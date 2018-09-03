Daily Horoscope: 03 September 2018

Excited to know what the day has in store for you today? Find out from your daily horoscope for September 3, 2018 below.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

Excess work stress may leave you physically exhausted today. It is important not to take decisions in haste, especially with regards to finances. Your carelessness may not go well with your family members. Using your brains instead of heart will help you make the right decisions. Things at your work place are looking up. Your day will be entertaining and full of socializing. It is also a good day to indulge in activities that hold your interest. There may be some problems in your married life as your life partner may not be in a good mood.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

A good day for your finances is foreseen. Received wealth will be according to your expectations. Things at your work place are looking up. You will receive the complete support of your seniors. Arguments among family member may lead to issues at your home. It is important to fulfil your family responsibilities. You are advised to keep a check on your speech while talking to your loved one. Do not waste your time in obsessing over unnecessary issues and instead work hard to achieve success. There may be obstacles in your romance due to your partner not being in a good mood. Good news will make its way to you in the evening.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

An old flame will try to contact you today and make this day memorable. You are advised to focus on your work instead of finding fault in others. Your adamant nature may invite criticism your way. It is a good day to buy things whose value will increase overtime. New sources of income will help strengthen your finances. Indulging in exercise regularly will help keep your weight under check. Try to stay away from oily and fried food. You may visit a relative or religious place in the evening. Taking part in social activities and making donations may help you achieve inner peace.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

Increase in expenses may leave you frustrated today. Problems in your personal life may affect your work as well. Therefore, you are advised to resolve them as soon as possible. You are required to think carefully before taking any decision and also be ready to face the consequences. You are a better judge of things in favour or against you. No matter how much you argue with your life partner, you need to remember the love you have for each other. That is why it may be wise not to let a third person interfere in your relationship. Being lazy or gossiping at your work place may invite trouble for you.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

Your marital life will be cordial. Your life partner's smile will dissolve all your worries almost instantly. You are advised to keep your investment and other financial details a secret from privy eyes. You may end up getting good returns if you invest wisely. Taking part in social events will help you make new friends. Precaution is advised in your tasks as negligence may cost you a lot. Travels undertaken today will prove to be fruitful. Try to refrain from doing anything that may hurt the sentiments of your closed ones. Health wise, you may end up suffering from some problems if you do not take care.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

It is predicted to be a good day for people in the business field as a huge gain is in store for you. Your excellent work in office may serve as an answer to everyone who criticizes you. Seniors at work may appreciate your efforts and praise you for it. A very romantic day for your married life is foreseen. Keeping a positive attitude will help you win over even the most difficult situations in life. Forget about the past and try to make a new beginning. You may come across a golden opportunity to increase your wealth today as a huge gain is foreseen. Carrying out the task in accordance to the plans will give you expected results.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

A positive day for your work life is foreseen. You will receive the help of your colleagues as expected, which will help fast track your tasks and help you complete them faster. Your life partner may not be in a good mood today. A tiff with them too is foreseen. Finances may improve as the day passes as you will receive unexpected profits. However, you will have to take precaution regarding your health as any negligence may create problems for you. It may be a difficult day for your domestic life. All may not be well between family members which may give rise to uncomfortable situations in the family.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

A huge financial gain will help strengthen your finances today. However, increase in expenses too is foreseen. Things may not be rosy in your love life. You are advised to refrain from talking on controversial issues. Long impending refunds or bad debts will finally be relieved. It is not wrong to plan for the future but obsessing over it will only prove to be a waste of time. Positive thoughts coupled with hard work will help you climb the ladder to success. Do not let yourself be bogged down by a colleague's jealous attitude. Not a good day for travels is foreseen. It is advised you keep a control over your excess emotions or distract yourself by doing tasks that keep you busy.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

It is possible that you do not get the time to relax, given your busy schedule today. You may take part in a social or religious event. An average day for your finances is predicted. Investment decisions should be taken thoughtfully. There may be some problems in your domestic life today. You need to exercise patience while dealing with your closed ones as things may quickly spiral out of your control. It is important to give attention to your health as well. Anger issues should be addressed along with keeping a check on your speech as your wrong choice of words may hurt the sentiments of your loved ones. Spending a lot of your time at work may create friction in your domestic life.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

You may finally be relieved of an illness troubling you from quite some time now. Your marital life may have to go through some troubled waters. A small issue may be blown out of proportion. It is better to think carefully before speaking and also talk it out with your partner regarding the issues they may be facing. A good day for your finances is foreseen. Received wealth will be according to your expectations. Practicing meditation every day will help you improve your mental and physical health. You are advised to be soft spoken and helpful in your behaviour today.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

Not giving enough time to your life partner may result in a lacklustre relationship. It may not be a great day for your finances. Sudden losses are foreseen and there may be increase in expenses as well. It is important to change your way of thinking if you want to achieve something in life or climb the ladder of success. An average day at your work place is foreseen. Good news received from a long distance relative may elevate your happiness today. Your life partner may suffer from health problems therefore you are advised to take full care of them. Business transactions should be carried out very carefully.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

There will be peace and happiness in your married life and you may also have enough time to indulge in sweet talk with your life partner. It is a good day to start something new in partnerships as it may result in good profits. You are advised to be wary of hidden enemies as they may spread false rumours about you. A long impending task will finally be over, giving you a huge sigh of relief. Your hard work will finally be rewarded in the form of a promotion and a salary hike. It is considered to be an auspicious day for travels.