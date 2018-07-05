Daily Horoscope: 05 July 2018

Do you sometimes feel that your efforts are being wasted? Don’t you find yourself reaching the heights of success in spite of working hard all day and night? That may just be because of the alignment of the planets in your zodiac. Find out if your stars will favour you in terms of health wealth and happiness, in our daily horoscope below.

Here is your Daily horoscope for July 5th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

New sources of income will find but there will be an increase in your expenses as well. You are advised to keep a check on the kind of people you are dealing with. It is better to take the advice of some experienced elders before venturing into a new business. Your boss may not be in the best of moods today so try to kick away those pangs of laziness and focus on your work. Keeping a check on your speech while discussing important subjects will keep you away from trouble. A tiff with your life partner is foreseen so keep your patience at hand.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

Recovering bad debts will help strengthen your finances. An important impending work too will be completed. You may find your creativity lacking, which will make it difficult for you to make decisions. You are strictly advised to keep away from office politics as it may put you in deep trouble. Mental tensions might be on the rise for you due to excess work pressure. Better understanding between your partner and you will lead to a happy married life. Do not neglect your health and take your meals on time. There may be some tensions coming from the way of your children today.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You are advised not to unnecessarily stress yourself with work as too much physical strain will quickly give way from mental worries. Your health may also be affected negatively by the excess work load. You may find yourself restless at work. It is predicted to be a good day for your finances. Business related travel is on the cards for today. Going through all the terms and conditions in the fine print before signing any documents will save you a whole lot of trouble. Do not take hasty decisions as it may just prove to be hazardous for you.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

You may have to face some trouble at your work place today. A transfer to a new place is predicted. Get relieved from your job is also on the cards. It may be an average day for your finances so keep a check on your expenses. Your marital life will be good. Your will receive the complete support of your life partner in all your endeavours. A visit to a religious place with them too is predicted. It is important to take the blessings of your parents before starting any new venture. Not having your meals and taking rest will have a negative effect on your health.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

It is predicted to be a good day at your work place. The hard work of your past will pay you off today. Your seniors at work too be appreciate your efforts which will help increase yourself confidence. Sudden gains of wealth will make you happy. The stars will be in your favour and help you complete all impending tasks. However, some problems are foreseen in your marital life. Your life partner may be upset with you for some reason. It is advised you be at your best behaviour and try to sort things out.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

Indulging in gossips with your colleagues may invite the wrath of your seniors at work today. It is advised you do not carry your office tensions at work in order to maintain a peaceful atmosphere at home. There may be a tiff with your life partner due to difference of opinions. Stepping into their shoes will help you understand the cause of the problem and help you sort it out. It is predicted to be a good day for couples in love. You may spend some memorable moments with them and also visit your favourite place together.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

You are advised not to neglect your health. Going for a walk in the open air will benefit your health greatly. Unnecessarily doubting on your life partner may create distances between you. You need to remember that trust is the foundation of every relationship. It is a good day for investments. Extending a helping hand to the needy will bring you inner peace. Office politics is something that you should keep away from as it may negatively affect your image at work. Interference of people may create problems in your personal life. People travelling should take special precautions today as accidents or injuries are foreseen.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

The unemployed will receive some good news today. New sources of income will make you happy. A huge financial gain is in stores for you today. Opportunities to new investments should be done after thoughtful consideration so as to avoid losses in the future. It is predicted to be an auspicious day for travels as your endeavours will be entertaining and fruitful. However, your enemies may try to harm you so be careful. You are advised not to neglect your health today.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

Increase in expenses may trouble you mentally today. Ill health of a family member may also be the reason of your worries. You may have to be careful in your love life today as you may be overly sensitive to your partner’s feelings. It is advised you keep your emotions in check and avoid doing anything that may hurt your partner’s sentiments. Do not trust your business partner blindly as they may back stab you. A huge surprise from your life partner will increase your happiness quotient today.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Your travels may be tiring and hectic but it will prove to be quite fruitful nevertheless. You will find it easy to save money today and also recover from some bad debts. Your friends will help increase your well being and also help you achieve your targets. It is a good day for fun and entertainment. A huge success will be possible in your life due to the immense support you receive from your life partner. It is important to take rest throughout the day in order to increase your energy levels.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Your careless may invite the wrath of your family members today. You need to think carefully of the repercussions that may be the direct effects of the decisions that you make. Problems in your marital life are foreseen. It is important you keep a check on your spoken words. Family problems need to be taken quite seriously and you are required to use your tact and intelligence to solve these issues. Long travel is on the cards which may be tiring and hectic but will prove to be fruitful. You are advised to be careful during your business transactions. Controlling your expenses may be the need of the hour.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

You may finally be relieved of a huge mental worry today, which will leave you mentally relaxed. Things may be difficult in your work life as not meeting deadlines may upset your seniors. You will be inclined towards social causes and will give special attention to those in need of help. A huge gain in your business will help strengthen your finances. Your travels will be fruitful and entertaining. Giving special attention to hone your personality as well as health will improve the quality of your life.