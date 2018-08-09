Daily Horoscope: 09 August 2018

Do you always lack the enthusiasm to wake up in the morning and carry on with your daily tasks? It may be because you feel that nothing goes your way no matter how hard you try. The journey of life is filled with many ups and downs. You should always remain inspired to fight the challenges knowing the fact that there always is light at the end of the tunnel. And to further motivate you to make the best use of your day, we have brought to you your daily horoscope that will let you know in advance about your future,

Here is your Daily Horoscope for August 9th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

Increase in your expenses may leave you a bit worried today. Problems in your personal life may have negative repercussions on your work as well. It is important to reflect on the consequences of your decisions before taking any as things may not turn to be as expected. You cannot trust anyone to have your best interest at heart all the time. Your life partner may surprise you with a gift today, bringing a big smile on your face. However, troubles from the side of your children are foreseen. You are required to exercise precaution during financial dealings. Do not trust your business partner blindly. Important financial documents also need to be carefully examined before signing.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

It is predicted to be a special day for couples in love. You may spend a romantic evening with your loved one and also surprise them with a candle light dinner. Things at home along with a excess work load may cause you to be a bit irritated today. This problem can be sorted by clearly dividing your time between work and home and avoiding overlap of both the worlds. A loss in business is foreseen therefore you are advised to carefully think before investing in new schemes. A tiff with your close friend is foreseen but all will be well by the end of the day. Good news may mark the end of your day today.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You are predicted to spend excessively on household items. Investments in the share market will be gainful. Your artistic and creative abilities will be recognised today. Do not forget to take the advice of the elders of the family before making a decision. Matters relating to the court will turn to be in your favour. Thoughts regarding your future may trouble you and you may also experience some loneliness. Taking part on religious activities will help you surround yourself with some positive energy.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

There may be some problems in your professional life lately. A transfer is foreseen. Situations may also arise which ma demand you to resign. However, it is predicted to be a good day for your finances. You may also spend to your heart’s content. Your life partner will support you in all endeavours of your life, which will help your love grow stronger. Children may spend more time in extracurricular activities rather than their studies which may be the reason of your worries. Work related travel is foreseen. Your health too may need some attention.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

A huge financial gain is foreseen for you today. Matters relating to new investments should be taken carefully so as to avoid losses in the future. It is predicted to be a great day for leos today. Your marital life will see one of the most romantic moments spend with each other. However, excess work load may not give you enough time for yourself. You are advised to be very careful while driving as accidents are foreseen.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

You are advised to strictly stay away from office politics today as indulging in it will only invite trouble for yourself. You may finally be relieved of a huge worry today, giving you a much needed sigh of relief. It is a good time for investments in the share market. You may also extend a helping hand to those in need and this increase your respect in the society. You are advised to take some time off of your busy schedule and spend with your life partner to make them feel special. An accident or an injury is high on the cards for you today so it will pay off if you are extra at home or outside.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

A tiff with life partner is foreseen. It is advised to handle the matter with patience and not let it blow out of proportion. Good news in stores for people searching for a job as they will come across many good opportunities today. New sources of income too are foreseen. Obsessing excessively on unnecessary issues will only drain you off your mental energies. Instead, there are more chances of you achieving success if you work hard. An auspicious day for travels is predicted. In fact, not only will your journey be peaceful, it will give you financial gains.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

You may feel restlessness of mind today. Try not to bring up controversial topics while talking to your life partner as your wrong choice of words may hurt their feelings. You are advised not to overload yourself with too much work and be easy on yourself. Also, it is important not to be negligent towards your health. Friends will help boost your enthusiasm and help finish off impending tasks. It is not a good day for travels therefore you are advised to postpone any plans to a later more auspicious date.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

The hard work that you have been putting in your work lately will finally pay you off with a promotion. In fact, your seniors and bosses will appreciate your efforts, which will increase your self confidence. The stars will favour today and most of your impending work will be completed. An auspicious day for your finances too is foreseen. Sudden gain of wealth will make you quite happy. Business too will earn profits. Happiness will prevail in your married life and you will also receive complete support of your life partner. However, neglecting your health may have negative consequences. An injury is foreseen while walking by the road so you are advised to be careful.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Taking financial decisions carefully will result in you making some extra money today. You may finally get relieved of an old illness that has been troubling you for quite some time. Practising Yoga and meditation will further help you improve your physical as well as your mental well-being. Argument over small issues with life partner is foreseen. It is important you stay away from controversies and keep yourself calm. Receiving bad news in the evening may cause you some mental worries.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

All your efforts will pay off today and there will be an increase in your respect and recognition in the society. A huge profit in your business is foreseen which will help strengthen your finances. Try not to reveal your personal and financial secrets at your work place. Doubting the loyalty of your partner may result in differences between you. You need to remember that trust is the foundation of any relationship. Ailments relating to the stomach may trouble you. Pregnant women are especially advised to be cautious.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

It may not be a good day at your work place today. Your boss may not be in the best of moods today therefore you are advised to overcome laziness and concentrate on the task at hand. Indulging in gossips along with your colleagues will only spoil your image. There may be arguments with your life partner but you will always remember your love for each other. You will be blessed with success even with less effort. New sources of income are foreseen but there will be an increase in your expenses as well. Taking the advised of an experienced person will help you make the right decision regarding new investments.