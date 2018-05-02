Daily Horoscope: 02 May 2018

We are always looking for solutions to our problems. But different people have different opinions. We are not sure which way to go. It is always advisable to take the help of astrology to solve problems.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 2nd 2018.

Aries: 21 March - 20 April

An old health issue may trouble you again which may restrict you physically. You are advised not to ignore and take appropriate measures. Keep your stimulus under control or else it may spell trouble for you. Your finances will not be so great but you may not suffer from any financial difficulty. Doubting unnecessarily on your life partner may create a tiff between both of you. Bad news in the evening may be the cause of your concern.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May

You may receive a special surprise from your life partner. It will also awaken the old spark back into your marital life. Receiving support from elders at work may help move tasks faster. There may be an increase in income today. An important work may be completed by the blessings of your parents. You will enjoy pink of health.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June

It is a good day for you financially as lots of gains are foreseen. You may also buy a valuable item today. An auspicious event will be held at home which will be the reason of happiness among family members. Your literary pursuits will be successful. Meeting with old friends is on the cards. Sudden travels may tire you out.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Making hasty decisions may prove to go against you today so you are advised to be cautious. You may have to control your anger today. Wrong choice of words may put you in a hot soup. Stay away from people who give wrong information to you or try to take advantage of you for your own good. You will get to enjoy the fruit of your hard work today. Your respect in the society will increase. Travel will be fruitful.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

Unnecessary expenses may put a pressure on your finances. You are advised to spend cautiously. If you are experiencing problems in your marital life, it would be advisable to take the support of your elders in this regard. Travels will be fruitful and entertaining. You may come across opportunities to earn profits. Respect in society will increase. All your plans will culminate. You are predicted to lose an expensive item through robbery today so take care.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September

A change may be in stores for you, which may turn to be positive and bring in glad tidings in your life. You may be inclined towards religious activities today and also take part in a religious event. Your image in the society and family will be good. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled by you today. A pending task at work will be completed by you with the help of your seniors at work. You will have to make efforts to stay away from laziness. Outing with life partner to a romantic place is on the cards.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Your enemies will make all efforts to harm you so try to be careful. The unemployed will receive a good offer today. It is a good day to seek new employment opportunities if you are already working. Applying for a different position may be successful after all. On the financial front, there are losses foreseen. Try to stay away from arguments or taking others' responsibilities. Tensions may surround you today. However, support of your life partner may help you overcome tough times.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

The health of your mother may be the reason of your worries today. However, legal disputes regarding paternal property will turn out to be in your favour and it will strengthen your finances. Your life partner may demand for an expansive item today. Problems from the account of your children are foreseen. A colleague at work may irritate you. It would be advisable to ignore such people and concentrate on work instead. It is a good day for students.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

You may have to make certain changes in your daily schedule and incorporate some habits to improve your health. Not having your meals on time may spell trouble. You are advised not to take unnecessary mental and physical stress or load up on work exceeding your physical capability. You are advised not to indulge in back-biting or gossiping at work or you may end up being the centre of office politics. Interference of a family member in your marital life may cause an argument between your partner and you.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

A huge gain will brighten up your day today and you may end up buying something expensive for your family. Peace and tranquillity will prevail in the house. There may be unity and camaraderie among family members too, which may give you mental peace. However, a busy schedule may not leave you with enough time to spend with your life partner which may upset them. You may have to divert your attention to your children today and give them some important insights about life. Your health will be good.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

Arguments with your father may be the reason of your worries today. You are required to control your speech and avoid saying things that may hurt their feelings. Financially, your spend-thrift nature may put you in trouble. In fact, this may also be the reason between your partner and you. You are advised to finish all pending tasks at office else you may just anger your boss. Stomach ailments may trouble you today.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

IT is a very good day for travels today. A long standing argument between your life partner and you may finally be resolved, getting things back to normal for both of you. You may have to be careful of your finances though. Do not trust anybody blindly. Students may have to face some hurdles today. You may not be able to concentrate on your studies which will be the reason of your irritated behaviour. You are advised to remain calm. Do not neglect heatlh issues if any.