Daily Horoscope: 02 October 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April You may suffer from health issues; therefore, you are advised to be extremely careful. You will get to see a completely different facade of your life partner's personality which may make you fall in love with them again. Try to keep a check on your emotions and avoid doing anything careless. A good day for your finances is foreseen as money will flow in quite easily. A huge success will find your way today as well. Plans of an outing will help rejuvenate your energy levels.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May Sudden gains of wealth will help drive away any financial trouble that you may have been facing lately. However, your life partner's spendthrift nature may upset you. It is important for you to take some time off your busy schedule and spend it with your children. You are advised to stay away from any kind of issue or argument in your family or else things may become extremely difficult for you. Your hard work will finally bear fruit and all your tasks will be completed. A colleague is predicted to misbehave with you. You may require to keep control over your anger and handle the situation rather tactfully.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June You will be filled with enthusiasm and energy and will succeed in giving your best. In fact, your intelligence and logic will help you bag a huge success. Peace and happiness will prevail in your marital life. However, you are advised to focus on your social responsibilities as well. It is a good day to make investments but you should put a lot of thought before investing your hard earned money in the market. Problems from the way of your children are foreseen. On the other hand, students will find things favouring them today.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July Your hard work will be recognised and appreciated by your seniors at your work place today. A religious or social event will be organised at your home and this will bring in a happy vibe to the place. However, you may have to face some challenges in your marital life. You may feel that your partner is misunderstanding you. They may also seem to be disinterested in any of your matters. Plans of an outing with old friends will prove to be a silver lining in your day.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August Marriages are made in heaven - Your life partner will prove this to you today. You are predicted to spend a romantic time with them, which will be filled with gifts and flowers. The love and support of your family members will further elevate your happiness. Your finances will be good. Sudden gains of wealth will help resolve your financial issues. The stars will be in your favour. Good news in the evening will contribute to your mental peace. Health wise, it will be a good day. MOST READ: What Is Green Coffee And Its Benefits?

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September Depression and worry may make you mentally unwell. It is important for you to keep calm and stay away from any kind of negativity. Financial gains are foreseen in the second half of your day. A very important day is foreseen for your marital life. You may confess your undying love to your life partner and find them retaliating your feelings. People with businesses based in a different country will have an exceptionally gainful day. You are advised to keep good relations with your colleagues and seniors at your work place in order to keep things running smoothly.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October A very challenging day is foreseen for your marital life today. Difference of opinions between your life partner and you may create a rift in your relationship. It is important for you to keep control over your anger as excess temper may cause you health problems. Your hard work will pay off and all your efforts will bear fruit. Your children may not listen to you, which may irk you a bit. However, you should remember not to be too stern with them. Your siblings will extend their full support towards you. Your domestic life will be filled with the hustle and bustle of friends and relatives visiting you.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November Overeating may cause a lot of digestive problems for you today. It may not be a good day for your finances as well. Investments done in haste may invite losses. On the other hand, your family members may criticize your spendthrift nature. You are advised to start saving for a rainy day or else things may be difficult for you in the future. You may be a bit agitated today. It is important to think twice before speaking as your words may be used against you. You may have to embark on a work-related short journey, which will be quite beneficial for you in the future.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December Recovering some bad debts will give you a huge sigh of relief. This will also improve your finances. Matters related to land and property will prove to be quite gainful. Ill health of your life partner may be a roadblock on your plans of romance. It is advised you take good care of them. There will be an increase in your efficiency at your work place and you will get more tasks done than usual. Increase in your respect is also foreseen. You are advised to be rather careful when it comes to your health issues.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January Your life partner may hurt your sentiments today which may make you quite upset. Misunderstanding may also arise between you. It is important to keep a check on your words under such situations. Your personal life was your centre of attention lately. But the focus may shift on to your social responsibilities today. Helping others in need will be your priority and will also become the source of your mental peace. A gainful day for your finances is predicted. Your health will be good. MOST READ: How To Treat Scalp Fungus Naturally?

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February Your position at your work place will improve and you will also derive satisfaction with your work. It may not be a great day for your finances as sudden losses are foreseen. Your alcoholism may put you in grave trouble in the future so it is better to try to kick of your habit as soon as possible. It is important to remember that no matter what the issues your life partner and you have always been there for each other. It is the right time to resolve any issues in your life. After all, you will have to start somewhere.