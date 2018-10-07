Daily Horoscope: 07 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April There may be some problems in your marital life today. It is important to keep a check on your spoken words. A busy day may drain you off your physical energy. You are advised to concentrate on your work instead of criticising your colleagues. It is a good day to carry out financial transactions. In fact, plans for making new investments should be given a go ahead as this is a favourable time. Keeping away from tensions and staying calm and composed will help you stay strong mentally. Spending a memorable evening in the company of friends is foreseen.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May The stars will favour you today and luck will be by your side. You may face a lot of work pressure and your positive attitude and hard work will help you achieve success in whatever you do. It is predicted to be a good day for your finances. New investments schemes may give satisfactory results. Receiving a huge monetary gain will make you feel relieved. Making the right decisions may help you bag some lucrative deals. A good day for travels and entertainment is predicted.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June Your secretive behaviour may upset your life partner today. It is advised you take your personal matters rather seriously and work towards mending your relationship with your loved ones. It is a good day for your finances. However, you may have to stay within your budget. Planning your day ahead will be quite beneficial for you and may help avoid haste. There will be peace and happiness in your marital life. A small change in your behaviour may bring about some positive changes in your life.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July You may suffer from gas, acidity, constipation and other stomach-related ailments if you do not keep a watch on what you eat. However, your relations will your life partner will be cordial and there will be an increase in the feeling of love between you. You will be filled with renewed confidence and enthusiasm. It will be a good day for your finances. But you need to keep away from making new investments. Only long-term gains should be your goal. You are advised to make use of your high confidence levels to get out there make some good friends. Remember that these contacts will be quite beneficial for you in the future.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August You are advised not to waste your hard-earned money by spending in unnecessarily or else you may have to face financial problems in the future. It is a good day for your work life. A task pending from a long time will finally be completed, giving you a huge sigh of relief. You may have to face some problems with your family members but the love and support you receive from your life partner will help ease all your troubles and triumph over them. Their advice may also help you achieve a huge success. Your enemies will remain dormant. MOST READ: Where To Place Ganesha Idol At Home?

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September You may have to undertake work-related travels today, which will be quite entertaining as well as fruitful. Investments in the stock market will be quite gainful. This will also lead to an increase in your income. It is important for you to take a break off work and concentrate on bettering your health. A tiff with your life partner is foreseen but all will turn out to be well by the end of the day. You are advised to keep a check on your anger and avoid doing anything that will fill you up with regret later on. Keep away from any kind of clashes with your family members or else it may spoil your entire day.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October You are advised to think carefully before taking any step as decisions taken in haste may prove to be disastrous. You may share your problems with the elders of the family and they may just guide you in the right direction. It may be a difficult day for your finances hence it is important to keep your expenses under control. Your mother's ill health may worry you so take special care of them. Excess anger and hurtful words can complicate matters. Therefore it may be wise to keep them under control.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November Too much anger may put you in deep trouble today. However, it is a good day to take important decisions. It is also considered to be auspicious to start a new business. You may finally be relieved of family troubles and a peaceful atmosphere will prevail at home. Your life partner may be upset regarding an issue. You are advised to plan something special for them to improve their mood. Friends and relatives will be helpful and their support will make you quite happy.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December You may find yourself full of energy and enthusiasm today. You are advised to stay away from travelling as it will only prove to be a waste of your time. However, your marital life will be good and you will be able to spend some quality time with your life partner. You will make some purchases to redecorate your home. Do not be a part of any gossips groups at your workplace. Health issues may make you a bit uneasy. Not getting yourself checked by a medical practitioner will elevate your problems.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January You are advised not to make a promise to your partner, which may be difficult for you to fulfil as it may have a negative effect on your marital life. The stars will favour you at your workplace. Your hidden talents will finally emerge out for the world to see and this will take everyone at your work place by surprise. It may be a gainful day for people in the business field as well. Try not to interfere in others matters and stay away from controversies. A great day for your finances is foreseen. Monetary gains will make their way towards you and help you accomplish an important pending task. MOST READ: 10 Health Benefits Of Black Coffee Without Sugar

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February Your patience may be tested today. Your life partner's rude behaviour may upset you. This may increase your anger as well. It is important to get a grip on yourself. There may be some troubles brewing in your work life today. You may feel that your seniors are exceptionally strict towards you. A tiff with a close one may destroy your mental peace. You are advised to be careful while driving as accidents are foreseen.