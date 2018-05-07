Daily Horoscope: 07 May 2018

It's Monday, the first day of the week and all of us want it to be auspicious. But will the stars be in your favour for today? Find out below in our Daily Horoscope for today.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 7th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



Your careless nature may cause worries among your parents. Therefore, refrain from doing anything that may hurt their sentiments. Taking guesses in business may prove to be harmful. But new schemes will pay off. It is a good day for entertainment and travel. Encouragement from your life partner will definitely increase your self-confidence. Love relations will grow today.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



You are advised to be careful while going out shopping. It is important to evaluate something before buying it to prevent loss. Surrounding yourself with positive people will do you good. It is also important for you to take your decisions independently, without the influence of others. Family issues may affect your work, therefore try to solve them as soon as possible. However, stressing yourself too much on unimportant issues will only increase your mental worries. Long travels may be tiring for you. Today, you may have to pay the price for someone else's carelessness.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



Staying away from arguments should be your call for today. You may get into a serious tiff with one of your family members, which may be the reason of your worries as well as zap you off your positive energy. So, stay away from such issues. Do not ignore your loved ones. You will earn wealth from an unexpected source today.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July



It is not a good day for legal matter today, as they may not be in your favour. Matters relating to your inheritance may cause tensions in the family. You are advised to deal with such issues with patience and tact and not let negativity take over you. Indulging in gossip and office politics may put you in trouble, so be careful. Too much stress may affect your health. Make sure to drive safely today.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August



Your responsibility towards family will increase. A big sigh of relief for you, as an important matter you have been stressing lately will be relieved shortly. A monetary gain will improve your finances as well as help you repay some loans. New plans too will be successful. Donating to the poor will bring in mental peace for you. You are predicated to spend some quality time with your life partner and children, in spite of your busy schedule.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



Visiting a doctor might do you good, as you may suffer from some health issues today. Problems at work may put some mental stress on you. New sources of income will open up for you. Looking into the nitty-gritty's of any matter will help you get understand the situation and come up with a solution. Take care to learn from your mistakes and not repeat them. Long travel is on the cards.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October



It is a good day for the employed. Your hard work will finally pay off with sweet success. There is a huge gain in store for people in the business field. You will receive full love and support of your life partner today. This will also help you realise their importance in your life. Issues with a family member may disrupt your schedule. Your health will be good.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November



The help of your parents will make your finances stronger. It will be a very good day for the employed. Business travels will be long, but nevertheless fruitful and highly beneficial. People will praise your soft language and calming qualities. You may go to meet any relative along with your family members in the evening.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



You may have to make necessary changes in your daily schedule to better your health. Do not take any decision in haste. Lack of self-confidence may increase your negative thoughts. You are advised to chase your goals with full confidence and determination. This will help you get back your lost confidence. Helping yourself will let you face life's difficult situation and win too. It is not a good day for travels, so you are advised to postpone any plans to a later auspicious date.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January



Your hard work and dedication will impress the people around you, which will in turn make things easier for you. People will appreciate your efforts and this will just multiply your happiness. You are advised to refrain against spending unnecessarily, as it may affect your budget. It is a day full of gains from the business perspective. Your health will be good, in spite of a busy schedule.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



You will be filled with enthusiasm and self-confidence. Increase in peace and harmony in your personal life too is seen. Things will be quite peaceful at home. You may bag some good profits with the support of your father. Meeting with some famous and influential people today will bring in positive changes in your life. Being part of a social event is foreseen for you today. Good health will enable you to be a part of sports activities today.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March



Being honest in every way of life will enable you to win over peoples' hearts and achieve success. You will spend some good time with your friends today, which will make you mentally happy. Long travel is on the cards. You may have to be very cautious while speaking as well as when dealing with money barter. Encouraging your partner will help them increase their self-confidence and also compel them to achieve success in the future.