Daily Horoscope: 03 May 2018

How many of us reach out for your daily horoscopes rather than our daily hit of caffeine early in the morning? Indeed, it's a habit for a lot of us Indians. We at Boldsky are here to fulfil your innate need to know your future.

Our Daily Horoscope will give you insights about your day and how it will fare for you. Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 3rd, 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



You will be filled with energy today. All decisions you take today will be after consulting the experienced in the field and this in turn will benefit you greatly. There may be some arguments in your domestic life as difference of opinions between family members. Busy and hectic lifestyle may compel you to skip meals, which may be the reason for bad health. However, there are chances on increase in income. Business-related travels will give excellent results. You need to exercise precaution in your marital life.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



You may experience some aggression in your behaviour today, which will affect you negatively. You are advised to remain calm under such circumstances. You may be close to completing a task, yet obstacles on the way will only make you disappointed. You may suffer from some financial losses because of getting into arguments. At work, your colleagues may be targeting you for office politics, so try to stay away from them. Your marital life will be good.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



Business travel may compel you to stay away from your family and the separation pangs may make you anxious. You may have to balance your personal and professional life. Adamant behaviour of your kids may make you tensed. On the financial front, controlling your expenses will be the need of the hour. Taking care of your diet is strictly advised. You may tend to feel unhappy in your life today.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July



Your close ones may have difficulty in understanding you, which may create a rift between you. Small issues between your partner and you should not be ignored. However, everything will be sorted by the end of the day. You may have to take special care of your health today. It will be an average day for you regarding your finances, as incomes will be steady. However, expenses may be the reason of your tensions.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August



Bad health of a family member may trouble you mentally. Moreover, excess medical expenses may cause a strain on your finances as well. Misunderstandings between your love partner may cause a rift in your relationship. You may have to keep your eyes and ears open at your work place. Do not procrastinate your tasks in any case. You are advised to give attention to your children and help them achieve their goals. Pregnant women are advised to be cautious at all time.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



You may come across many opportunities to earn wealth today. However, a health issue might be the reason of your worries. On the work front, you will experience a good day and will also be able to successfully complete your set goals. You are predicted to spend some good times with your friends or loved ones. Students may face difficulty in concentrating, which may require them to put in more efforts. You will receive the full support of your life partner and family.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October



You may have to change your behaviour if you want peace to prevail at home and among family members. Your aggression may be the root of arguments. Things at the work front are looking bright though. You will work hard today and receive full praise from your seniors at work. For people in business, profit is in store for you. A short journey may also prove to be quite fruitful. Your health will be good.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November



You may have to face a few challenges today. Facing them with courage will help you emerge as a winner. Increase in expenses may put a negative effect on your finances. Therefore, you are advised to control over expenditure. You will receive the blessings of your parents, which will give you peace of mind.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December



New sources of income will strengthen your finances today. You will also work hard today. You are advised to take care of your health too. Peace and happiness will prevail at home. However, there may be some arguments between your life partner and you. Controlling your speech while speaking is highly advised, as things might otherwise go against you. You will succeed in having a grip over your enemies today.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January



There may be some problems financially today. Money received may not be as per expected. Shortage of funds may also keep important task pending. Some health issue may also trouble you. You are advised to stay away from any kind of arguments. However, good news will come from your place of work, as you may finally be assigned with a project that was on your wish list from a long time. You will be required to put in all your efforts and work with maximum dedication. Marital bliss will keep you happy.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February



You are predicted to earn wealth after a lot of hard work. You may also be relieved of a long issue that has been troubling you from quite some time. Praises galore are expected at your work place from your seniors, which will help increase your self-confidence. The health of your spouse may not be good today, so you are advised to give them attention. A tiff between you is also possible, so keep your practicality at bay while addressing such issues. Your health will be good. Long travels are on the cards.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March



Excess work load and tensions will be the main cause of your ill health. It is advisable to take rest occasionally. Your seniors at work will expect a good performance from you. It is not a good day for investment in speculations; therefore, it would be best to postpone these tasks to a later date. Do not be too stern on your children, as it may have a bad effect on them. Your marital life will be good and you will also receive some support from your life partner.