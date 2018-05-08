Daily Horoscope: 08 May 2018

A start of a new day today and all of us are curious to know how it will go? Will you be able to solve the issues in your marital life? Will your hard work finally be recognised by your bosses at work?

Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 8th 2017.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



Your finances will be strong today, provided you keep a control over your expenses. Matters relating to property dealings as well as import-export are going to give in huge profits. Ill health of your spouse will be the reason of your worries today. You will be attracted towards an important person. If you are planning to propose your loved one today, chances are, you will succeed. There may be some issues in your domestic life. Tensions between family members will prevail. However, you are predicted to complete an impending task with the help of your brother-sisters.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



Your expenses may shoot up, making your finances off -balance, so beware of unnecessary expenses. You will be filled with renewed energy and enthusiasm. Peace and harmony at home will mentally relax you. Relations with your wife will be cordial. You will help each other to fulfil your respective responsibilities. This will increase your understanding for each other too. Driving vehicles rashly today needs to be strictly avoided. Argument with small brother is foreseen. You are advised to keep a check on your speech in such circumstances.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



Partnership in business is something you should stay away from as possibilities of your partner cheating on you are high. You need to be careful of your finances too. Your marital life will be good. But you need to keep a check on your emotions as it may just make things worse. An outing once in a while will fill you up with enthusiasm and energy. Your health needs to be given attention so do not take any health issues lightly. It is a good day for travels.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



It will be a very good day for your marital life. You may expect complete love and support from your partner. A huge financial gain will help strengthen your finances. You will attain victory over your enemies in business and earn some profits. There are gains in stores for government officials too. Matters relating to paternal property may suddenly arise, increasing your mental problems. You are advised to mind your words today as issues may arise due your choice of wrong words.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



Taking some time off work to relax will be your motto for today. There are chances of a tiff between your partner and you, which may weaken your relationship. You may experience excess anger and irritation today so you are advised to stay calm and composed. Financially, you will have to control your expenses. Legal issues will turn out to be in your favour. Try to postpone travels to a later date as it may just leave on completely exhausted and have a negative effect on your health.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



You are advised to stay away from controversial topics while talking to your life partner as arguments may ensue otherwise, which may spoil your relationship. Spending time with each other will help you have a better understanding. Finances will need your attention, as losses are predicted. You may also have difficulty in earning money. Negative thoughts may prove to be a hurdle on your path to success. Success will find you provided you utilise your time to the fullest. It is a good time to solve family matters.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



Spending money on entertainment or shopping should be avoided for today as increase in expenses may compel you to take a loan. It is a good day for your marital life. Feelings for you partner will increase and so will co-ordination between you too. A person closer to you may hurt or cheat you so refrain from trusting anyone blindly. It is not a good day for travels. Spending some happy moments with your family in the evening will help you relax and unwind.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



A day filled with enthusiasm and renewed energy is predicted in your marital life today. You will also experience increase of feelings towards each other. Having a grip on your anger issues will be beneficial, especially at work. Short travel for work purposes will be beneficial. Ignoring health issues may cost you so do not take your health lightly. You are advised to finish a pending task once and for all instead to procrastinating about it.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



Sudden travels will tiring and physically exhausting for you. Too much work stress too may take its toll on your health. However, your marital life will be peaceful and loving. Your life partner will forget all past issues and return back to you. It is a good day for people in the business field as profits are in stores for you. Being involved in meditation will benefit you greatly. Including light exercise in your daily schedule will help you stay fit and active.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



There will be increase in love in your marital life. You may go on a fun outing with your life partner at your favourite place. Finances will be strong today. If you are related to your father's business, you are predicted to earn a huge gain. Expansion of business will be another reason for financial gains. You will have to keep good relations will your seniors at work. Bad health of your family member will be the reason of your concern.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



Success in your work life is highly predicted for you today. You may come across an opportunity to earn wealth. You are advised to refrain from talking on controversial issues with your life partner so as to avoid arguments with them. It is a good time for love relations. Your influence as well as relations will increase. Any proposal you keep in front of your partner will be accepted graciously. But make sure if you really want to take this relationship to the next level. Chances of clashes with your father are foreseen.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



You will have to bring changes in your behaviour as your adamant and angry nature will upset people in your business, friends or family. Good and peaceful atmosphere at home will bring some mental relief. Expenses are predicted to increase. However, financial benefits from old contacts too are foreseen. Your life partner's nature may be irritated or secretive today. Try to understand things from your partner's perspective in order to avoid arguments. You will have to be too careful regarding your health today.