Increase in work load will automatically lead to increase in cash flows. You will have to keep good relations with your seniors at work in order to keep things smooth. Ill health of a family member may be the reason of your concern. Business-related travels are foreseen.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

Problems in your domestic life are foreseen for you today. Arguments among family members will be the reason of your mental worries. Your life partner may suffer from some health issues. A good day for your finances is foreseen; however, you need to keep a check on your expenses.

Matters relating to property or import-export will bring in huge gains. It is a favourable day for your love life. You will feel attracted to a special person. Completion of some impeding work will be possible with the help of your siblings.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

Your marital life will be good. However, you need to keep a check on your emotions and keep away from doing anything that will create awkward situations for you and the people around. It may not be a good day for your finances.

You are advised to keep a close eye on all your financial dealings or else you may end up getting the raw end of the deal. Going on a fun trip will help rejuvenate and relax you. Your health issues may need to be looked into carefully, so do not neglect them. A favourable day for travels is foreseen.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

It may be an average day for your marital life today. You are advised to avoid speaking on topics that your partner may not be comfortable with so as to avoid any kind of arguments. It is predicted to be a good time to propose to your crush as the stars are in favour of your love life and there is high possibility of your proposal being accepted.

But you need to be extremely sure to take this relationship to the next level though. A huge success at your work place is predicted. Financially too, you will come across a lot of opportunities to earn wealth. However, a tiff with your father is foreseen.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

It is predicted to be a day full of gains for people related to the business field as huge gains are in store for them. You can take the help of meditation to keep away from the stress of everyday worries. Indulging in a light exercise routine daily will also give you mental and physical benefits.

Too much work stress may tire you out. It is advised to take some time off from work and spend some peaceful moments with your family. There will be peace and happiness in your martial life. Your life partner will forget all the worries of the past and get back to you.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

Sudden arguments relating to paternal property may arise, increasing your mental worries. Not keeping a check on your speech may put you in a whole lot of trouble. It is predicted to be a grand day for your marital life today.

You can expect love and support from your life partner. Financial gains will help strengthen your finances. You will overcome all your competitors in your business and move ahead of them. Huge gains are in store for people in the government sector as well.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

You are advised to keep a close eye on your finances today. Difficulties in earning money as well as increase in expenses may create problems for you. Staying away from controversies with your life partner is the only way to strengthen your relationship.

Spending some quality time together will definitely help you in this regard. It is better you try spending your free time doing constructive work which will help add to your income. It is a good day to try to solve family disputes.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

Your anger issues need to be kept under control today, especially at your work place. An enthusiastic day for your marital life is foreseen. You may find yourself getting emotional with your life partner. New sources of income will help improve your finances.

Small travels undertaken today will prove to be beneficial for your business. Any impending work needs to be attended to immediately or else the position of the stars may delay it further.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

Your relations with your life partner will be good. You will help each other in fulfilling your responsibilities. This will increase understanding between both of you as well. An average day for your finances is foreseen. There may be an imbalance in your budget due to over expenditure therefore you are advised to take care.

You will be filled with renewed energy and enthusiasm today. Peaceful and loving atmosphere at your home will be the reason of your mental happiness. However, you are advised to be cautious while driving. A tiff with your younger brother may be on the cards if you do not watch your words.



