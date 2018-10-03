Daily Horoscope: 03 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April You will come across good opportunities to make new and lucrative investments. The hard work you have been putting in at work will finally yield satisfactory results. A lot of free time is foreseen today, which will be spent in the joyous company of your life partner. However, neglecting your health issues may invite some big illness, therefore, you are advised to take care. A favourable day for travels is foreseen.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May It will be a good day for your work-life today. Positive thinking and hard work will help you achieve the heights of success. There will be an increase in your expenditure but an increase in income will balance them out for you. You are advised to think carefully before carrying out any business deals. Some quality time spent with your life partner today will help strengthen your relationship with them. It is important to give yourself break from all the hard work. Problems in your family life are predicted as the difference of opinion may crop up among family members.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June You may take part in a religious or social event today. It is advised you put your energies in the right place to benefit from them. Opportunities to make new investments will prove to be rather lucrative for you. Excess work pressure as well as not eating right may invite health problems your way. Not giving enough time to your life partner may make them lose interest in the relationship. You will receive the complete love and support of your parents.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July An auspicious day is foreseen for this zodiac sign. You will be high on self confidence and energy. You may start working on a new project at your work place. There will be love and happiness in your marital life. Receiving sudden financial gains will help improve your monetary condition. You will finally be relieved of an old illness troubling you from a long time. This will also enable you to complete an important pending task. You are advised to avoid forcing your opinions on your family members in order to maintain your say in things at home.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August Taking the advice of others when it comes to your finances is a sure shot way of ensuring losses. In case of getting embroiled in an argument, you are advised to watch what you say as things may worsen. Too much work pressure may take its toll on your mental health as well. You may take part in social events and also make new friends. Meeting with an important person may prove to be quite beneficial for you. You are advised to be careful while carrying out important tasks as negligence may cost you a lot.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September Meeting with an important person will prove to be extremely beneficial for you today. It is predicted to be a good day for your finances as you will come across many opportunities to earn money. Your life partner will confess their love for you in beautiful words. It is advised you complete any important tasks today itself rather than postponing it for later. You may have to bring about certain changes in your personality and attitude in order to maintain the peaceful and happy atmosphere at your work place.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October You will be lost in the thoughts of your life partner today and will feel their presence around you. You may also finally get time to spend with your partner and get to reminiscence the old romantic times. New sources of income are foreseen. A good day for your finances is foreseen. Recovering old debts will further strengthen your finances. However, you may face some problems at your workplace as you will not concentrate enough on your tasks. It is important to focus on your work instead of finding faults in others. You are advised to keep a close watch on your children today.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November It is a good time to start something new. Your life partner may demand more attention from you. You can utilise this time and plan something special for them. Matters of home may occupy your mind so try to resolve them as soon as possible. Your life partner may not be in a good mood today. An argument with them may also ensue. Financial gains are foreseen by the end of the day. Not giving enough time to your loved ones may make them upset.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December An unknown fear will grip you today and you may feel uneasy throughout the day. Do not let negativity cloud your train of thoughts. Try to spend maximum time with people who love and in efforts to surround yourself with positive energy. You may get to make good money if you play the right cards and invest in the right places. However, you will taste the true flavour of marital life as your life partner has something planed for you. Travels undertaken today will be gainful.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January Bitter behaviour from your life partner may trouble you today. It may not be a gainful day for your finances as well therefore you are advised to keep your expenses under control. You may be a bit more aggressive than usual. It is advised you try to forget the past and start afresh. Thinking about the past will only increase your mental worries. Try to keep your thoughts positive, success with eventually find you. It is important to keep a check on your words today.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February Your health will be good and you will be high on energy. Short travels undertaken for business purpose will prove to be extremely beneficial. However, your finances will be average so it is advised to keep your expenses under control. Criticising your colleagues at your workplace may put you in a bad light. It is important to give heed to your partner's words and try to understand the problems that are causing tiffs between you. Things will eventually be sorted. You may have to face some minor issues on the way. Sudden travels may tire you out physically as well as mentally.