Daily Horoscope: 05 October 2018

Aries: 21 March - 20 April You may be a bit overcome by emotions today which may obstruct your decision-making power. A mistake committed by you may be the reason of your life partner's bad mood. However, it will be a good day for your finances. You may spend more on luxuries and entertainment. Travels undertaken today will be fruitful. People suffering from high blood pressure are advised to take extra care of themselves.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May Difference of opinions may cause issues between your family members and you. It is advised you do not lose your temper and try to be at your best behaviour. Do not try to run away from troubles but rather face them with courage. A great day for your finances is foreseen. You may make some important purchases but it is important to stick to the budget. Pain in your lower back may trouble you today.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June It may be a difficult day with your life partner today. A small issue between you two will convert into a full blown argument, which may cause you a lot of stress. It is advised you keep a check on your words so as to not hurt their sentiments. Some of your colleagues may try to create hurdles on your path at your workplace but you will be successful in manoeuvring through them and moving ahead. There may be some problems with your finances; therefore, you may want to keep your expenses under control.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July You may have to embark on sudden travels which may tire you out physically as well as mentally. Financial gains are foreseen towards the end of the day. However, you may face problems in procuring money. It is important for you to keep away from having discussions on controversial issues or else you may be embroiled in an argument with others. You are advised not to be too harsh on your kids and try to explain to them peacefully. Laziness may not let you focus on your tasks.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August Difficult finances may make you upset. Unsuccessful efforts may also make you feel disappointed. You need to remember that there is light at the end of every tunnel. So do not lose hope and keep working hard. Your marital life will be cordial. You will also receive the complete support of your life partner. It is important for you to give attention to your family as ignoring them may upset them. Too much stress may result in headaches for you today. MOST READ: 6 Health Benefits Of Poha

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September You are predicted to come across a golden opportunity to showcase your talent to the world today. Your seniors will be quite impressed with your dedication and honesty towards your work. You will surely receive the fruits of your hard work. However, it is important for you to take the advice of your seniors before taking a major decision. A joyous day will be spent in the company of children. Financially, there will be increase in your expenses but the favourable position of your planets will not bring you any monetary problems.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October An auspicious day for your work is foreseen. You may come across many good opportunities which you are required to make good use of. This is not the right time to reflect over your past mistakes but to change your line of thoughts and surge ahead in life. You may feel more energetic today than usual. Problems in your marital can be resolved by involving the elders in the family. It is important to find a solution to your problem as they may be blocking your path to success.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November You will have to make some changes in your lifestyle if you want to be healthy. It is also important to focus on eating right as well as exercising for better quality of life. Your partner may not be in a good mood today. This may be due to issues at work. You may plan something special for them in the weekend to improve their mood. It is advised you stay away from lottery and betting. Your efforts to improve your financial health will be successful. It would be advisable for you to make the right use of your money and invest in good schemes which guarantee returns.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December Playing your cards right may enable you to bag some good gains today. On the other hand, support from your friends and relatives will also result in some monetary gains. You may feel better by spending some quality time with your family members and this will help improve the bond that you share with them. A long-standing argument with your life partner will also be resolved, which will bring you much closer to each other. All this will result in mental peace. Keeping away from smoking and drinking will ensure that you stay fit and healthy to enjoy life to the fullest.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January Misunderstandings between your siblings and you may create a rift in your relationship with them today. You are advised to resolve the issue and not let it go out of hand. It may not be a good day for your finances; therefore, it is important for you to keep a check on your expenses. Previous outstanding loans may trouble you today. Taking too much work stress may negatively affect your health. It is better you take a break from work and relax. People may praise your attractive personality. However, your moody nature may invite some trouble for you if you do not watch your words. MOST READ: Homemade Masks For Cystic Acne That Actually Work

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February The love and support of your life partner will help you remain positive even in the most difficult situations in your life. It is a good day to work on new schemes as it will prove to be gainful. Your seniors at your workplace will praise your work, which will help increase your self confidence. You may also get to work on something you wanted to from a long time. Good news from the way of your children is foreseen as they may achieve success in their examinations. A day full of gains is predicted for you today.