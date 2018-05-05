Daily Horoscope: 05 May 2018

How will our day be? This is the first thing that ponders us every morning right? Will the day bring happiness or worries?They say that nothing is impossible in life. You will receive all the answers in your daily horoscope which will help you deal with problems in life.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 5th 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



It is predicted to be a day which will start with good news. Your finances will be good as income will be stable. However, good time may not last if you plan to do any investments without taking the consent of experts in the field. It is a good time to finish off important tasks as well. Your partner and you will be compatible. You will experience an increase in love, trust and feelings for each other. You may feel that you are not able to get your point across to your elders but patience will be the key to solve your problem. Plans of an outing may be cancelled at the last minute.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



It would be advisable to take a break from work for some time if you are feeling queasy. Spending some quality time with your friends and family is the best way to refresh and relax you. It will be a good day for your finances, provided you make sure not to give or take any loans today. You will give your presence to a social event in the evening along with family. Keep touchy issues at bay while talking to your life partner as things may escalate quickly. You may have to do some boring work in office today. Your elders may help you make an important decision regarding your profession. Your health will be good provided you take some time off your busy schedule to relax.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



Negative thoughts may conquer you today so try to keep yourself calm and stress free in order to muster up mental health required to fight them. Your hard work will pay you off generously, but keep a check on those expenses too. Ignoring the responsibilities towards your family will invite criticism. Your erratic behaviour may cause issues with your life partner. Too much work stress may mentally disturb you. It is not a good day for travels.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



Haste makes waste- this will certainly hold good for you today. You will be filled with enthusiasm and joy. All your efforts will pay off as well. There will be peace and happiness in your family life. You may invest into real estate to earn some good profits. Travelling for purchases is foreseen. You will receive the full support of your elders at work which will help you accomplish many tasks. There may be a welcome change in your marital life today, something that you were both looking forward to.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



You are advised to stay away from people who expect a lot from you, as they may just use you for their benefit. Do not let your mind wander into useless thoughts as they may prove to be a hurdle in your work. You may tend to spend money on others that may put you in a tight situation financially, later on. It will be a grand day for your marital life. Do not take too much work stress or it may affect you negatively. You are advised to stay away from fried food, especially from outside.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



Your words will be made into mountain out of molehills if you aren't careful today so you are advised to watch your words. You may also have to watch over your anger issues, especially at work place. Increase in unexpected expenses may be the reason of your worries. Your partner's temper won't liked by you. It would be better to have a talk with them. There may be a tiff between your neighbours or friends. Business travels will be fruitful as well as entertaining.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



You are advised to take special care of your health and try to remain stress free. After all, Health is wealth. Do not stress yourself with unnecessary work. Participating in social events will be entertaining but will comple you to spend a fair amount of money as well. Your careless nature may invite criticism for you. Working on bettering yourself instead of finding faults on others will help you get across at work. It is a good day to take legal help from a lawyer. Your life partner may surprise you with some gift. A monetary gain will be received with the help of your father today.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



You may get back with some of your old friends today and spend some good time trying to relive those good old times. Live to the fullest, as it is your day today. The stars will be in your favour and all the hard work that you have done in the past will reward you handsomely. Your respect and recognition in the society will increase. You are advised not to talk about your love affair to others as it may put you in trouble. There may be a tiff with your colleague but you are advised to keep your cool. Your life partner too may argue with you, albeit under the influence of someone. Love and sweet talk will be your weapons to calm your estranged other half and solve the matter.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



Doing a good background research and reading the fine print before making investments will save you a whole lot of trouble. Recovering a bad debt will ease up your finances. You may also receive some financial help from your elder brother. People in the business field may have to stay alert as one of their trusted ones may harm them. So you are advised not to trust anyone blindly. An incomplete task may be completed by the help of your friend. Keep all your worries aside today and spend some time with your life partner. Your boss may be in a bad mood today. Yoga and meditation may benefit you.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



Financial gains may elude you today. But do not be disappointed as everyday is just not the same and you will achieve success eventually. A tiff with a family member may trouble you. You are advised to take your partner to an interesting place to help them get over their gloominess. Take care not to spend on excess over unnecessary as it may affect your budget badly. You may experience pain in some part of your body today.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



Any one asking for a loan should be completely ignored by you today. Your partner's bad health may trouble you. You are predicted to meet some very important people today, whom you will greatly benefit from. Positive thinking will help you achieve your dreams and negativity will only block your path. Stop thinking about the future and try t live in the present. You may spend some quality time with your friends even after having work load. Travelling for work is foreseen.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



Your warm and inviting nature will fill your home with joy and happiness. Receiving blessings, love and support from your family will give you mental happiness. You may have to make some changes in your daily schedule is required to improve your health. Your seniors at work will praise your hard work which will increase your self-confidence. You are advised to keep excess wealth safely for the future. Majority of your day will be spent in the arms of your partner.