Daily Horoscope: 06 August 2018

We all wake in the morning with a lot of dreams and hopes, wishing to fulfil them every day. Do you remember wishing upon a falling star in your childhood? We were told that this is the best way to get our wishes fulfilled. Weren’t you curious regarding the myth? It apparently started because of astrology as the stars were known to house our future. Therefore wishing upon them would ensure a better future for us.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for August 6th 2018, Know what the stars have in stores for you today.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

It may be a great day for your domestic life today. You may get to spend some quality time with them which will also help you relax and rejuvenate your energies. There will be peace and happiness at home. On the other hand, a tiff with your life partner may upset you mentally. Finances too may seem to be rough. It advised to spend wisely. Your health will be good. Practising yoga and meditation will prove to be a good way to stay fit. Difference of opinions may lead to arguments among your siblings. Your friends may provide you with good support but heeding to their advice blindly may have negative repercussions for you.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

An average day for your finances is foreseen. However, a huge financial gain will come your way with the help of your life partner. You need to stay away from shady business deals. Travelling today may be fruitful. It may be a day when you will have to concentrate on your work but will also come across many opportunities to have fun. Your life partner may make an exuberant demand from you today. It may be difficult to make them come to terms with you. They may also have temper flare ups. Their health issues should be given importance.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You may spend excessively today. Plan of an outing with family too is foreseen. Receiving the support of your seniors at your work place will help increase your self confidence. You are predicted to finish most of your task with tact and intelligence. This will also enable you to feel mentally strong and confident. Your marital life will be favourable. In fact, you may notice increase in feelings for each other as well. It may be a good day for your finances. Plans of making fresh investments however should be done after consulting an expert. Issues related to the stomach and ears may trouble you.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Your mother is predicted to recover soon if she was ailing from a long time. However, there may be some problems in your finances. Received wealth may not be as expected and this may disappoint you. A tiff with a closed one is foreseen. It is important to have patience and think twice before acting. Your marital life will be good. Your life partner will also make intellectual contributions in your life. This may help strengthen your relation as well. You may be faced with minor health issues today. It is a good day for travels.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

It is predicted to be a good day for your work today. The atmosphere at your work place will be cordial and so will your relationship with your colleagues. However, you need to keep away from pessimists. A tiff with your life partner may spoil your day. It is important to keep a balance between your personal and professional life in order to enjoy life to the fullest. You are advised not to waste your time obsessing over unnecessary issues and rather concentrate on your work. Health wise, it will be a good day.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September



Increase in your business will directly lead to increase in your income as well. You may also gain financially from your old business contacts. A very romantic day is in stores for you today. All your tasks will be accomplished today in case you have been experiencing some hurdles on your path off late. Your adamant and arrogant nature may be the reason of a tiff between your life partner and you today. Therefore, it is important to bring about a change in yourself. You may feel more attached towards your children and will want to spend more time with them. Spending some good time with your friends is foreseen.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Peace in your domestic life will equate to mental peace for you. You may also get to spend some memorable time with your family. It is important to understand your partner’s feelings in order to avoid arguments. You are advised to keep a check on your expenses as excess expenditure may imbalance your budget. There may be some difference of opinions between loved ones. Giving importance to their feelings will help resolve issues. Being dragged into misunderstandings and issues will create problems in your own life so you may want to keep distance from them. Meditation will help you focus on more important things in life.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

You will be filled with energy and enthusiasm today which will quite contagious at your work place. Your habit of expecting the moon from others may only leave you disappointed. It may be a good day for your finances and you may also spend excessive money on yourself. The feeling of love will take over you and you will be lost in the thoughts of your partner. They may also be extra sensitive towards you. Gifting a special item to them will help strengthen your relationship with them as well. Your life partner’s help will make you complete an important task, giving you a huge sigh of relief.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

A special person may contact you today and make you realise that their feelings towards you are different than what you knew or imagined. A huge financial gain will help you solve your monetary woes. Your soft spoken and helping nature will be the talking point among your friends. You will complete all your important work in an efficient manner which will make things easier for you in the future. Realising your hidden talents will catapult you to success. However, you are required to give some attention to your health as well.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You will take part in a social event which will help you meet new people. People will also praise your attractive and charming personality. It may be a good day for your love life provided you refrain from speaking on topics that may hurt your partner’s feelings and ensure arguments, which may spoil your entire day. There will be peace at home. Your relationship with your family members will be good but things may change in the future. You are advised to take important decisions by yourself as getting influenced by others may lead to problems in your life.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Your marital life will be good. You receive from your life partner will help you fight difficult situations. Calls from help from anyone should not be ignored. Spending some quality time with your friends will brighten your day. But beware of spending all your money on entertainment as you may have to return home with empty pockets. Positive thoughts may surround you. You may remain entangled in matters related to your work and home, finding little or no time for yourself. This may leave you a lit irritated.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Some trouble in your finances is foreseen. It is better you keep a close eye on your expenses and spend on only necessary items. Business personnel may need to make investments carefully. It may be an important day at your work place. A new boss may be appointed or you may get the opportunity to work in a new place. Your marital life will be cordial. Going on a small trip with your life partner is predicted. Your mother may have to take her health rather seriously. Things may not look up for students as they may face hurdles on their way of studies.