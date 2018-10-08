Daily Horoscope: 08 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April You might get a lot of free time to relax and try to make the most of this opportunity. You will also feel quite energetic and enthusiastic. A peaceful day will be spent in the company of your life partner. This will also improve your relationship. Plans of spending your money on travels and entertainment may fill you up with regrets later, as your finances don't seem to be in a good position. Both your parents will enjoy good health. In fact, you will receive their complete support and love. A favourable day is foreseen for students.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May Some romantic moments spent with your partner after a long time will give you happiness. In fact, their support will help you regain your lost confidence, which will help you voice your opinions, without fear. Your parents will be blessed with good health. You will also be blessed with their love and support. A positive day at your workplace is foreseen. Your seniors will support you to complete a very important task. Good returns are predicted for you, even with little efforts. There will be love and camaraderie among family members. You may spend excessively on fulfilling the necessities of your family members.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June It may not be a good day for your health today. You are advised to watch what you eat and take rest as well. If you want peace in your marital life, it is important to avoid discussion on controversial issues. You may come across an opportunity which helps double up your returns. The success of your children will elevate your happiness. Spending some quality time with your family will help relieve you from your worries.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July You may come across some problems in your family life today. A difference of opinion among elders in the family may disrupt the peaceful atmosphere at home. It is important to handle such situations with a lot of patience and tact so as to keep the camaraderie among them intact. An auspicious day for your finances is foreseen. New sources of income will help strengthen your finances. Travels undertaken for business purposes will prove to be fruitful. Pressure for your bosses at your workplace may increase your worries today. You are advised to take some time off from your busy schedule and indulge in exercises in order to keep your weight under control.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August There will be a lot of work pressure on you but it will not affect your health in any way. Practising meditation every day will help you attain a peaceful mental state. You are advised to keep a close eye on your finances or else you may be cheated. Marital life will be blissful. You may need to be vocal about your feelings to your life partner. You may also make plans to do something special for them. The stars will be in your favour and this will make you quite happy. Too much anger may be quite harmful to your health. A good news in the evening will elevate your happiness. MOST READ: Why A Little Jealousy Can Be Good In A Relationship

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September It will be a day filled with entertainment and enjoyment. You will be in high spirits and also enjoy some good time with your friends. An auspicious day at your workplace is foreseen. You will be able to finish all your tasks with efficiency. But you are advised to maintain a distance from jealous colleagues. They may just target you and make you a butt of their jokes. An average day for your finances is foreseen. Try to keep away from unnecessary expenses though. It is advised to take financial decisions very carefully and not listen to others when it comes to making investments. Your health will be good.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October It is not predicted to be a good day for your finances. Therefore, you are advised to take financial decisions rather carefully and not be hasty. There will be peace in your marital life and you will receive the complete support of your life partner. A good day for your work life is foreseen. You will give your best and achieve success. Some of you may have to embark on business-related travels, which will be quite successful. People trying for government job will see their wishes come true today. Your father will be awarded something prestigious in the society. Yoga and meditation will help you achieve mental peace.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November It is predicted to be a very auspicious day for you today. All your efforts will be successful. A religious event will be organised at home. A huge financial gain will help improve your finances. You will be able to use these resources in the right way using your intelligence. People in the employment field will come across some good opportunities which will bring about positive changes in life.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December A tiff with your life partner may affect the peaceful atmosphere at your home. You will have to keep a check on your anger and also stay away from doing anything that will fill you up with regret later on. Do not neglect your loved ones and think carefully before taking any decision. An average day for your finances is foreseen. New sources of income are foreseen but expenses will increase as well. You may finally come across something good after undergoing turmoil in your workplace. Your health will be good and you will be in a good state of mind.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January Peace and happiness will prevail in your family life and this will lift up your spirits. A romantic day will be spent in the company of your life partner. You may also go on a fun trip with them. It may be wise to think with your mind rather than your heart while making decisions. You need to learn from your mistakes and work hard with honesty. You will definitely achieve success. A gainful day for your finances is foreseen. It is an auspicious day to start anything new.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February Receiving the support of the elders in the family will increase your self-confidence. All your efforts will finally be successful and it will elevate your happiness. However, too much work pressure may take up most of your time. Your marriage may have to face some problems as well. Minor issues from the past may culminate into a huge argument. It is important to stay peaceful in such times and have patience. A small change in your attitude may bring about some changes in your marital life. MOST READ: 14 Famous Cotton Sarees In India