Daily Horoscope: 04 May 2018

Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 4th, 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



Spending too much on domestic items may make you return home with empty pockets. However, your dream will finally come true, which will be the highlight of your day today. A pooja or any other auspicious event will be held at home, letting you spend some quality time with your friends. It is important that you understand your life partner's needs to keep petty arguments at bay, which may weaken your relationship. It is not a good day for travels.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



You are highly advised not to be a part of any argument and stay away from others business, as it may put you in a whole world of trouble. Things may not go according to your will; but doesn't mean that you should get disappointed. Remember, every day is not the same. Your financial condition will be good, provided you control your expenses. Peace and happiness will prevail in your marital life. You will also receive the complete support of your partner. However, your children may be the reason of your worries today.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



You are advised to restrain from taking any decision emotionally, as it may not turn out to favour you. You will have to tread cautiously in every regard. It will be a mixed day for your finances. There will be increase in both income as well as expenditure. Laziness may come over you at your work place, inviting the wrath of your seniors. It is important to keep yourself active by eating your meals on time and taking adequate rest. Do not stress yourself out with unnecessary tensions, as it may affect your health.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July



You may tend to share your personal details with your acquaintances, which may just invite trouble for you. Therefore, you are advised to refrain from such activities. The unemployed have good news stored for them today. You may finally receive employment from a completely unexpected source. Most of your day will be spent in getting lost in the dream about your life partner or love interest. It would be a very romantic day for you today. Recovering from a bad debt will strengthen your financial situation. You may have to face some health issues though.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August



You will be inclined towards religious and meditative activities. Financially, you may be faced with certain difficulties. Any plans of an outing or shopping should be scrapped, as you may regret this decision later on. You are advised to solve any issues in marital life as soon as possible, as it may put a negative effect on your work. You may have to be careful while travelling. Keep your words in check while arguing with your sister or brother, as wrong choice of words may hurt their feelings.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



Your magnetic and charming personality will help you make new friends today. People will praise you today, which is something that you wanted to hear. You may come across an excellent opportunity to earn wealth, so make sure to remain alert and keep your eyes open. You may have to face difficulty at work too, if you do not remain cautious. You are advised to be careful about your diet or else it may have a negative effect on your health.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October



Thinking wisely may help you earn some profits today. Old investments are going to pay you big time today. You are advised not to take words spoken to you on a serious tone, as it may affect you. It is a good day for your marital life. You may get to see a-never-before-seen side of your partner. There will be an increase in love, affection and understanding between you two. An old flame may try to contact you today and you may end up spending some time with them.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November



You are advised to not take unnecessary tensions and enjoy life as it comes. Think carefully before making any decision. Discussing personal issues, especially matters relating to finances with your colleagues may not be advisable at all, as it may put you in a hot soup. Keep control on your anger. It is a good day for your finances. Sudden travels will be hectic.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



People suffering from high blood pressure are advised to be careful today. Try to stay away from crowded places. Selfish people may try to take advantage of you; therefore you are advised to keep distance from them. You may come across many opportunities that will help you earn wealth and improve your financial situation. New investments are to be made carefully after going through the risk factors to avoid any potential losses. You will enjoy marital bliss today. The love and support of your partner will help you through tough times.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January



You may receive some financial gains today, if the stars favour you. Matters relating to paternal property will also be resolved. Peace and happiness will prevail in your marital life. Your life partner will shower you with some extra care. Good news from your children will be the reason of your delight. However, your mother's health may trouble you. You may be a part of a religious and social event. Spending time with your family and friends will help you have a good time.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



Channelizing your energies to accomplish important tasks instead of day dreaming will prove to be advantageous for you. You need to remember that God loves those who help themselves. Sudden financial responsibility will put mental stress on you. You are advised to remain cautious in money matters. A colleague at work may test your patience today, you may just ignore them and carry on with your work. Going to a religious place along with family members in the evening is predicted.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March



You are advised not to carry office tensions to home, as it may affect your marital life. You may have to face criticism due to your adamant and careless behaviour, so it would be advisable to keep a check on your behaviour. There may be arguments with your life partner and their spoken words may have a negative effect on you. However, you must keep a check on your spoken words. Spend your hard-earned money wisely. Arguments with family members may be the reason of your bad mood.