Daily Horoscope: 06 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April You are advised to be positive in your thoughts and stay away from negativity. Your insensitive behaviour towards your life partner may become the reason of tiffs between you. It is important for you to keep a check on your anger. Being careless towards the needs of the family may make them quite agitated with you. You may have to learn to say 'No' to people who expect the moon from you. Business-related travels are foreseen. Partnerships in business should be strictly avoided as your partner may take advantage of you.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May There will be too much work pressure, which may prevent you from dedicating time to your family. It is important to work on creating that perfect work-life balance. Your children may cause you bit of a trouble today. They may be interested in things other than their studies. Using your artistic talents in the right way will help you bag some good gains. You will receive the complete support of your parents. Being soft spoken will get things to work in your favour today.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June The day will kick-start in the right way and prepare you for the day ahead. The environment at home will be cordial and you will also receive the support of your colleagues. The seniors will also be quite pleased with your work. Your marital life will be good as well. Better understanding with your life partner will result in a happier, peaceful and fulfilling life. It is predicted to be a good day for finances as well. New investment schemes may be attractive and will prove to be a good source of additional income.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July You may take part in a religious activity today. You will receive the complete support of your life partner which will brighten up your day. Financially, it is important for you to keep a balance between your incomes and expenditure in order to keep away from financial problems. Hard work at your work place will definitely yield you some sweet fruits. Moreover, travels undertaken today will be joyous and financially beneficial. You are advised to bring about a certain change in your lifestyle and attitude in order to improve the quality of your life.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August Health-related issues will trouble you today, therefore, it is important not to neglect them. A tiff with your siblings may increase your worries. This is the right time to take family matters seriously but taking your time in making decisions is important. You may feel that your friends and relatives do not understand your needs. It is advised that you honestly work on changing yourself rather than expecting others to change for you. Your life partner may not be in a good mood. Keeping a check on your sarcastic comments may salvage the situation.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September New sources of income will help strengthen your finances today. An auspicious day is foreseen at your work front. The hard work you put in the past will finally reward you with success. The help of your life partner may help you achieve success. You may be inclined towards meditation. It is a good day to live life to the fullest and enjoy doing things that hold your interest. Travels undertaken today will be stressful and tiring but will prove to be quite gainful. You are advised to think carefully before making any new investments and understand the risks involved. You are advised not to be too rude with your life partner and stay calm.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October Increase in your work pressure may increase your mental worries today. Your mind may be occupied with some family problems as well. An auspicious day for your finances is foreseen as sudden financial gains will come your way. A difference of opinion may lead to arguments between your life partner and you. Try to take part in a social event to take your mind off from troubles. You are advised to keep a check on your emotions to try to avoid doing anything that may fill you up with regret later on. It is important to keep a check on your words while conversing with important people to avoid trouble.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November People in the business field will experience a very profitable day today. A huge financial gain is coming your way. Increase in your income will balance out your expenses. It is advised that you stay away from any kind of gossips and office politics or else you may land in a hot soup. It is important to focus on your behaviour instead of finding faults in your life partner. Some of you may have to embark on a long journey which may be quite tiring.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December Your marital life will be good. You may receive a wonderful surprise from your life partner and also get to spend a romantic evening with them. It will be an average day for your finances. Your expenses may be a bit more on the higher side but it won't lead to any financial problems. Friends will prove to be a solid support system. Plans of an outing with family members may help relax your mind and rejuvenate your energies. Do not neglect your health issues.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January Too much mental stress may make you a bit irritated today. Do not let negative thoughts conquer your mind. It is important to change your line of thoughts and work hard. It would be advised not to interfere in your life partner's affairs. Negligence at your workplace may give rise to a huge problem. People with cruel intentions are better kept an arm's length away. Make sure you do not have any associations with these kinds of people. Family members may criticise your spendthrift nature. You are advised to start saving for a better future.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February Peace and happiness will prevail in your family life. You will also receive the complete support of the seniors in your family. You may go on a fun trip with them in order to spend some quality time together. Your competitive spirit will help you achieve success in every competition you take part in. Life partner will confess their love for you in the most beautiful words. It is important to stay away from people who try to steer you off on the wrong path.