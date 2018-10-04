Daily Horoscope: 04 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April It will be a very romantic day for your marital life today. The stars will favour you and help you bag some good gains. However, work pressure may drain you off your physical energies. It is important for you to find time for yourself and relax. It may not be a good day for students as you may find it difficult to concentrate on your studies. There will be peace and happiness among your family members and you will also get to see some loving camaraderie between them. Health wise, you will feel rather energetic and active.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May It may not be a great day for your finances. Therefore you are advised against making any investments. You will enjoy pink of health today and will feel better than usual. Your life partner's loving behaviour will further elevate your happiness. You may also get to taste the true flavour of marital life. However, huge changes at your work place are foreseen. Seniors may nominate you from either a promotion or a transfer to a better position.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June Neglecting your family responsibilities may upset your family members today. This may also create a tensed atmosphere at home. Helping people in need may be a good way of achieving mental peace. However, it is not a good day to start anything new. People in the business field will have to keep a close eye on their finances. A tiff with life partner is foreseen, which may make it difficult for you to understand them.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July Your boss will be in an exceptionally good mood today, which will liven up your work place. An average day for your finances is foreseen. Just make sure not to spend your hard earned money on unnecessary things. However, your marital life will be good as you will indeed spend a wonderful day in the company of your life partner. You are advised to stay away from any kind of arguments, accusations or discrepancies for today. Students are advised to concentrate fully on their students, especially if they are preparing on any competitive exams.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August Work pressure may give way to mental worries for you. You are advised to be careful as this may soon translate to ill physical health as well. Sudden wealth gains will help strengthen your finances. A long impending task will also be completed today. You may become the target of office politics at your work place. It is important to use your tact and intelligence to get out of the situation gracefully while keeping your image and dignity intact. A grand day is foreseen for your love life. A magical feeling will take over you and you may also get to see a different side of your partner's personality.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September Your health will be good. You will also feel extremely active and energetic. Your hard work and success will serve as an answer to people who doubt your abilities at your work place today. A majority of your time today will be spent in partying or on outings. You may be even splurge on things. It is important for you not to dictate your choices on others and be sensitive towards their likes and dislikes as well. Travels undertaken today will prove to be extremely beneficial.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October You are advised to go through investment schemes carefully and understand the risks involved before making investments. There will be an increase in your expenses today but you may not have to face any financial problems. It will be an auspicious day for matters relating to family. There will be peace and camaraderie among family members. However, your habit of doubting on people may put you in trouble. It is advised you concentrate on your work instead of wasting your time finding faults in others.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November You are highly advised to keep a check on your anger issues, especially at your work place. Try to keep away from any kid of arguments with your seniors as well as colleagues. A good day for your finances is foreseen however it is important to control your expenses. A health issue may cause you trouble. Your children will be the source of good news for you today. There may be some issues in your marital life today but anything can be resolved through a good conversation. You may be inclined towards religious activities. Making a schedule of your important tasks beforehand today will make you more efficient and productive.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December People in the employment sector will come across lots of opportunities to showcase their talents today. However, you may face some financial problems. It is better not to neglect the signs of your body and get yourself checked by a doctor. It will be a gainful day for your finances as wells a business aspects. This is the right time to bring about a change in yourself instead complaining. Your marital life will be good. You will also spend some memorable and peaceful time with your life partner. You may work towards making some changes in your personality and may even spend some money in this regard.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January It is predicted to be a good day for your finances today as gains from paternal property are foreseen. On the other hand, increase in expenses too is foreseen. It is important to stay within the stipulated budget. You may be inclined towards religious activities and may even visit a religious place. Making donations and helping the needy will contribute to your mental peace. You will be quite sensitive towards your life partner's words which may make you a bit agitated. You are advised to keep a check on your anger issues and avoid doing anything that will fill you up with regret later on.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February It may not be a good day for your marital life. Things may not go according to your plans but it is important to have patience. Try to make your life partner feel special today. A positive day at your work place is foreseen. Changes in your pace of work will make your seniors happy. Help form your loved ones and friends will help you achieve success in your business. However, hurdles on the way of your children's studies may upset you.