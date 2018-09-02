Daily Horoscope: 02 September 2018

Want to know what the new day will bring for you? Find out in your daily horoscope for September 2, 2018 below.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

It is a good day for your marital life today. You may feel more connected to your life partner. You will also help each other complete your responsibilities. However, an important task may get stalled midway which may result in your anger and irritation. It is important you stay calm at such times. It may not be a good day for your finances as well. There may be increase in your expenses. New investments may also not be fruitful; therefore, you are advised to avoid them. You may receive the support of your elder brother in difficult affairs. Plans of travels should be postponed for tomorrow. The support of your seniors at work may increase your productivity.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

It may be a controversial day for your married life today. You are advised to be at your best behaviour and also keep a check on your speech. Minding your words and softness in your speech will help you accomplish many things today. Being focused on your efforts will give you the results you are aiming for. Your children may want to spend more time with you today. It is important to take some time off from your busy schedule and go on an outing with them. This will give you mental peace as well. An old illness may become the reason of your irritability. This shouldn't be ignored and you may want to get medical attention to resolve it. You will find yourself in the right frame of mind to enjoy the finer things in life today.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

The hard work that you have been putting in lately will finally reward you will satisfactory results. You may spend excess money on luxuries and entertainment. Matters relating to paternal property will turn out to be in your favour. Buying of a vehicle is foreseen. It is predicted to be an auspicious day for anything related to family. You will receive the support and blessings from your parents. Not having your meals on time may result in serious health issues for you in the future.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

An expensive item may be robbed today; therefore, you are advised to be careful. It is predicted to be a good day for your work life. An investment or business done in the name of your life partner will prove to be extremely fruitful for you. In fact, the level of understanding and intellect that your life partner has will amaze you and will increase your mental happiness. You may receive a surprise gift today. You will be able to feel the same kind of passion and love in your marital life as before. Your health will be good. There will be an increase in your enthusiasm and energy today.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August

People in the business field are advised to read all documents carefully before signing on anything as not being careful may invite trouble for you. It will be an average day for your finances; therefore, you are advised to closely monitor your expenditure. Excess work pressure may make you a bit agitated. Do not be too strict with your children. A little love and understanding will go a long way in getting your point across to them. A relative visiting your home in the evening may help change your mood and bring mental satisfaction. Your irritated mood and mental chaos may stop things from turning in your favour. It is important to exercise patience under such instances.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

You are advised to finish off all impending tasks at your work place today or else you may end up making your boss upset. Gifting an expensive item to your life partner today may make them extremely happy today. Your finances too will be stable and monetary efforts will be successful, giving you some peace of mind. You may also make some important purchases in the latter half of the day. Business-related travels are foreseen. You are advised to keep a close check on your speech as your wrong choice of words may put you in trouble today.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October

Do not let negative thoughts conquer your mind. It is important to stay calm for mental peace. You may have to be careful regarding your finances today as unnecessary expenses may imbalance your budget. You need to learn the valuable lesson of channelizing limited financial resources in the right way. Spending quality time with your family after a long time is foreseen. You will also fulfil all your domestic responsibilities. Working hard at your work place will give you mental satisfaction and make you quite contented with life. Problems in your married life may be resolved by taking the help of the elderly members in your family today.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November

A colleague may become the reason of your irritability today. These people are best avoided. Interference of a family member may result in differences between your life partner and you today. It is also important to take family matters seriously and resolve any issue arising. Matters relating to land and property will be in your favour. An auspicious day for students is foreseen. Some of you may have to undertake a long journey which may be quite hectic and stressful. Helping a needy person will bring you peace of mind. Friends too will extend their support during crisis.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December

Hidden enemies at work may try to create hurdles in your path today; therefore, you are advised to be careful. Your life partner may behave a bit differently than normal. It is important to deal with them a bit patiently. Today may be a mixed day for your finances. Income will be good but there will be increase in your expenses as well. Do not burden your partner with your choices and opinions as it may stifle your relationship with them. It may be an apt day to resolve family issues. You are required to keep a check on your diet and exercise regularly. Pregnant ladies are advised to take care of themselves. Catching up with old friends in the evening is foreseen.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January

An important task will be completed today. It is a day full of gains as well. You are advised not to indulge in frivolous talk at your work place as it may only spoil your image in front of your bosses. A tiff with your life partner may spoil your mood. A little change in your behaviour with them will help improve your marital relationship. Taking too much stress may take its toll on your health. You are advised to exercise precaution while driving, especially when crossing intersections.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February

Making the right use of your time will help you achieve success today. Your marital life too will be cordial. You may find yourself favouring your loved ones against the whole world today. It is important to keep a control over your emotions as well. There will be peace and happiness in your family life. The unemployed will finally come across good opportunities their way. Going on a fun outing with friends and family will help recharge your energy levels. Your enemies may be proactive today so you are advised to be careful.

Pisces: 20 February - 20 March

Your adamant nature may attract the negativity of your family members today. Carelessness at your work place may just compel your boss to be strict towards you. It is also advised you do not waste your time in pointing out your colleagues' shortcomings and instead focus bettering yourself. Receiving a huge financial gain will make you quite happy. You may also buy an expensive item for your home. Hard work and long travel may leave you physically exhausted.