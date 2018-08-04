Daily Horoscope: 04 August 2018

What interesting turn will life take today? Is this the question in your mind the moment you wake up? Well, the future may be in the hands of the almighty, but our ancestors were blessed with the knowledge of predicting the future to a certain extent with the help of the science of astrology.

Though it may be quite tiresome to visit an astrologer everyday to know about your day, we at Boldsky bring the best of astrologers to you. Our Daily Horoscope section is curated by our top in-house astrologers, ready to unveil your future to you, right at your fingertips. So read on to know about the happenings of the day for today.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

A day full of financial returns is foreseen for you today as investments will bring in good returns. You will experience true bliss in your marital life. However, you are required to keep a close eye on your children. Today will be the day where you will finally get to enjoy the finer things in life and will be in a happy state of mind. Health issues may be troublesome. A tiff among family members too is foreseen. You may be perturbed by some random thoughts today.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

Matters of love should be handled with utmost care to avoid clashed between your partner and you. Plans of shopping or going on a fun trip should be scrapped immediately as your expenses may not allow you such luxuries today. Too much work pressure may be the reason of your physical fatigue. Your body will thank you for taking a break occasionally. Life partner’s ill health may be the cause of your concern. People in the government sector may expect a salary hike coming their way.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

It may not be a good day for your finances today. Losses may be incurred, along with hurdles on the way of monetary gains as well. There may be a tiff with your siblings. It is important you deal with the issue rather patiently. An auspicious event such as a pooja or a havan will bring the family members together. Negligence towards your health may give way to more serious health issues. However, you are predicted to be lucky in your love life as you may finally get to spend some quality time with your partner after a long period.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

All your efforts are predicted to bear sweet fruit today. You may feel yourself filled with positive energy and enthusiasm. An unexpected gain in business will elevate your happiness. Investments in real estate too will be gainful. Receiving good news in the evening may serve to be a cherry on top. How, ever you are advised to exercise precaution while travelling. You may work towards completing all your assignments today so as to spend the weekend with your family. A new relationship is highly on the cards.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

A huge financial gain is foreseen for you today. However, a tiff with a family member may disrupt the peaceful atmosphere at home. You may get to see a huge change happening in your marital life. Your life partner will further plan to make this day rather memorable for you. Taking hurried decisions and involving yourself in illegal activities may only leave you disappointed. A long impeding task will finally be completed today, giving you a huge sigh of relief. All the hard work that you have been putting in at your work place lately, will finally be rewarded in the form of a promotion as well as a salary hike.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

There may be a tiff with your life partner today. It is important to keep a check on your words. Received wealth will meet your expectations today. Investments in speculations will prove to be rewarding. However, people in the business filed are advised to be cautious. A very romantic day is in stores for couples in a relationship. You may have to take special care of your health today and try to have healthy meals on time. There may eb many things that may upset you today but it is advised you control your anger levels and solve things with a cool head.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

A very romantic day is in stores for all Librans today. You may go on a fun trip with them too. It may be an auspicious day for students as well. Making a routine of regularly exercising every day will help you stay fit and active. Sticking to your budget has a whole lot of benefits as not giving into temptations of buying things will keep you away from financial worries. Your life partner’s busy schedule may not leave them with enough time to spend with you. It is important to understand them and keep a control over your temper.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

New sources of income are predicted to strengthen your finances but expenses are expected to soar as well. Neglecting your life partner’s needs may only bring disruption in your marital, something that can be avoided by giving some attention to them. It may not be wise to make any new investments today as the stars are not aligned right for you. Things at your work front are looking up, though. You will work hard with complete honesty. Travels undertaken today will be auspicious and fruitful. You are advised not to neglect your health issues. A religious travel is foreseen. You will be in a good mood throughout the day.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

A small tiff with your life partner may be possible. It is better you try to resolve the issue before it get blown out of proportion. An average day for your finances is foreseen, so make sure to spend on necessities alone. Your friends may get you in contact with some influential people who will prove to be very beneficial to you later on. Some restlessness may take over you. It is advised you keep away from unnecessary worries. Keep your focus on your task at hand in your work place. An auspicious day for travels is foreseen. Receiving good news will mark the end of your day.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Your life partner may give you some reason to worry today. It is better you try and salvage the situation before it gets out of hand. It may be an average day for your finances. However, you are advised to restrict your expenses. Keeping away from partnerships in business will save you a whole lot of trouble. It may not be wise to undertake any travels today as well. Health issues may be the reason of your irritable mood today. There may be a tiff with your mother today. It is important you keep a check on your spoken words in order to avoid a heated argument. You may take part in social welfare activities. A huge opportunity is foreseen for the employed. Decisions taken in haste will only prove to be regretful in the future.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

The love and support you receive from your life partner will help you sail through tough times. You will also receive full support from your seniors and colleagues at your work place which will help you complete many important tasks. You will be filled with energy and enthusiasm and your positivity will help you achieve success. It may not be a great day for your finances therefore you are advised to spend cautiously. Indulging in gossips at your work place may invite trouble in your work life. It is better to concentrate on completing all the tasks at hand. Visiting a religious place or meeting up with relatives will be how you spent your evening. Your health will be good. Making donations to the needy will bring you inner peace.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Your finances may not be good day therefore the best you can do is to avoid unnecessary expenses. All may not be too well among family members. Patience will be your only weapon in order deal with such situations. You are advised to keep a check on your temper flare-ups. You may finally get the time for yourself today. Sudden travels may prove to be hectic and stressful. Your marital life may go through some troubled waters. However, spending some quality time with your friends in the evening will mark the end of your day.