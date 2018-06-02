Daily Horoscope: 02 June 2018

Life is full of surprises. Some happy whereas some ugly. But we always need to be ready to take on any challenges that life throws at us. Your daily horoscope will help you prepare sweet lemonade when life throws sour lemons at you. Don’t let life take you by surprise and any juncture of your life.

Here is your Daily Horoscope for June 2nd 2018, Know if good times lie ahead for you or not.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

It will be a very memorable day for couples in love. You may spend some quality time with them. Sudden travels will tire you out. You are advised not to neglect your health and take adequate rest. Stay away from oily and fried items as well. Finances will be good for you today. Not getting enough support from your life partner will fizzle out your feelings for them. It is a good day to sort of differences between family members.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

You will high on enthusiasm today and will be filled with positive energy. Employed individuals will finally get to see the result of their hard work. It will be a great day for your marital life. There will be an increase of feelings between your life partner and you. Your connection also seems to be getting stronger day by day. Meeting with friends and family members is foreseen. Spending excessively on entertainment and leisurely activities will put you in a lot of financial trouble. It may also compel you to take a loan. Your health will be good.

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

Your attractive personality will help you make some new friends. You may also get to hear some encouraging words from people which you wanted to hear from a long time. People in the business field may expect a huge gain today. It is the right time to finish off pending tasks so try not to procrastinate. Your marital life will be pleasant. There will be an increase in love and understanding among you. However, this day might not bring pleasant news to people in love as there may be difference due to misunderstandings.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

You are advised to think carefully before trying to guide others as it may spell trouble for you. Your marital life will be pleasant. Your life partner will bury the hatchet and help you cope through some difficult times. Stay away hasty decisions. Sticking to the plan will help you achieve the expected results. Avoid loading yourself with too much work s it may affect your health. Good news is expected in the evening. It will be a good day for your finances as received income will be satisfactory.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

Taking unnecessary stress will increase your mental tension. It is advised you do give attention to things as it may affect your mental health as well. Financial schemes will give average results. Take your time during any financial dealings and haste will only makes matters worse. You will be recognised for your work in the office. Arguments may ensue between your life partner and you. Make sure to control your anger in order to avoid things getting serious. Your enemies may try to harm you so stay cautious.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

There will be hurdles in your romantic plans as the result of your partner being in a foul mood. You are advised to think careful before giving your two cents in other’s issues as thing may eventually turn up against you. Work wise, your day will be average. Difficulties from your children’s’ side is foreseen. Not controlling your anger may drive away your close relations. Patience will be the word you would swear by today as anything you do in haste may have negative impact on you. Try to keep away from lending or borrowing money today.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Tiff with a close one may spoil your mood for the entire day. therefore you need to mind your speech. Trusting someone blindly will put you in a hot soup. You are advised to be extremely cautious at your work place as your boss’s bad mood may magnify even your smaller mistakes. Ill health of a family member may increase your mental worries. It is a good day for your finances. You may embark on a journey to make some important purchases.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

It will not be a good day for your finances as received wealth will not be as per expectations. This will be the reason of your mental stress as well. Health issues will make it difficult for you to concentrate on your work today and also create hurdles in some important tasks. There may be clashes in the family. You are advised to try and resolve any matter before it escalates. Your marital life will be favourable today.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

Receiving the support of your family members will lift up your spirits. Work hard and you will definitely achieve success. It is a good day to keep your work aside for some time and enjoy some memorable time. Going on a fun trip with your friends will rejuvenate you. You are advised to keep your eyes and ears open as you may come across many golden opportunities to improve your finances. You may have to take extra care of your life partner’s health today.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

It is the right time to finish your pending tasks so make sure plan your schedule around it. Peace will prevail in your marital life. Your partner’s love and support will propel you to move forward in life and increase your confidence. You are advised to make efforts to stay away from people who try to harm your image in the society. Decisions regarding your finances need to be taken carefully. Someone close to you may try to take advantage of you. You may have to move out of your comfort zone and make new friends who are in higher positions. Sudden travels are foreseen. Your health would need special attention.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

It is a good day to solve differences in your marital life. Your wit will help salvage certain situations. You may find yourself lonely and unable to take decisions. There may some memorable times spend with your life partner in spite of a busy schedule. Some developments will be noticed in your working space. You may keep your honest opinions forward to your love partner today and they will certainly reciprocate. Wrong information given to you regarding something will definitely trouble you mentally.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

Matters relating to investments should be taken after consulting an expert in the field. The environment at work will be peaceful. All your pending work will be completed. Keeping good relations with your seniors and colleagues will definitely benefit you. You are in a good space to relax and enjoy the finer things in life. It is a good day for your travels. Listening to elders will give you solutions to your problems. Try not to indulge in risky tasks as there is a risk of injury. Sudden gain of wealth will strengthen your finances and also help you repay a loan.