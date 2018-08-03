Daily Horoscope: 03 August 2018

They say that the most important things in life are free of cost. The smiles of our loved ones, the contentment in our parents’ eyes or the happiness received from helping others in need. It brings us great joy to be some one’s source of happiness. But life is not always rosy.

Ups and downs are all a healthy part of life. You also need to remember that every bad thing happening to you is not because of your Karma. Some things just happen for a greater benefit. Keeping faith in yourself and the almighty will make things easier for you. You can also read our daily horoscope to know about the turn each aspect of your life will take today.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

It is predicted to be an average day for your domestic affairs today. You may be tempted for certain material possessions. The unemployed may find themselves coming across many good job opportunities. You may work hard to strengthen your finances. There may be some tiff with your life partner due to some misunderstandings. It is advised to try and be in sync with each other’s feelings. You may give importance to your own feelings rather than others’, which may rub their feathers the wrong way. Your health should be give special attention today.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

Arguments due to misunderstandings in the family may ensue which might give you some mental stress. Work commitments may also compel you to stay away from your family. However, a good day for your finances is foreseen. If your father is connected to your business, then heeding to their advice will help you bag huge profits. You may feel an attraction to someone special today. Plans of proposing to your loved one will be successful. Your relationship with your spouse will be cordial as both of you will help each other complete responsibilities.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

There will be co-ordination and love among your life partner and you which will make your marital life blissful. However, you are required to be quite attentive towards your finances as too much expenditure may compel you to take a loan. It will be a great day for your marital life. It is important to respect the feelings of your closed ones in order to avoid any sourness creeping in among them. Tiffs regarding paternal property are on the cards, which may leave you mentally stressed. Not keeping a watch on your words may lead to some serious disputes in the family.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Your marital life is predicted to be average. However, you are advised to keep a close eye on your expenses. Staying away from partnerships in business will keep you away from a lot of worries as your partner may cheat on you. A loss is foreseen along with difficulties in earning money as well. Taking up spiritual exercises may help you keep away from the mental stress of everyday life. Today may call for special attention on your health. It is better not to neglect your meal times and make a conscious effort to exercise regularly.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

An enthusiastic day for your marital life is foreseen. You may also find yourself quite attached to your life. New sources of income will help strengthen your finances. Expansion of business too is foreseen for businessmen, leading to increase in profits. Peaceful and loving environment at home will give you some with peace of mind. Matters relating to the court will be successful. You will find yourself very spiritually inclined today.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

It may be a day full of difficulties for students as ill health may make it difficult for them to concentrate on studies. A tiff among family members due to paternal property may finally be resolved today. A great day for your finances is predicted. An investment done in the business in the name of your spouse is going to give you huge returns. It is a favourable day for people in a relationship. Success at your work place will elevate your happiness. Ill health of a family member may be the cause of your concern. A few problems may crop up in your family life. A close friend may extent their hand to help you financially.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

You may experience closeness with your life partner today. Going on an outing to your favourite place is also on the cards. Old business relations will prove to be profitable. It is better to keep a close eye on your anger flare ups as excess anger and an adamant attitude may create problems in all aspects of your life. Working towards yourself and making necessary changes in your attitude may just be what you require currently to turn things around for you. You need to look out for certain signs that your body gives to ascertain is health. However, your relationship with your siblings will look brighter. You may also get to meet some social influencers which may change the direction your life taking.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

Financial woes will finally end and you may also recover some bad debts. Negative thoughts may just to be a hurdle in your path to success so try to keep them out of your mind. Making the best use of your time will ensure success. Plans of going on a fun outing are foreseen which may help relax and rejuvenate you mentally. It is advised you keep a check on your spoken words, especially while talking to important people. At the same time, avoiding people who do not have your best interest at heart may just make life easier for you.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

You may feel that your friends and family do not understand your needs and desires. You need to remember that change comes from within. Instead of expecting others to change, there is a necessity to make an honest endeavour to change yourself. Good opportunities may come your way if you are planning for a job change. Being in sync with your life partner will make your marital life very memorable. Pursuing your interest will take up most of your day. Going on a fun trip with family and children will prove to be a good source of entertainment for you.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You may be too sensitive to your partner’s words today, making you prone to getting hurt rather easily. Parents will prove to be a solid support pillar. However, the health of your children may be a major cause of your concern today. People connected to the trading in speculations and technical background may expect good gains coming their way. It may be important to pay heed to your life partner’s feelings for a happy marital life. You are advised to exercise extreme precaution while talking as well as carrying out monetary transactions today.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

It is important to give a break to your body once in a while or else physical strain may lead to mental strain as well. You may have to change your habits in order to keep good relations with your extended family. The power of easily influencing your competitors in any competition to choose to be a part of, vests in you today. It is a good day to pursue your interests. Travels undertaken today will be tiring yet financially gainful. A better understanding between your life partner and you will lead to a happy and contended marital life.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

It is predicted to be a good day for the employed. You may receive the complete support of your seniors at work. In fact, a promotion too is on the cards. Your personal ahs remained your focus for quite some time now. But today it will shift on to doing social work and helping the needy. People suffering from high blood pressure are advised to take special care of themselves today. It is important to keep a check on your anger, especially at your work place in order to avoid tiffs.